A Christmas Blessing from Dr. David Speicher
A very Merry Christmas from my family to yours as we celebrate the true meaning of Christmas
  
12 Days of Substacks: Two Points of View
Guest Lecture presented for BIO-351 Microbiology at Redeemer University on Germ Theory vs Terrain Theory of Respiratory Viral Diseases
  
Dr. Byram Bridle finally returns to his office after 3 years of harassment
Publicly available police report sheds insight into how some University of Guelph faculty were investigated for identity fraud and criminal harassment.
  
12 Days of Substacks: One David Declaration
Another extremely powerful declaration of health and justice in a post-COVID world.
  
BOMBSHELL: Australian drug regulator knows DNA fragments in mRNA vaccines can enter nucleus and integrate into genome, internal emails show
The Therapeutic Goods Administration withheld information on DNA contamination risks from the public, presenting a picture of certainty where there is…
Published on Dystopian Down Under  
Not all has been quiet!!!
First post in a while and huge thank you to all who support me.
  
October 2024

September 2024

Take Our Border Back: The Canadian Contingent
Join us September 28, 2024 in Niagara Falls, Ontario
  
Take Our Borders Back and a Convoy to Rescue the Republic
Join us in Niagara Falls (USA and Canada) AND Washington DC (September 26 to 29, 2024)
  
Launching my Give Send Go Campaign
Together we can bring the courageous truth to light and ensure that this David beats Goliath.
  
Albanese Formally Noticed: COVID-19 Vaccines Contaminated
Albanese faces a grave choice: act on damning evidence of COVID-19 vaccine contamination, or risk public health, political ruin, and catastrophic legal…
Published on Gaz’s Substack  
