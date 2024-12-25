Courageous Truth
A Christmas Blessing from Dr. David Speicher
A very Merry Christmas from my family to yours as we celebrate the true meaning of Christmas
Dec 25
Courageous Truth
26
Courageous Truth
12 Days of Substacks: Two Points of View
Guest Lecture presented for BIO-351 Microbiology at Redeemer University on Germ Theory vs Terrain Theory of Respiratory Viral Diseases
Dec 24
Courageous Truth
12
Courageous Truth
Dr. Byram Bridle finally returns to his office after 3 years of harassment
Publicly available police report sheds insight into how some University of Guelph faculty were investigated for identity fraud and criminal harassment.
Dec 21
Courageous Truth
147
Courageous Truth
12 Days of Substacks: One David Declaration
Another extremely powerful declaration of health and justice in a post-COVID world.
Dec 19
Courageous Truth
23
Courageous Truth
BOMBSHELL: Australian drug regulator knows DNA fragments in mRNA vaccines can enter nucleus and integrate into genome, internal emails show
The Therapeutic Goods Administration withheld information on DNA contamination risks from the public, presenting a picture of certainty where there is…
Published on Dystopian Down Under
Dec 18
Not all has been quiet!!!
First post in a while and huge thank you to all who support me.
Dec 16
Courageous Truth
54
Courageous Truth
October 2024
BREAKING NEWS: Bill Gates loses lawsuit and will appear in Dutch court
Bill Gates loses groundbreaking lawsuit and must appear before a Dutch court
Published on Pendulum by Penny Marie
Oct 23
BREAKING NEWS: DNA Contamination Exposé—Port Hedland Council Pushes Canberra to Face the Truth
Port Hedland Council challenges Canberra's silence on DNA contamination, demanding accountability and urgent action. Tonight’s meeting could force over…
Published on Gaz’s Substack
Oct 11
September 2024
Take Our Border Back: The Canadian Contingent
Join us September 28, 2024 in Niagara Falls, Ontario
Sep 26
Courageous Truth
14
Courageous Truth
Take Our Borders Back and a Convoy to Rescue the Republic
Join us in Niagara Falls (USA and Canada) AND Washington DC (September 26 to 29, 2024)
Sep 26
Courageous Truth
6
Courageous Truth
Launching my Give Send Go Campaign
Together we can bring the courageous truth to light and ensure that this David beats Goliath.
Sep 21
Courageous Truth
32
Courageous Truth
Albanese Formally Noticed: COVID-19 Vaccines Contaminated
Albanese faces a grave choice: act on damning evidence of COVID-19 vaccine contamination, or risk public health, political ruin, and catastrophic legal…
Published on Gaz’s Substack
Sep 21
