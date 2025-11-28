Fall is my favourite time of year—the changing of seasons.

Beautiful sunrises and sunsets in the duck blind with my son.

Fishing for big fall Northern Pike and Smallmouth Bass.

I’m Canadian, so our Thanksgiving was 6 weeks ago (2nd Monday in October). Still, I am thankful for the many friends that I have met over the past year. Scientific and medical colleagues with whom I have stood shoulder to shoulder, revealing the facts of the mRNA vaccine platform. To the many podcasters and directors who have recognised the importance of my message and patiently helped me be heard. To all who have supported my family financially and emotionally over the past year. To an amazing God who continually provides and guides our steps.

🍁 Beneath the Golden Haze, We Give Him Praise 🍁

The air is crisp, the sun a golden haze, as Nature burns in these autumnal days. The forest floor, a tapestry of fire, where scarlet, gold, and russet leaves aspire to dance and drift upon the gentle breeze, A quiet peace among the ancient trees.

The lake, a mirror, silent, deep, and still, reflects the hues that grace the highest hill. For this free land, we lift our hearts in praise and celebrate the blessing of our days.

To God be glory! For the grace outpoured, the seasons turning, by His hand adored. We thank Him for the bounty of the year, And hold His promises both precious, dear.

Yet in this moment, we remember those whose lives were touched by unforeseen sorrows: The vaccine-injured, bearing hidden pain. May they find healing, comfort, and relief.

And for the brave, scientific colleagues true, Who speak the truth, though great the cost may be— We pray for strength and clarity of mind, That true protection all the world may find.

May thanks and prayer arise from every heart, as we embrace the love that sets us apart.

