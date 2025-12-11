Check out the full episode here:

In a world where scientific dissent can cost you everything—your career, your reputation, even your sense of security—I have made it my mission to shine a light on the shadows of the medical establishment. As a molecular virologist, I recently shared my harrowing journey in a gripping episode of Liberty RoundTable Live, hosted by Sam Bushman and Lance Migliaccio.

The episode, titled “The High Cost of Truth,” isn’t just an interview; it is a clarion call for transparency in a field that has become dangerously opaque. It’s also my first time live on the radio and appearing on TV.

Unlikely Messengers

There is a profound, almost poetic irony in this collaboration. Sam Bushman is blind, yet he sees the corruption of the current system with more clarity than the entire mainstream media combined. And I—the man risking everything to speak out—have a stutter.

On paper, we might seem like unlikely candidates to lead a revolution in communication. Yet, these challenges do not hold us back; if anything, they fuel us. While the establishment works tirelessly to blind the public to the data and silence dissenting voices, a blind host and a stuttering scientist are proving that the truth cannot be obscured or hushed.

A Father’s Promise

What drives me isn’t just data; it is personal. As I recounted in the interview (and shared on X), my young son once made an innocent plea that changed everything for me: “Daddy, if this will help save lives, it is worth doing.”

Those words underscore the human stakes of my work. As a father and a scientist guided by the Hippocratic oath—“first, do no harm”—I have sacrificed job security and faced relentless censorship for questioning the safety of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. I have lost count the number of people who have been vaccine-injured or are now suffering health problems after the COVID shot. Many of them feel abandoned by the healthcare system to fend for their own survival.

The Science They Want to Hide

My research, which we discuss in depth in the podcast, centers on a critical finding: residual DNA contamination in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

In a paper co-authored in September 2025 with experts Jessica Rose and Kevin McKernan, we used fluorometry to quantify these excesses. We found levels far above the FDA and WHO limits of 10 ng per dose. This includes the presence of SV40 promoter sequences—elements historically linked to cancer risks.

As I argued in the episode:

“This isn’t just a technical glitch. It’s a fundamental breach of ethics and safety protocols.”

I draw stark lines between true vaccines and what I call “gene therapy in disguise,” warning of long-term risks like genomic integration that could alter human DNA and identity.

Fighting the “Peer Review Cartel”

The conversation goes beyond lab data. I am working to expose a “peer review cartel” that has been weaponized against dissenters. From media bans to professional ostracism, I have lived through the consequences: losing research positions, enduring online harassment, and watching colleagues fold under pressure.

During the discussion, we touched on broader, sobering themes—historical eugenics, elite-driven population control, and the COVID-era suppression of alternatives like ivermectin. These power structures silence voices that threaten the status quo, and I believe we must look to the Nuremberg trials as a model for future accountability.

A Call for Medical Freedom

My story is fueled by the resilience of my family and an unshakeable commitment to medical freedom. In the face of elitism, truth is our greatest weapon.

I invite you to listen to the full episode on the Liberty RoundTable website. For those hungry for the raw data, please visit my site, Courageous Truth, where I post updates on my ongoing work.

Thank you for giving space to the silenced truths of science. In an era of mandated narratives, Sam and I are proof that physical limitations cannot stop the signal.

We must continue to follow the science and the silenced.

Support the Science

I have and will always keep this Substack free, as I don’t agree with censoring information that needs to be shared. However, with Christmas approaching and winter setting in, it has been difficult to continue in the fight and provide for my family.

If you are able and wish to support my research further, there are several options.

