DNA Contamination in COVID Vaccines: The Scientist Who Found It (Dr. David Speicher) Discusses His Journey and Findings with Dr. Brian Hooker

Moses raised another objection to God: “Master, please, I don’t talk well. I’ve never been good with words, neither before nor after you spoke to me. I stutter and stammer.” God said, “And who do you think made the human mouth? And who makes some mute, some deaf, some sighted, some blind? Isn’t it I, God? So, get going. I’ll be right there with you—with your mouth! I’ll be right there to teach you what to say.” - Exodus 4:10-12

12 Substacks of Christmas

Over the next 12 days, I will be releasing 12 Substacks highlighting work done over the past year: presentations, conferences, publications, etc. This has been an eventful year, and I wish that I had documented so much more. I hope that you enjoy this series as we ramp up to Christmas and a well-deserved break.

Please leave a comment, share the content, and/or support our work if you are able.

Merry Christmas to all my followers.

Children’s Health Defence – Doctors and Scientists Interview

Earlier in November, I wanted to attend the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) Conference, “Moment of Truth” (November 4, 2025) in Austin, Texas, and join my co-authors, Dr. Jessica Rose and Kevin McKernan, in discussing our seminal publication on DNA contamination. I have never really met either of them in person. They both present the information well, each with their own insight. While I have no problem with them discussing the work in our publication, as the scientist who tested the vials and wrote most of the paper, I would have loved to have shared the stage with these excellent co-authors and scientists. Unfortunately, by the time I learned of the conference and contacted Dr. Brian Hooker, the speaker lineup was already packed. Dr. Hooker then invited me to have this discussion, which is one of my best interviews to date. I thank Dr. Brian Hooker for the opportunity to discuss my role and the significance of this work, as well as the trials that I have faced over the years.

Jessica Rose’s CHD panel presentation at the CHD conference.

At the 34-minute mark is the story of Adam, who, as an unhealthy baby at the age of 21.5 months, developed autism following an MMR vaccine. This is a powerful story. It’s encouraging to see that while Adam cannot speak because his “stupid body won’t work,” he has a strong faith and can communicate with a letter chart. What is amazing is Adam’s cognitive awareness and his words, “I was in a silent prison.” Over the past two years, I have met many people who, after the COVID-19 shots, have found themselves in a “silent prison,” abandoned by the healthcare system and fending for survival. Too many people have been injured by the mRNA platform, and we desperately need a moratorium on this technology before anyone else gets hurt.

The Stuttering Scientist

I originally intended to write a full Substack article about “The Stuttering Scientist,” but I decided to combine it with my CHD interview in the hope of encouraging others and demonstrating that I have never let my stutter define me. I have stuttered my whole life, and it hasn’t made life easy. I was horribly teased as a child, and my high school guidance counselor told me not to attend university because he thought that I would “never make it.” Boy, was he wrong! While those negative words are still clearly audible in my head, they did not stop me from pursuing my love for science. Stuttering has caused many to overlook me professionally, both as a scientist and as a presenter, on numerous occasions. In recent years, I have even had a few podcasters tell me that I “don’t deserve air time because people would lose interest and it would be bad for ratings.” The world can be harsh at times, but it has also taught me courage, resilience, and perseverance.

I have always hated my voice—not just the sound (most people don’t like the sound of their voice) but the fact that I stutter. I know the science of what I work on inside and out, but I get so frustrated because I can’t get the words out and explain it as well as my colleagues. I had speech therapy as a child, but that didn’t help, so I avoided facing my biggest demon until recently. I am a strong advocate for personal development. In 2018, I completed a Teaching and Learning Scholar certificate (Macpherson Institute, McMaster University), which taught me the skills to teach university undergraduate students. For one of the courses, I did a research project on “Speaking Ability and Teaching Effectiveness.” Despite having a very severe stutter, I have let it have only a mild/moderate adverse impact on my life. I used to avoid public speaking to the point that during a presentation for my Master’s degree, I let the audience read the slides because I was so frustrated that I couldn’t get the words out. The course convenor of that clinical microbiology course, Dr. Joan Faoagali (who became my PhD supervisor and dear friend), paid for me to join Toastmasters. Joan always knew that I could communicate and worked with me to overcome the fear. After 15 years, I completed the rank of Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM).

While Toastmasters helped me overcome the fear of public speaking and trained me to be an efficient and effective public speaker, stuttering is still a huge challenge that I face daily, accompanied by the negative thoughts and stress of “not being good enough.”

Over the past three months, I have faced the challenge of stuttering and have done some speech therapy sessions with Maija C. Hahn, CCC-SLP (owner of Encore Speech & Wellness and leader of Children’s Health Defense Florida). Working with Maija has given me a paradigm shift about how I speak. I used to try and fight through it and push through the stutter. However, being a fluent speaker is about having a constant airflow, and that is greatly restricted by being uptight, rushing, and trying to force the words out. I can also visually see the words that I’m trying to say and anticipate where I get stuck. In recent months, I have worked on being calm and not having to force myself to speak. I’ve also been working on “self-love” and not letting the negative words define me.

I want to extend my deepest gratitude to all the podcasters who have generously offered me airtime over the past few years. Your decision to feature me, despite the challenges I face with stuttering and the negative feedback I sometimes received, was a powerful act of belief. By recognising that my story and my scientific expertise were worth sharing, you helped me communicate my passion and encouraged me to face my own difficulties head-on. Thank you for valuing my voice and my message; your support has been instrumental in teaching me courage and demonstrating that perseverance truly pays off.

Support the Science

I have and will always keep this Substack free, as I don’t agree with censoring information that needs to be shared. However, with Christmas approaching and winter setting in, it has been difficult to continue in the fight and provide for my family.

If you are able and wish to support my research further, there are several options.

Share

Leave a comment