Courageous Truth

Home
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

Subscribe to Courageous Truth

Scientific facts, personal views and life's journey

People

Courageous Truth

@drdavidspeicher
Dr. David Speicher has a PhD in the fields of Clinical Microbiology and Virology. He has >20 years of expertise in the diagnostics of infectious diseases, has authored >30 peer-reviewed publications, and secured >$1M in scientific funding.
© 2024 Dr. David J. Speicher
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture