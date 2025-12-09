Courage Under Fire: A Politician and a Scientist discuss gender identity, vaccine safety and personalized threats in a polarized world.

I first reached out to Andrew Bridgen, the outspoken Conservative MP for North West Leicestershire in the United Kingdom, in June 2024 when I went to Geneva to stand against the WHO pandemic treaty. Unfortunately, I didn’t receive a response or a contact until last week. Andrew Bridgen has demonstrated remarkable courage in defying mainstream political orthodoxy on two highly charged issues: gender identity ideology and COVID-19 vaccines. Bridgen’s fearless critique of COVID vaccines—famously likening their rollout to the “biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust” due to alleged disproportionate harms—led to his suspension from the Conservative Party in January 2023, a price he willingly paid to amplify concerns over vaccine safety, efficacy, and necessity that he believes have been suppressed by establishment narratives.

On December 7, 2025 Andrew Bridgen and Dr David Speicher had a conversation to discuss the issues of gender identity ideology, COVID-19 vaccine safety, including the DNA contamination and SV40 sequences. We also discussed the global response to avian influenza, personal and public threats, and the Norwegian paperclip revolution. This is an interview you’ll want to hear.

Science Joke

What do you call a plasmid that won’t leave the vaccine vial?

A clingy contaminant with integration issues.

