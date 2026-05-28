Courageous Truth

Courageous Truth

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Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
May 28Edited

Shared this and good job presenting with Dr. Hodkinson et al. and vaccine child victims parents. Nice jersey's too : ) Wish you well on your research.

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Jack Fitzpatrick's avatar
Jack Fitzpatrick
May 30

The extortion economy exists because attackers still have leverage.

Most of the industry is optimized around detection, negotiation, recovery, insurance claims, and post-incident response. That’s an economy built around managing damage after execution has already occurred.

DataFenz attacks the leverage itself.

If unauthorized encryption never executes, the ransom conversation never starts.

If unauthorized exfiltration never succeeds, the blackmail leverage disappears.

That’s the strategic shift the market is slowly being forced toward. The conversation is moving from:

How fast can we recover?

How much cyber insurance do we need?

How do we negotiate with attackers?

to:

Why was the attacker allowed to execute against critical data in the first place?

The latest research is already showing that extortion is increasingly moving beyond encryption into pure data theft because attackers follow leverage wherever it exists.

That reinforces the core principle:

Access is not the problem. Execution authority is.

The future of data protection is not better dashboards explaining what happened.

The future is deterministic control over what is allowed to happen.

No exfiltration. No encryption. No leverage. No ransom.

That’s not resilience.

That’s preserving operational authority.

Jack Fitzpatrick Vice President - Data Protection DataFenz jack@DataFenz.com

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