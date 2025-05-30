Courageous Truth

May 31

BTW. This covid era is far from over. So many questions with few answers. There will be a next time. I am injection injured but worry about my family who all had 3 and worry about my granddaughter who was in utero when her mother got a shot. All the doctors I have seen are aware of the injuries because they have other patients with issues related to the shot, my ENT believes the injuries are neurological. This is just in my case and the doctors I see, how many more numbers are there with other doctors and their patients? We don’t know the long term effects, there’s so much more we need to find answers for. On top of no acknowledgment for the injuries, there’s the burden of not being believed that there’s a big problem underfoot.

May 31

Hi Dr. Speicher. I was at the Zoetic theatre last night and went to the microphone to ask questions. I had taken Dr. Bridles’s online immune course. Why there is no discussion about the elephant in the room is astonishing. The only reason for the silence in my estimation, is the power and wealth of pharmaceutical companies and their obscenely rich investors and the people and institutions they fund. Thank you for your bravery and your intelligence. Stay safe.

