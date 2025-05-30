People continue to tell me that the COVID-19 pandemic is over and to drop the push for a moratorium on the COVID-19 modRNA vaccines. They say things like … the world has moved on, no one they knew was harmed, they got the shot and feel healthy, and vaccines are the safest and most effective way to combat the pandemic. However, many people have been vaccine-killed or injured, and they feel abandoned by the medical establishment. Many of them feel like they have no voice, no one hears their pain, and all they want is hope that they will be accepted, supported and healthy again.

Why can’t we talk about this? is a documentary by Rainey Media that follows the story of Michael Oesch and explains the science behind the COVID-19 modRNA vaccinations and the demise of the medical establishment.

Michael Oesch is a Waterford man who followed the government’s advice to get vaccinated. After 4 Moderna vaccines, Michael was diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis caused by lesions on their spine, told that his illness was very rare, and there was nothing the medical system could do for him. Michael will never be able to walk again and is presently in St Joseph’s Villa (a long-term care home in Hamilton, Ontario) with little hope of recovery.

The documentary also interviews Dr. Stephen Pelech, Dr. Chris Shoemaker, Dr. David Speicher, and MP Bobbi Ann Brady. It unpacks the science behind the COVID-19 vaccinations, how they work, and the problems with Health Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine messaging.

The purpose of this documentary is not only to bring to light Michael’s story and the actual science of the COVID-19 vaccines, but also to get people discussing this important issue.

Event: May 30, 2025 in Hamilton, Ontario

Tonight we are holding our 4th showing of the film followed by a Q&A session with Dr. David Speicher, Dr. Chris Shoemaker, and Dr. Byram Bridle to get the discussion started. So far, we have had three sold-out showings of this documentary in Delhi, Ontario (the premiere was April 26, 2025). The documentary was very well received, with many people sharing their personal stories and receiving answers and support. Many people find peace and home in knowing that they are being heard and acknowledged. If you would like to have a screening and panel discussion in your town, contact Rainey Media.

This film is not only for those in the freedom movement, but it is something that everyone needs to see. That is why producer Dean Rainey has unboxed this film and made it publicly available free of charge (click the image below).

As this documentary has been done on a shoestring budget, I encourage everyone to not only watch the film, but share it with friends and family, and if you are financially able please support Rainey Media by renting/buying the documentary or directly via the methods below. Every bit helps to support the production/marketing of this documentary and future films.

Call To Halt 19 - A Canadian Open Letter of Conern

In conjunction with this film, we are promoting an open letter to government and health officials calling for a moratorium of the COVID-19 vaccines in Canada.

Specifically, this letter calls on government representatives and public health officials, for:

An immediate halt to the use of and a recall of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine products.

An independent and transparent public inquiry into the regulatory processes leading to the approval of these products and their ongoing use.

Scientific assessments and analyses of all mRNA product s to determine the health risks to humans from residual plasmid DNA, potential aberrant protein production, and shift to IgG4 antibodies.

Access to data and funding for independent research to assess the potential link between the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and the recent probable increase in cancer rates and mortality, including any association with the SARS-CoV-2 virus itself.

If you are in support of this initiative, please go to https://www.call2halt19.ca/ and sign the letter.

Supporting Vaccine-Injured Canadians

CanConnect19 is a volunteer initiative started primarily by members of Canadian Citizens Care Alliance who were moved by testimonies by vaccine-injured Canadians at the Citizens Hearing held in Toronto in June 2022.

CanConnect19 is a support community that aims to connect with others who are vaccine-injured and provide access to wellness partners who are educated and experienced professionals passionate about engaging and empowering people to take back their health. They include functional nutritionists, mental health professionals, and others.

Conclusion

Many people are vaccine-injured and desire to be acknowledged, have their stories heard, and get the support they need to return to health. Why can’t we talk about this? is not only a documentary about Michael Oesch but gives a voice to the many who are vaccine-injured. While this film does not seek to answer all medical, scientific, and political questions it serves as a key element in starting the discussion about vaccine-injures. While there are often many more questions than answers there is hope. Call2Halt19 is an open letter encouraging government representatives and public health officials to support a moratorium on the COVID-19 vaccines, and CanConnect19 provides a community for those who are vaccine-injured where they can be heard and get the support they deserve.

The many vaccine-injured will not be forgotten or silenced.

We will talk about this!!!

Support the Science.

As a scientist who has been on the frontline for years, I rely on support from people who are keen on exposing the scientific truth and upholding pillars of evidence-based medical science. These are difficult times, but together we are strong. Together we can bring the courageous truth to light and ensure that this David beats Goliath.

If you want to support my research further, here are several options.

