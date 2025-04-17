Over the past 5 years, vaccinations have become a hot topic, especially due to the emergence of the COVID-19 modRNA genetic vaccines and vaccine mandates. However, many Canadians followed the government’s guidance, took a COVID-19 vaccine and were injured. There are also high levels of plasmid DNA and SV40 promoter-enhancer nuclear localization sequences in the COVID-19 vaccines that were not disclosed to the regulators. Therefore, the People’s Party of Canada is calling for a return to evidence-based medical science and transparent health policies.

Dr. David Speicher stands at the cutting edge of scientific inquiry, challenging established narratives with courage and integrity. A distinguished molecular virologist, Dr. Speicher’s groundbreaking research into COVID-19 vaccines has sparked vital discussions on vaccine safety and global health protocols. His unwavering commitment to uncovering the truth has positioned him as a key figure in the movement for greater transparency and accountability in healthcare. Dr. Speicher’s work is a testament to the power of research to effect change, providing crucial data that challenges the status quo and calls for a more responsible approach to public health. His contributions continue to inspire action, laying the foundation for a future where science, truth, and the well-being of humanity come first.

Fellow Canadians

I am a Canadian, a father, a husband, and a scientist who specialises in virology. In all these roles, I care about the health and well-being of others. This is why I am disturbed by the lack of recognition for the issues surrounding the COVID-19 mRNA genetic vaccines.

The evidence is mounting for their potential harms, yet our government agencies continue to state that these vaccines are “safe and effective”. Over time, we have come to learn that many of government’s reassurances were inaccurate.

Who remembers being told that these vaccines:

None of this is true.

It has become clear that qualified medical and scientific voices are being censored if they disagree with the government’s official position on the use and mandating of genetic vaccines.

Restricted access to information is not informed consent.

Let me be clear, I am not against vaccines, but I am against poor science, improperly tested and rushed vaccines, government mandates of genetic vaccines, and coercing people to take any medical intervention to simply keep food on their table.

We must return to balanced, evidence-based medical science and transparency in public health directives so YOU can make personalized and informed health choices.

We must acknowledge that many Canadians who took these products in good faith were harmed. We need to both acknowledge and support our neighbours who are vaccine-injured. They have been abandoned by their healthcare providers and the health system.

As a scientist who has personally tested 32 Ontario COVID-19 vaccine vials, both Pfizer and Moderna, I can confirm that every vial are highly contaminated with plasmid DNA and that all Pfizer vials contain, not the whole SV40 virus but an SV40 promoter-enhancer sequence.

This creates a dangerous cocktail with potential for the foreign DNA fragments to enter the cell’s nucleus and integrate into the human genome, our DNA, forever transgenerationally.

This potential has been known since research from 1999.

The mRNA vaccines contain billions to hundreds of billions of DNA fragments in lipid nanoparticles that are transfected into our cells throughout the body. There are multiple mechanisms that can potentially cause harm, including cancer. The new boosters are just as contaminated and contain just as many SV40 sequences as the previous versions.

While millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given to Canadians and many people “feel fine” there are quite possibly underlying undetected health risks. The recent Nakahara study from Japan clearly shows overactivity and inflammation of the heart in those without any symptoms.

There are also many people who have been vaccine-killed or injured. We think of 17-year-old Sean Hartman who took a Pfizer vaccine so he could play hockey only to be found dead shortly after his COVID shot. Kayla Pollock and Michael Oesch who, after several boosters, were diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis caused by lesions on their spine. They were told that their illness was a rare and life-altering side-effect of the COVID-19 vaccine and abandoned by the medical system.

There are many more cases like this.

There are many here today who are vaccine-injured. They all have an important story that needs to be told.

They have been abandoned by our medical system.

Last week an Ontario judge dismissed the case of Sean Hartman and ruled that the federal health department had no duty of care to individuals unintentionally harmed by pandemic policies.

In a similar manner that are people living with long COVID and those who have been COVID-vaxxed. So-called Long COVID due to ongoing viral infection and vaccine-injury appear almost the same, but Dr Robert Redfield, ex-Director of the CDC, is recently of the opinion that Long Covid is a vaccine injury and not due to ongoing virus infection.

Therefore, before any more people are harmed, we must return to sound evidence-based medical science, and transparency in public health directives.

The evidence against these genetic vaccines are mounting globally. As of yesterday, there are now 11 US States with legislative efforts to ban the mRNA vaccines with unified calls for market withdrawal based on these and other risks. There have been similar calls in Australia with The David Declaration, The North Group in Europe, and now a Canadian-led initiative, Call2Halt19.

While no other political party will touch this subject on their campaign, as a virologist and a candidate for the People’s Party of Canada we call for an immediate halt to the use of and a recall of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine products.

We also call for an independent and transparent public inquiry into the regulatory process that lead to their approval and ongoing use.

We also call for federal funding into supporting those who have been harmed.

The evidence against the COVID-19 genetic vaccines can no longer be ignored.

It’s time to Axe the Vaxx!!!

Dr David J. Speicher

PPC candidate for Hamilton Centre

Bing is a “Redemptive Entrepreneur” dedicated to both social and commercial ventures, collaborating with values-aligned individuals. His commercial projects focus on the automotive industry, where he is a managing partner in businesses across Canada and the U.S., specializing in collision repair, paintless dent repair, and mergers and acquisitions. Bing is married to his high school crush, and they live in Hamilton, ON, with their 2 sons.

Meredith Klitzke, Vaccine-Injured Canadian - CanConnect19

Meredith Klitzke is a vaccine-injured Canadian who shared her story and advocates for many others who have also been vaccine-injured. She works with CanConnect19, a safe support community for Canadians injured by the COVID-19 vaccines.

Platform

The People’s Party of Canada is the only party not afraid to speak about the COVID-19 vaccines and support the vaccine-injured. A PPC government will…

Call for a ban and recall of the COVID-19 modRNA vaccines and a moratorium on the modRNA vaccine platform. Call for an independent and transparent public inquiry into the regulatory process that led to their approval and ongoing use. Support those who have been vaccine-injured. Fund research into the mechanisms and treatment of vaccine injuries.

