True science requires looking where others refuse to look. When we initiated our independent genomic audits of the COVID-19 modRNA vaccines, we did so to answer fundamental questions about product purity and regulatory compliance. As a Chief Scientific Officer, my duty is to the data and to the public.

Overcoming a lifelong stutter taught me early on that every word must be measured, deliberate, and grounded in truth. We cannot build public health policy on the shifting sands of political compliance. We must build on a firm foundation of empirical reality. Our research confirmed significant genomic contamination. We chose to publish the data, bringing the truth to light.

The Parliamentary Record and the Evasion of Q-990

On March 23, 2026, Member of Parliament Ted Falk (Provencher) entered a formal Order Paper Question (Q-990) into the House of Commons. This was not a casual inquiry; it is a binding, documented question recorded directly into the Hansard—the official public record of parliamentary proceedings.

MP Falk explicitly asked Health Canada for precise information on the identities of the facilities responsible for manufacturing, linearising, and quality-controlling the plasmid DNA templates used in COVID-19 modRNA vaccines. Crucially, the parliamentary inquiry demanded to know if the residual DNA removal processes complied with established International Council for Harmonisation (ICH) standards.

To understand the weight of this question, one must understand the specific regulatory standards being questioned:

ICH Q5A: This is the global standard for viral safety evaluation. It strictly dictates how residual DNA limits must be characterized and controlled in biotechnology products derived from cell lines.

ICH Q5B: This standard governs the quality of the biotechnological product itself, specifically requiring rigorous analysis of the expression construct (the engineered DNA sequence) used for production.

It was this exact parliamentary inquiry that Tamara Ugolini at Rebel News recently highlighted in her investigative report, bringing Health Canada’s refusal to answer for their manufacturing oversight to the forefront.

Rebel News report highlighting Health Canada’s evasion of formal parliamentary inquiries into mRNA manufacturing standards.

The official response from the Department of Health, tabled on May 8, 2026, was an exercise in profound evasion. Instead of providing transparent data on the manufacturing facilities or confirming adherence to ICH Q5A and Q5B, regulators retreated behind administrative walls. They offered a generic statement claiming all vaccines are reviewed through a rigorous scientific process. They then concluded with a circular, self-absolving justification: “If a product has been authorized by Health Canada, it has been determined to be compliant with the relevant regulations.”

Official Hoc Opq Q 990 Response (may 8, 2026) Manufacturing, Linearizing And Quality Controlling The Plasmid Dna Template Used To Produce Mrna 171KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This deliberate obfuscation is a fundamental failure of public health duty. In a concurrent Order Paper Question, Q-991, tabled on the exact same day, the Department claimed that communicating product risks and sharing recall information is a priority to ensure transparency. Yet, when confronted on the public record with precise questions about manufacturing defects in the most widely distributed biologic in Canadian history, they offer silence.

Official Hoc Opq Q 991 Response (may 8, 2026) Product Recall 176KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Genomic Reality: What We Found in the Vials

Regulators may attempt to dodge questions, yet the data remains irrefutable. This work was not conducted in isolation, but was a coordinated, high-stakes international effort. Working alongside genomic pioneer Kevin McKernan and world-class data scientist and epidemiologist Dr. Jessica Rose, our joint independent genomic laboratory findings quantified residual DNA fragments and SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences in Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA vials from Ontario, Canada. These exact collaborative findings were recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Autoimmunity.

When we audited these 32 vials, the findings were unambiguous and systemic. We found this severe genomic contamination in every single version of the vaccine manufactured—spanning from the original Wuhan monovalent shots all the way through to the most recent JN.1 boosters.

The data revealed:

We demonstrated the presence of 1.23 x 10^8 to 1.60 x 10^11 plasmid DNA fragments per dose.

Total DNA in all vials tested exceeded the regulatory limit for residual DNA set by the FDA and the WHO by 36- to 153-fold for Pfizer, and 112- to 627-fold for Moderna.

Our subsequent international testing confirms this is not a regional anomaly; it is a global manufacturing failure. In our independent audits of both Australian and Irish vaccine vials, every Pfizer and Moderna vial tested contained synthetic DNA wildly exceeding the 10 ng/dose safety limit established by their respective regulatory bodies (such as the TGA in Australia).

The Regulatory Smokescreen: Naked DNA vs. LNP-Encapsulated DNA

Health authorities routinely claim the vaccines are safe by referencing a historical 10 ng/dose limit. That defense is scientifically hollow.

The 10 ng/dose limit was established decades ago for naked DNA—DNA that is entirely unprotected and rapidly destroyed by the body’s natural enzymes before it can enter cells. The COVID-19 modRNA vaccines do not contain naked DNA. The residual plasmid DNA we found is heavily encapsulated within Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs).

LNPs act as an impenetrable delivery vehicle, protecting synthetic DNA fragments from destruction.

LNPs drastically increase the delivery of foreign DNA across cell membranes by 10 to 100 times compared to naked DNA.

Applying a naked DNA safety limit to LNP-encapsulated DNA is regulatory malpractice. The current guidelines completely fail to account for this highly efficient DNA transfection, longer DNA persistence, or the unquantified risks of cumulative dosing. Furthermore, the SV40 sequence was detected in all tested Pfizer vials. This is highly concerning because SV40 sequences are used in gene therapy to transport foreign DNA into the cell nucleus and facilitate DNA integration into the human genome.

The Bureaucracy of Suffering

When these products were deployed, the public was assured that a robust safety net would catch anyone who suffered adverse effects. That promise was an illusion. The vaccine-injured in Canada have been abandoned by the healthcare system.

The government established the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP)—recently rebranded as the Vaccine Impact Assistance Program (VIAP). Changing the name of a program does not change its nature; in fact, it made it worse. During this transition, vaccine-injured Canadians were forced to reapply entirely, even though some had already been waiting over three years for a response.

Recent investigations lay bare the profound inequity of this program:

Over $50 million in taxpayer funding was handed to a private firm, Oxaro, to administer the program.

A staggering $36.3 million was consumed by administrative costs.

Only $18.1 million was actually distributed to injured Canadians.

A system that spends twice as much on administration as it does on restitution is operating with false scales. Consider Sean Hartman, a 17-year-old boy who died after receiving a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine. When his family sought justice, a devastating legal precedent was established: it was ruled that in a pandemic, the state has no private law duty of care to its citizens. Mandating an injection while disavowing a duty of care is a profound moral failure.

From Laboratory Bench to Regulatory Action: The Call to Halt 19

The season of scientific isolation is over. Data sitting silently in a journal does not save lives or change policy; it must be operationalized.

To bridge the gap between empirical discovery and federal accountability, the “Call to Halt 19” initiative was launched. While this national campaign was built directly upon the foundation of my published genomic auditing work, the open letter itself was architected and written by Dr. Maria Gutschi from a rigorous, unapologetic regulatory perspective.

Dr. Gutschi systematically translated our laboratory data into a binding, technical indictment designed to push lawmakers, health officials, and the public to demand an immediate halt and recall of these products in Canada. Backed by a cross-Canadian coalition of qualified researchers and clinicians, this initiative formally demands:

An immediate halt to the use of, and a comprehensive recall of, all COVID-19 mRNA vaccine products. An independent and transparent public inquiry into the failed regulatory mechanisms and approvals that bypassed established manufacturing protections. Comprehensive scientific assessments of all mRNA lots to fully quantify the human health risks associated with encapsulated residual plasmid DNA, ribosomal frameshifting, and immune tolerance.

We must demand accountability from Health Canada and insist upon independent, transparent audits of all deployed biologics. Share the “Call to Halt 19” initiative and its data with your physicians, your elected representatives, and your communities. Demand an immediate end to the administrative exploitation of the vaccine-injured.

Join the mission for uncorrupted science and true medical transparency today.

References

Rebel News. (2024). Health Canada dodges questions on COVID mRNA vaccine DNA manufacturing issues. Retrieved from https://www.rebelnews.com/health_canada_dodges_questions_on_covid_mrna_vaccine_dna_manufacturing_issues Speicher, D. J., Rose, J., & McKernan, K. (2025). Quantification of residual plasmid DNA and SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences in Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Ontario, Canada. Autoimmunity, 58(1), 2551517. https://doi.org/10.1080/08916934.2025.2551517 Speicher, D. J. (2024). Final Report with Attachments: Vaccine Vial Testing. Department of Pathobiology, Ontario Veterinary College, University of Guelph. Global News. (2025). Out of more than $50 million in taxpayer funding given to the private firm Oxaro... Retrieved from https://globalnews.ca/news/11645707/50m-vaccine-injury-support-program-still-failing-injured-say/ Dan Hartman v. His Majesty the King in Right of Canada. Ruling regarding the Crown Liability and duty of care in the context of pandemic mandates. Call to Halt 19. (2025). Canadian Open Letter of Concern Regarding COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines. Retrieved from https://www.call2halt19.ca/ Mulroney, T. E., et al. (2024). N1-methylpseudouridylation of mRNA causes +1 ribosomal frameshifting. Nature, 625, 189–194. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-023-06800-3 Uversky, V. N., et al. (2023). IgG4 antibodies induced by repeated vaccination may generate immune tolerance to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Vaccines, 11(5). https://doi.org/10.3390/vaccines11050991

🏛️ Public Records & Legal Reference Vault

Exhibit A: [Sessional Paper 8555-451-990 (Manufacturing and Linearization Controls)](uploaded:Q-990 - manufacturing, linearizing and quality-controlling the plasmid DNA template used to produce mRNA, May 8, 2026.pdf) — Tabled May 8, 2026, by MP Ted Falk.

Exhibit B: [Sessional Paper 8555-451-991 (Product Recall and Safety Alert Policies)](uploaded:Q-991 - Product recall, Response from May 8, 2026 .pdf) — Tabled May 8, 2026, by MP Ted Falk.

Exhibit C: The Canadian Open Letter of Concern — Call to Halt 19 Manifest — Official Regulatory Petition and Position Paper written by Dr. Maria Gutschi.

Support Independent Science & Scientific Integrity

I believe that life-saving scientific data and independent oversight should never be hidden behind a pharmaceutical paywall. All of our core genomic findings, peer-reviewed data, and regulatory critiques will always remain entirely free and accessible to the public. However, standing up to deeply captured regulatory institutions and conducting independent molecular auditing comes at a massive personal, professional, and financial cost.

True independent science requires independent funding. If you value this work and wish to directly fund our ongoing laboratory research and public health advocacy, please consider upgrading to a paid Substack subscription. Your monthly or annual backing ensures we can keep this vital, unvarnished information free for the families, clinicians, and lawmakers who need it most—allowing us to build public health on a firm foundation of empirical truth rather than corporate deception.

Let’s Connect & Hold the Line