Courageous Truth

Courageous Truth

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Henry Engelking's avatar
Henry Engelking
May 22Edited

Well written, your concerns are clear and valid. Why anyone would not support your efforts for transparency from our government and regulatory agencies is a mystery and suspect of alterior selfish motives.

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Ross S's avatar
Ross S
May 22Edited

Every last person who touched these witches brews of supposed 'vaccines' and never tried to shut down the despicable evil enterprise - sadly, will one Day stand before Almighty God and will be trembling in their boots as their pathetic, unrepentant lives are laid bare and the true horrific extent of their foolishness and carelessness will be revealed. Then, the stern judgement will be declared and they will be dragged off begging and screaming their naivety and their 'innocence' as they plead for the mercy they never showed their countless victims here on Earth. Their arrogance will dissolve like a breath of vapour before the greedy, eternal flames licking out of the depths that receive them. Then, and only then will true Justice be done for the countless victims injured and killed prematurely by the minions of Lucifer. For that is who they really serve. A murderer from the beginning of his fall from grace. I can only pray we see some Justice here on Earth before our time is over so that this evil scheme to create mRNA 'treatments' are forever shut down as the EPIC FAILURE they are. I pray that the human race WAKES UP before it's too late for civilization. Father God, help us all.

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