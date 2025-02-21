“The David Declaration embodies the many voices of the cancelled scientists and physicians who stood against government mandates since the start of the pandemic. I am honoured to be a part of this important and courageous declaration that calls for a return to evidence-based medical science, a moratorium on mRNA technology, and recognition and support for the vaccine-injured. It is my desire that this declaration stands as a beacon for Australia and the world, providing a framework to hold governments to account, and allowing humanity to heal. As scientists and physicians, we endeavour to restore integrity to the medical and scientific fields and freedom to the people we swore the serve.” - Dr. David J. Speicher

The David Declaration was first launched on December 2, 2024 by MP Russell Broadbent in response to high levels of plasmid DNA that I found in three COVID-19 vaccine vials from Australia following the support of the Port Hedland Council and nothing but silence from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The David Declaration was spearheaded by Dr. Robyn Cosford, a functional medicine doctor, and named it after the multifaceted David vs Goliath struggle and in honour of my testing of the Australian vials that called for a demand for a moratorium on the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. While I was unaware of it’s formation I am deeply honoured to be associated with this declaration.

Official Media Release

Rebekah Barnett officially released The David Declaration website and called for signatures with this amazing Substack article.

On February 14, 2025, Monash MP Russell Broadbent announced The David Declaration in the Australian federal parliament. MP Broadbent was correct in that it takes a village to stand up and call for a moratorium on the COVID-19 vaccines. It’s such a huge task with so many essential people working in unison: scientists, physicians, legal experts, and politicians. Without all these people working together none of this would be possible.

At the end of December 2024, I published the backstory to The David Declaration, the list of demands, and why this declarations is so important.

The Official Press Release written by Dr. Robyn Cosford

THOUSANDS OF AUSTRALIAN AND INTERNATIONAL DOCTORS, SCIENTISTS AND PROFESSIONALS EXPECTED TO SIGN NEW DECLARATION DEMANDING SUSPENSION OF MRNA COVID-19 VACCINES IN THE DAVID DECLARATION.

(SYDNEY), AUSTRALIA, (17-2-25): A new Declaration, originally signed by nearly 100 eminent doctors, scientists and lawyers and related professionals, has renewed calls for accountability on vaccine safety from the Australian government.

Professor Robyn Cosford, who spearheaded the initiative, said ‘The truth about the side effects of these genetic ’vaccines’ and the cost to lives and livelihoods has been buried and ignored under bureaucratic layers of red tape for too long. This did not begin with COVID-19. It is well past time for transparency and open honest dialogue so that a way forward can be found to help the vaccine-injured and others affected by the government’s COVID response.’

Professor Robyn Cosford, a forcibly-retired functional medicine practitioner of some 38 years standing with a special interest in vaccination effects in children, and a co-author of the ‘Spikeopathy’ paper, a peer-reviewed internationally recognised 50-page document detailing the pathogenicity of the spike protein, said she was motivated by the desire to see people living to their full genetic potential.

The David Declaration makes 10 Demands of the Australian Government, including the immediate suspension of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccination program, and investigation into evidenced safety concerns, including reported excessive levels of DNA contamination.

Synthetic DNA contamination has been detected at levels above the regulatory limit of 10 ng per dose in nine countries, and was confirmed in Australian vials of the mRNA Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines last year by virologist Dr David Speicher.

More recently, foreign DNA was confirmed in blood samples of 75 South Australian vaccination trial participants. Federal Member for Monash, Russell Broadbent, has brought this matter to the attention of the Prime Minister with a series of letters and a concerted campaign called ‘Australians Demand Answers’ campaign.

To date, the government and the Therapeutic Goods Administration have dismissed the evidence of contamination and associated safety risks as ‘ misinformation’. This has been refuted by highly credentialed scientists who are signatories of the David Declaration, including Dr David Speicher, Dr Kevin McKernan and Dr Jessica Rose.

Dr Speicher said ‘The David Declaration embodies the many voices of the cancelled scientists and physicians who stood against government mandates since the start of the pandemic. I am honoured to be a part of this important and courageous declaration that calls for a return to evidence-based medical science, a moratorium on mRNA technology, and recognition and support for the vaccine-injured. It is my desire that this declaration stands as a beacon for Australia and the world, providing a framework to hold governments to account, and allowing humanity to heal. As scientists and physicians, we endeavour to restore integrity to the medical and scientific fields and freedom to the people we swore the serve.’ Dr David Speicher (PhD).

The call is for signatories, both professional and public, to present this declaration to all political candidates in this upcoming Australian election, and have it trigger a global response.

Since late 2021 in Australia, and globally in highly vaccinated countries, there has been a consistent pattern of increased excess mortality, lowered live birth rates in many countries and more recently, increases in cancer diagnoses which are atypical: young people, cancers which were in remission, multiple sites of cancer and aggressive ‘turbo cancers’ being noted by many doctors.

It is in the light the above that listed eminent and respected professionals make the following 10 demands related to the COVID-19 vaccination programme and a further 13 requests in relation to the health and autonomy of Australian citizens, including to the right to informed choice.

Additional important links:

Evidence for scientific claims related to COVID-19 vaccine safety can be found on the David Declaration website, https://thedaviddeclaration.org

Read the Spikeopathy paper: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10452662/

Paper on the DNA contamination in the blood of SA vaccination trial participants. Sandeep Chakraborty: https://osf.io/preprints/osf/hzyn3_v1

For more information or media contact: Professor Robyn Cosford, at daviddeclaration@protonmail.com

I encourage everyone to read and sign The David Declaration:

