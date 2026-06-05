When official channels barricade themselves against reality, truth is forced to forge its own path. For five years, the Canadian federal government engineered an administrative wall around its “safe and effective” narrative—a structure deliberately designed to deflect contradictory evidence. When presented with hard empirical data on severe biologic contamination, government officials and Health Canada systematically ignored it. Authorities deployed bureaucratic procedure as a shield. The suffering of the vaccine-injured was met with chilling institutional silence.

That wall now has a fracture. The official launch of the Allison Inquiry in Ottawa represents a critical opportunity to restore human dignity. It establishes a dedicated, uncompromising forum for those whom the medical and political establishments have systemically abandoned. It brings rigorous public scrutiny to the biological platforms deployed over the last four years. This fracture must be widened into a reckoning.

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The Lineage of Truth: From a Spark to a National Record

This moment did not arrive overnight. It was built on the tremendous courage of ordinary citizens who stepped forward to document the fallout of sweeping health mandates—constructing an independent historical record precisely when legacy structures had failed them.

The resistance to unchecked regulatory overreach began as a fragmented response to lockdowns and medical coercion. In June 2022, A Citizen’s Hearing launched as an emergency listening post alongside organizations such as the Canadian Covid Care Alliance—where I serve on the Scientific and Medical Advisory Committee. Over three days, this independent panel gathered medical professionals, legal experts, and citizens to formally document the catastrophic harms of the government’s pandemic response. That forum gave ordinary Canadians a platform to speak without the threat of censorship, capturing the immediate shockwave of policies that disrupted livelihoods and violated bodily autonomy. It was essential triage—documenting frontline human suffering before institutional narratives could erase the memory.

A single localized hearing, however, could not keep pace with a nationwide crisis. The vast, systemic silencing required a formalized, legally sound structure. That necessity produced the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI)—an independent, citizen-funded initiative that evolved the scope, professionalism, and legal weight of this movement, traveling coast-to-coast to preserve a permanent archive of the pandemic era.

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The Architecture of the National Citizens Inquiry

The NCI did not limit itself to one dimension of the societal upheaval. It methodically organized its discovery into three core domains.

Medical and Scientific Sovereignty. The suppression of early treatments, manipulation of epidemiological data, and the deliberate abandonment of traditional safety signals.

Legal and Constitutional Integrity. The suspension of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the legality of locking down healthy populations, and the weaponization of professional licensing bodies against dissident voices.

Economic and Social Infrastructure. The deliberate destruction of small businesses, the psychological toll on isolated children, and the fracturing of societal cohesion through state-sponsored discrimination.

By requiring all witnesses to testify under oath and subjecting that testimony to formal cross-examination, the NCI elevated grassroots grievances into a formidable legal record—a repository of evidence engineered to withstand institutional gaslighting.

This undertaking culminated in the final NCI Commissioners’ Report, released on November 28, 2023. Authored by four independent Commissioners—Chairperson Ken Drysdale, Heather DiGregorio, Janice Kaikkonen, and Dr. Bernard Massie—the document is staggering in its scope: over 5,000 pages of sworn testimony from more than 300 witnesses, spanning medical science, mental health, economics, media censorship, and civic loss. The report outlines concrete recommendations for managing future health emergencies so that the devastating harms of the last four years are never repeated.

The true value of the NCI is its permanence. It provides an immutable baseline of fact for future litigators and historians to access when the current political landscape inevitably shifts.

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Anchoring the Empirical Data

Human experience requires hard technical due diligence to become legal certainty. During my expert witness appearances before the National Citizens Inquiry, I carried the solemn responsibility of placing definitive molecular data directly into the archive. On May 18, 2023, I testified on the detection of SARS-CoV-2 by PCR testing. On March 7, 2025, I returned to present our independent laboratory findings on the severe, long-term consequences of residual DNA and SV40 sequences contaminating the modRNA vaccine platforms.

That data did not merely validate the lived experiences of the vaccine-injured. It provided the precise molecular mechanism explaining the root cause of these adverse events—upgrading a narrative debate into empirical certainty.

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The Illusion of Regulatory Oversight

Our independent genomic research—now peer-reviewed and published in Autoimmunity (2025)—exposed monumental regulatory failures. We proved that total DNA in all vials tested exceeded the FDA’s and WHO’s regulatory limits for residual DNA by 36- to 153-fold for Pfizer, and 112- to 627-fold for Moderna.

When Health Canada was compelled to answer for this on the public record—specifically regarding manufacturing compliance with ICH Q5A and Q5B standards, through Order Paper Question Q-990—the response was nothing but profound evasion. They claimed that authorization alone constitutes safety. They abandoned their fiduciary duty to the Canadian people and left the vaccine-injured to fend for themselves.

The volume of empirical evidence is now insurmountable. Government officials and Health Canada must stop turning a blind eye. Institutional leaders are deliberately ignoring the issue, paralyzed by the staggering liability their own mandates have created and hoping the outcry eventually fades.

Truth does not fade. We owe the vaccine-injured nothing less than what is right.

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The Bureaucracy of Suffering: From VISP to VIAP

When these products were rolled out, the public was promised a robust safety net for anyone suffering adverse effects. That promise was a complete illusion.

The government established the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP)—recently rebranded as the Vaccine Impact Assistance Program (VIAP). Changing a program’s name does not fix its operational failures; it compounds them. During this transition, vaccine-injured Canadians were forced to reapply from scratch, even though some had already waited more than three years for an initial response.

Recent investigations lay bare the structural inequity at the core of this program. Over $50 million in taxpayer funding was directed to a private firm, Oxaro, to administer VIAP. Of that total, $36.3 million was consumed by administrative costs. A mere $18.1 million reached injured Canadians. A system that spends twice as much on private bureaucracy as it does on restitution is not a safety net. It is a false scale.

Consider Sean Hartman—a 17-year-old who died after receiving a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine. When his family sought justice, the case established a devastating legal precedent: the state bears no private law duty of care to its citizens during a pandemic. Mandating an injection while simultaneously disavowing any duty of care is a profound moral failure. It is the kind of failure that demands a named accounting.

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The Allison Inquiry: Forcing Regulatory Action

The Allison Inquiry shares common DNA with these past endeavors, continuing the vital work of advocates such as Shawn Buckley who have championed health freedom throughout this era. This new panel, however, is a critical evolution in the pursuit of accountability.

MP Dean Allison deserves acknowledgment for absorbing immense political risk. By stepping forward without the full backing of the Conservative Party establishment, he ensured that the vaccine-injured are finally acknowledged on federal territory. Unlike the NCI's broad societal scope, the Allison Inquiry focuses exclusively on the vaccine-injured. Unlike the NCI’s citizen-led structure, this panel is MP-led—carrying these testimonies directly into a formal political sphere, even without an official government mandate. Its geographic anchor in Ottawa is strategic and deliberate: the undeniable reality of vaccine injury now stands on the doorstep of the federal legislature. Health Canada bureaucrats can no longer look away.

Acknowledgment is the baseline. We demand action, accountability, and justice—stringently backed by definitive scientific fact.

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The Royal Commission Trap

As the demand for accountability intensifies, a looming bureaucratic trap must be dismantled preemptively.

Canada does not need an Official Royal Commission.

The world has already watched this apparatus fail. In New Zealand, the official COVID-19 Royal Commission devolved into a systemic whitewash—one in which the Prime Minister and the Health Minister gaslit both the commission and the public. A similar theatre erected in Canada would yield the same result. Prime Minister Trudeau and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam would never meaningfully appear before such a body. They would certainly never face cross-examination regarding molecular contamination. Canada does not need a state-sanctioned echo chamber designed to pacify public anger. Canada needs an independent legal framework with teeth.

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Beyond the Spectacle: Demanding Regulatory Enforcement

Testimony is step one—not the destination. If the Allison Inquiry is to be more than a public spectacle of suffering, it must force definitive action. The raw scientific evidence must be etched permanently onto the government record. Order Paper Questions must be aggressively pursued. Accountability demands sweeping regulatory enforcement and independent genomic auditing.

The data we brought forward—quantifying residual plasmid DNA and SV40 sequences in modRNA platforms—pierced corporate denial and entered the U.S. Congressional Record. It served as foundational evidence during Senator Ron Johnson’s hearings before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, addressing the “Plausible Mechanisms of COVID-19 Injections Causing Cancer and Attacks on Scientific Publications.” That same data was presented directly to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on September 19, 2025.

Hearings do not mandate compliance. Justice in the biological sphere happens only when independent technical authorities and high-stakes litigators force commercial platforms to adhere to strict purity metrics. My mandate remains unchanged: to provide the unapologetic technical due diligence required to dismantle institutional capture and protect public health—work recognized at the EU Parliament level through MEHA (Make Europe Healthy Again), where I serve on the Scientific Advisory Board.

Without hard genomic evidence entered onto the official government record and pursued aggressively through Order Paper Questions, this proceeding risks becoming another spectacle. The Allison Inquiry must become a hammer for definitive regulatory reform—nothing less will honour the people who stepped forward to testify.

We are called to be salt and light in a world that prefers the dark. The Allison Inquiry is a beacon of hope for those seeking redress, and we must fiercely support it—demanding that the science is placed securely on the governmental record, that the vaccine-injured are heard, and that Health Canada is held to account. Stand with us. Share this data-driven pursuit of truth. Subscribe to support the ongoing mission for scientific transparency and rigorous biological oversight.

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