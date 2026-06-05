Courageous Truth

Courageous Truth

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Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
7d

My question is where does a Conservative led inquiry leave the National Citizens Inquiry?

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John G Coster's avatar
John G Coster
7d

As someone whose scientific background is limited (one course in evolutionary biology at Harvard in the 60s) I immediately saw that the Covid narrative was nonsense and internally contradictory. Bats, pangolins? At the higher levels from which the Covid narratives emanated I think we are dealing with crimes against humanity and the intent to do harm, reduce the population and restructure society. A man like Dr. Fauci may be a bottom tier scientist but he is not THAT ignorant. Moreover, even among the tech people like Moderna folks with limited biological education, the recklessness and sloppy manufacturing should amount to manslaughter, like what would happen if you caused a fatal accident by speeding in a car with no brakes while you were drunk. I see Covid as one of the great crimes in history. That’s why I spent a lot of time chronicling it in The Journal of Implausible Deniability. I have friends dead or disabled by “Covid” officially, but only among the vaccinated. I’ve tried to make people aware of your work. Thank you.

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