Courageous Truth

Courageous Truth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
11h

More about the network of 1,590 + "Thought Police" including Rolf Marschalek, coordinated from Griffith University, who think that mRNA Jabs are better than sliced bread.

They claim to have "reviewed" 180,000 papers after publication.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/some-papers-should-be-removed-after

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ján Lakota's avatar
Ján Lakota
12h

Congratulations on your paper.

And great and deep thanks!

Jan Lakota, Slovakia

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. David J. Speicher
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture