The first half of November brought a surprise and then a full weekend among friends. On The Joe Rogan Experience, episode #2576, released November 4, 2026, Dr Peter McCullough walked through the history of SV40 in vaccine manufacturing. He named Kevin McKernan and me as the scientists who found SV40 sequences in the Pfizer vaccine vials. Soon after, I co-presented with Dr McCullough at Health Under Fire, a conference hosted by Think Canada.

Dr Speicher and Kevin McKernan Named on The Joe Rogan Experience

Dr McCullough’s point on the program was direct. He told Joe Rogan that not a single country has had a government agency open the vials and inspect them for SV40. He noted that Florida’s Surgeon General, Dr Joseph Ladapo, took the findings to the FDA and the CDC. Dr Ladapo’s letter of December 6, 2023 was addressed to the FDA Commissioner and copied to the CDC Director, and his statement of January 3, 2024 linked to our preprint. A very large audience has now heard, in plain words, that independent laboratories have looked at what is in these vials…residual DNA and SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences over the regulatory limits.

The full episode with Dr McCullough and Joe Rogan can be viewed here.

The Regulatory Record on the Residual DNA and SV40 sequences

The full regulatory record is set out in the Overriding Public Interest Report Concerning Undeclared SV40 Sequences in Comirnaty’s Manufacturing Plasmid, which I prepared with Dr Silvia Behrendt of the Global Health Responsibility Agency and Prof Dr Klaus Steger, and which was released on October 12, 2026 under the Transparency4Safety Initiative. It consolidates the independent laboratory findings, the scientific literature, and the manufacturer and regulatory records on the SV40-derived sequences in the Comirnaty manufacturing plasmid. BioNTech/Pfizer has confirmed that its plasmid contains SV40-derived regulatory elements, including a promoter, enhancer, origin of replication and polyadenylation signal, which were not specifically identified in the marketing-authorization dossier. The report calls on the European Medicines Agency to disclose, in full and unredacted, the documents it holds on how the SV40 sequences were handled.

Previous Peer-Reviewed Publication co-authored with Dr McCullough

Dr McCullough and I have worked together before. In the Winter 2024 issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons, Dr Philip Oldfield, Dr Maria Gutschi, Dr McCullough and I published a commentary on Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 modRNA vaccine. We argued that the product was misclassified as a traditional vaccine, so the assessments required of a genetic product were never performed or submitted. We concluded that, for any other medicinal product, the regulatory submission would most probably have been rejected, and we called for a moratorium on its use.

A Weekend at Health Under Fire

Think Canada hosted Health Under Fire: Freedom of Conscience and Health on Friday evening, November 13, 2026, and all day Saturday, November 14, 2026, in Toronto. Our hosts were Rebecca Mello and Abe Mello. I co-presented at the conference with Dr McCullough.

With Dr Peter McCullough at Health Under Fire.

The panel at Health Under Fire. Seated, left to right: Dr Peter McCullough, Deanna McLeod, Dr David Speicher and Dr Conrad Vine.

Measured, Not Silenced

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, I gave my talk, “Measured, Not Silenced: Six Years of Deception, Division and Distraction.” I opened with a warning to everyone in the room, myself included: “I could have been fooled. So could you.” In early 2020, I was a member of the McMaster research team working on SARS-CoV-2, and I later worked in two COVID-19 testing laboratories. That vantage point shaped the four parts of the talk.

The first part, the Great Deception, covered how fear set the agenda in early 2020 and how PCR, an elegant test, was misused. High cycle thresholds turned trace signals into “cases”, and those cases drove lockdowns, mandates and closures. I set out the difference between being infected, being infectious and having disease, and why that difference matters.

The second part, the Great Division, covered what the pandemic did to families, churches and science. I presented what our 2025 Autoimmunity paper measured in Pfizer and Moderna vials from Ontario, and why the SV40 promoter-enhancer, found only in the Pfizer vials, matters. I also covered the T4SI report on SV40, the documents Health Canada released under access to information, our 2024 commentary with Dr McCullough, and our recent papers on the blood supply (Part I and Part II).

The third part, the Great Distraction, covered the headlines that pull our attention from what remains unresolved, and the One Health links between livestock, our food and ourselves. I closed with the way forward: bring people together from both sides, uphold freedom of choice, listen to the vaccine-injured, and offer hope and help. My final slide carried one line: follow the science and the silenced. The full presentation will be released once it is available.

Thank You

My thanks go first to our hosts, Rebecca Mello and Abe Mello, and to the Think Canada team, who organized and hosted this event. Thank you to Dr McCullough, Deanna McLeod and Dr Vine for a weekend of serious conversation. Thank you to everyone who gave up a November weekend to listen and to ask hard questions. Your questions are the reason this work continues.

The measurements are on the record. The questions are in public view, and this month they reached a far larger audience. Together, we will keep asking until they are answered. The work continues.

References

The Joe Rogan Experience (2026) ‘#2576 - Dr. Peter McCullough’. Released November 4, 2026. Segment cited: 2:06:50 to 2:08:40. Apple Podcasts Think Canada (2026) Health Under Fire: Freedom of Conscience and Health. November 13 and 14, 2026. Think Canada Ladapo, J.A. (2023) Letter to Robert M. Califf, Commissioner, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, copied to Mandy Cohen, Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Florida Department of Health, December 6, 2023. PDF Florida Department of Health (2024) ‘Florida State Surgeon General Calls for Halt in the Use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines’. Press release, January 3, 2024. Florida Department of Health Speicher, D.J., Rose, J. and McKernan, K. (2025) ‘Quantification of residual plasmid DNA and SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences in Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Ontario, Canada’, Autoimmunity, 58(1), Article 2551517. doi:10.1080/08916934.2025.2551517. Taylor & Francis Behrendt, S., Speicher, D.J. and Steger, K. (2026) Overriding Public Interest Report Concerning Undeclared SV40 Sequences in Comirnaty’s Manufacturing Plasmid. Transparency4Safety Initiative (T4SI), October 12, 2026. PDF Oldfield, P.R., Gutschi, L.M., McCullough, P.A. and Speicher, D.J. (2024) ‘Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 modRNA vaccines: dangerous genetic mechanism of action released before sufficient preclinical testing’, Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons, 29(4), pp. 118–126. PDF Health Canada (2024 to 2026) Records released under the Access to Information Act, requests A-2023-000979, A-2023-001013, A-2024-000097 and A-2024-000366, published by Scoops McGoo, October 20, 2026. Scoops McGoo Thorp, J.A., Rogers, C., Ohlers, R.C., Mead, M.N., Hulscher, N., Cosgrove, K., Hamm, S., Speicher, D.J. and Hatfill, S. (2026) ‘Potential implications of COVID-19 vaccination for blood donation: a retrospective case series and literature review – Part I of II’, International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science, 11(9), pp. 234–245. doi:10.23958/ijirms/vol11-i09/2224. IJIRMS Thorp, J.A., Rogers, C., Ohlers, R.C., Mead, M.N., Hulscher, N., Cosgrove, K., Hamm, S., Speicher, D.J. and Hatfill, S. (2026) ‘Potential implications of COVID-19 vaccination for blood donation: Part II – analysis of VAERS and review of the literature’, International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science, 11(9), pp. 246–258. doi:10.23958/ijirms/vol11-i09/2226. IJIRMS Speicher, D.J. (2026) ‘Measured, Not Silenced: Six Years of Deception, Division and Distraction’. Presentation at Health Under Fire, hosted by Think Canada, November 14, 2026. To be released.

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