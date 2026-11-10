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In February 2020, I was a postdoctoral fellow at McMaster University and a member of the research team working on SARS-CoV-2, the new virus behind COVID-19. In those weeks, Matthew 24:6-10 kept going through my mind. The passage speaks of wars and rumours of wars, of nation rising against nation, and of a time when many are deceived, many turn against one another, and love grows cold. It was then that I decided to question everything and follow the evidence wherever it took me. Six years later, the division in our families, churches and workplaces is plain to see, and so is the deception that fed it.

In March 2020, that conviction became work. On March 12, 2020, working late into the night with Rev. Alex Douglas, I helped draft a pandemic plan for his congregation, which we blasted to as many congregations as we could reach. That plan was built on two pillars: Hope and Help. That same month, churches across Canada and the United States were forced to close their doors. Most complied, and some pushed back. I told that story in A Tale of Two Canadian Churches, and on Saturday I will take it further.

A Time of Great Division and Great Deception

We are living through a time of great deception and great division. Families have divided over a medical choice, congregations over whether to keep their doors open, and colleagues over what could be said aloud. The answer is not to pick a side and stop thinking. It is to question everything and to follow the unadulterated, measured evidence wherever it leads. Scripture calls us to test everything we are told and hold on to what is good. That is also the scientific method at its best.

What I Will Show on Saturday

On Saturday afternoon, I will put the record in front of you. I will set what Health Canada told Parliament, as recorded in Hansard, and what it told Canadians, beside its own documents released under access to information and freedom of information requests. The two do not tell the same story. You will see where they part ways, and you can judge the gap for yourself.

Then I will show what we measured in the vials. In our 2025 peer-reviewed paper in Autoimmunity, Kevin McKernan, Jessica Rose and I quantified residual plasmid DNA and SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences in Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Ontario. Those measurements showed that Health Canada was wrong. Every number in that paper matters to someone: the vaccine-injured, their families, and the clinicians and lawmakers who are still asking questions. They have waited long enough for plain answers, and the measured record is how we give them one.

Be the Anchor

There is no shortage of noise competing for our time and attention. Much of it is nonsensical, and all of it pulls our eyes away from what is true. I will close on Saturday with a call to stop being distracted and to keep our focus where it belongs. People are fearful of what is to come (e.g. the next plague, war, Government lockdown or loss of freedom), and fear makes the next deception on both sides easier to believe.

We are called to be the anchor in that storm. Hope anchors the soul, and those who hold it can steady others. Faith has always been tested in times like these, and it has never been passive. That is the call I will leave with the room on Saturday: hold to what is true, and then offer hope and help to the people around you.

Health Under Fire: Who, When and Where

Health Under Fire: Freedom of Conscience and Health is hosted by Think Canada at the University of Toronto Scarborough on Friday, November 13, and Saturday, November 14, 2026. I share the program with three speakers who bring medicine, ministry and cancer research to the same question: what does the evidence show, and what do we owe one another? The program covers four themes: mRNA effectiveness and side effects, the spike protein protocol, excess mortality, and the spiritual battle surrounding COVID. Here is who you will hear.

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