Courageous Truth

Courageous Truth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary O'Connor's avatar
Mary O'Connor
2d

Dear Dr Bridle and Jocelyne.

Thank you for sharing this good news.. Jocelyne is home!

And thank you for all that you have done for all of us.

I send you my prayers and sincere good wishes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
S Terry's avatar
S Terry
2d

Blessings to Jocelyn, Briam and family today and always. May the Love of God, Jesus and all Arc Angels guide and protect you all the days of your lives.

Life is a Miracle. Here is my Miracle story - LOVE Heals All!

https://sterry448.substack.com/p/love-heals-all?r=pvup8

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dr. David J. Speicher · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture