Dr. Byram Bridle has had a horribly challenging past five years since he, as an expert in vaccinology, challenged the COVID-19 vaccine narrative, starting with biodistribution. Throughout it all, Jocelyne has been an amazing woman of faith and a supportive wife.

Sadly, her health took a downhill spiral in September 2025 when she developed a Group A Streptococcal infection. It went septic, resulting in an induced coma in the ICU and the heartbreaking loss of both her hands and feet. I last saw Jocelyne in the ICU when she still had her limbs, but they were already cold and black. It has been a fierce battle for her survival, and she now faces a long road to recovery.

I last shared an update on her condition in October 2025 when the fundraiser for Jocelyne was launched.

Byram finally put out an update about Jocelyne and alerted us to a Christmas concert and fundraiser for Jocelyne. Her road to recovery is going to be challenging and long, with many expenses to fix up the house and provide the rehab and care she needs.

However, there was a moment of light this weekend. Jocelyne finally came home from the hospital just the day before the event. On Saturday, my family attended a concert at Byram’s parents’ church, which marked Jocelyne’s very first day out in public. We fortuitously arrived at the same time as Byram and Jocelyne and were able to walk into the church together. The sanctuary was packed! It was an incredible Christmas concert featuring carols and Canadian East Coast jigs and reels, including some lively tap dancing.

Despite missing her hands and feet, Jocelyne was in good spirits and humbled to see so many people. It was clear that she enjoyed the event, though it was poignant to watch; she is very musical herself and used to love playing the guitar. Many people wanted to greet her, and by the end of the evening, it was clear she was exhausted—but it was an amazing night, and great to see a smile on her face.

As we approach Christmas, I encourage you to rally around this family. Thanks to an incredible outpouring of support, $238,458 has been raised so far. While this is a tremendous blessing, the reality is that the family faces many significant, long-term expenses for prosthetics, home modifications, and ongoing care.

If you are able, please consider giving generously to Byram and Jocelyne this season. Let’s help carry their burden so they can focus on healing and rebuilding their lives.

