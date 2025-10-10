When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; And through the rivers, they will not overflow you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be scorched,

Nor will the flame burn you. - Isaiah 42:2

Dr Byram Bridle is a good colleague and friend who has faced more than any human should have had to in the past 5 years. From being criminally harassed by colleagues to being banned from his lab/office. Dr Bridle has been on the front lines speaking the truth of COVID for the past 5 years, and now his wife, Jocelyn, has been through an unimaginable medical situation with a long road ahead, and they need our support.

Dr Byram Bridle after receiving the Courage to Lead Award by the National Citizen’s Inquiry (NCI) supported by Dr. Chris Shoemaker and Dr. David Speicher.

Dr. Byram W. Bridle is an associate professor of viral immunology at the University of Guelph’s Department of Pathobiology and Ontario Veterinary College, where his research focuses on designing innovative vaccines to combat infections and precision cancer therapies that combine immune-boosting strategies with viruses engineered to target and destroy tumours while protecting healthy cells. His group also studies how viruses spark widespread inflammation during severe infections and explores why immune reactions might differ between men and women, aiming to refine treatments for inflammatory diseases. Dr Bridle is a highly regarded educator in the veterinary and biomedical fields. He’s received awards for both his teaching excellence and research impact. In 2024, he was named a Senior Fellow in virology and immunology by the Independent Medical Alliance, recognising his expertise in the field.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Bridle drew attention for his critiques of vaccine safety, notably referencing biodistribution data from a Japanese regulatory review of Pfizer’s rodent study to contend that the mRNA vaccines’ spike protein circulates systemically and accumulates in organs like the ovaries, liver, and spleen, potentially functioning as a toxin with risks to fertility and cardiovascular health. These assertions, however, faced significant pushback from scientists and fact-checkers, who highlighted that the vaccine-produced spike is a stabilised, non-pathogenic version that doesn’t replicate like the virus and dissipates quickly from the body without causing harm. During this time, Dr Bridle has experienced intense harassment from colleagues after publicly sharing his vaccine concerns, including online attacks and professional pressure to censor his views, which prompted an investigation into complaints against him under the university’s workplace harassment policy and led to his removal from campus, barring him from his lab and office for over three years until late 2024. During that time, Dr Bridle has served as an expert witness in multiple court cases against the government’s COVID-19 mandates.

Dr David Speicher, Jocelyn Bridle, and Dr. Byram Bridle out for a hike.

Jocelyn Bridle

Behind this good man is an amazing and God-fearing woman with a heart of gold for children and people in need. Horrifically, in September 2025, Jocelyn suffered from a sudden and severe Group A Step infection that went septic and left her in the fight of her life.

Group A Streptococcus (GAS), or Streptococcus pyogenes, is a common human pathogen that typically causes mild superficial infections such as strep throat or impetigo. However, in certain cases, GAS can undergo bacterial translocation, a process where the bacteria cross epithelial barriers (e.g., in the throat, skin, or gut mucosa) to invade deeper tissues or enter the bloodstream.

Translocated GAS causes bacteremia, triggering a cytokine storm and toxins (e.g., superantigens like SpeA). This evolves into sepsis—systemic inflammation and organ dysfunction—or Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome (STSS), marked by hypotension, rash, fever, and multi-organ failure (e.g., renal, hepatic). Risk factors include skin wounds, immunosuppression, or viral co-infections; progression can occur rapidly (hours).

Invasive GAS infections have a case-fatality rate of 11.7-20%, rising to 40-60% with septic shock or STSS. In ICU settings, 19% die in-hospital and 22% by day 90; elderly patients face ~15% mortality from invasive cases. Early intervention is key, as risk peaks in the first 1-7 days.

Unfortunately, the hospital did not want to use Dr Paul Marik’s high dose Vitamin C IV therapy for sepsis and decided to follow their protocols. Thus, to save Jocelyn’s life, the hospital put Jocelyn in an induced coma and restricted blood flow to the hands and feet. The reduced coma was supposed to only last a day ended up lasting almost a week. It has been a horrific journey watching Dr. Bridle fight for his wife’s survival, but it has also been a joy and blessing to see how strong they are in their faith. With each text message received, it was clear that they put everything in God’s hands. The verse above is what Jocelyn has often muttered as she goes through this journey, and I know that God is holding them in his hands.

Jocelyn Bridle post-surgery and outside smiling with her son Johnny.

Fortunately, Jocelyn is still with us, but due to the severe treatment needed, she has lost both her forearms and lower legs and will need lots of medical support and round-the-clock care. It is going to be a long road ahead, and they need our support. They also have an amazing son, Johnny, who has Down syndrome. Jocelyne spent her days caring for other people in need, like Johnny, but it’s now time to provide that needed support to her.

To help her, there have been set up two fundraising methods GoFundMe and GiveSendGo.

GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/byram-bridle-and-family

GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/byrambridle

We realise that some people wish to give a cash or eTransfer donation. However, a flood of support in that form would indefinitely flag his bank account and provide unneeded work handling transfers.

Let’s join together and make the Bridle family feel loved and supported like they so deserve.

If you can afford to help Dr Bridle, please do so. If you can’t afford it, that’s OK, but please share this post and pray for Jocelyn’s recovery to health...her recovery is now in God’s hands.

