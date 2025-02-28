February 22, 2025, marked the third Anniversary and 80th meeting of the Freedom Rally in Shelburne, Ontario, Canada. I have heard many good things about the freedom community in Shelburne and its rallies but have never been to one. At the height of the rallies, the Shelburne rally consistently had over 300 people attending each month.

As I was free, I could finally attend the Shelburne freedom rally where I spoke alongside Dr. Anne Gillies and Dr. Chris Shoemaker. There were ~150 people in attendance on a beautiful sunny day and a balmy -8C.

My presentation was a summary of the research on the residual DNA in the vaccine vials, avian influenza and the BC ostrich farm, the North Group, and The David Declaration. After the event, we went next door for a time of fellowship at Duffies. It was an amazing day, and catching up with so many local amazing people was nice.

Support the Science.

As a scientist who has been on the frontline for years and has not held a full-time paid position since May 2023 I rely on support from people who are keen on exposing the scientific truth and upholding pillars of evidence-based medical science. These are difficult times, but together we are strong. Together we can bring the courageous truth to light and ensure that this David beats Goliath.

If you want to support my research further, here are several options.

