Courageous Truth

Courageous Truth

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Hegoesbeforeus
9h

Hello Dr ! I would love to meet you ! What day would you be in Moosomin ? I’ve listened to many of your interviews !! Keep on for Jesus 🙏❤️🙏👩‍🌾🎶

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