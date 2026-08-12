Stepping out from behind the laboratory bench to meet communities face-to-face is a fundamental responsibility of uncompromised science. For years, captured institutions have attempted to isolate independent researchers while pushing top-down narratives without empirical oversight. True stewardship requires bringing transparent data directly to the halls, towns, and meeting rooms where families and farmers live every day. Over the next two weeks, I am travelling across Canada to present data on food sovereignty, address regulatory overreach, share insights on personal resilience, and advocate for free intellectual discourse.

August 13–15, 2026 | Winnipeg, MB & Moosomin, SK: Crossroads Forum

The journey begins in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Flying into Winnipeg on Thursday, August 13, I will travel to Moosomin, Saskatchewan, for the Crossroads Forum on Saturday, August 15. Speaking alongside Dr. John Fagan, our presentation will focus on the rapid encroachment of synthetic biology into our food supply—specifically lab-grown synthetic dairy, mRNA platforms in livestock, and the vital importance of farm-fresh milk and cow sharing.

Laboratory multi-omics data reveals that precision-fermentation dairy is far from the bio-identical match corporate marketing decks claim. Independent shotgun proteomics shows these synthetic products are composed of a fungal secretome containing 236 host proteins and 93 uncharacterized fungal metabolites. Replacing natural whole-food matrices with engineered fungal fluids introduces unmapped immunological risks to consumers while threatening the economic survival of local agriculturalists.

Doors open at 2:30 PM at the Living Streams Institute gathering. Join us for this critical discussion, stay for the famous Southeast Saskatchewan Potluck Dinner, and connect in person. Executive technical briefs and research reports will be available on-site. RSVP at livingstreams.ca/crossroads-forum.

The Synthetic Counterfeit: Unmasking the Molecular Deception of Lab-Grown Dairy Courageous Truth · May 21 The world has recently emerged from a profound global trial. We witnessed firsthand the devastating consequences of allowing untested biological platforms to be deployed at an unprecedented scale while demands for empirical safety data were met with coordinated silence. Humanity was asked to build its house on shifting sands, placing blind faith in corp… Read full story

August 18–20, 2026 | High River, AB: National Citizens Inquiry

From August 18 to 20, I will be in High River, Alberta, participating in the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) hearings addressing a critical question: “Are Farmers Safe in Canada?”

Our long-term food security depends directly on the survival and freedom of independent family farms. The proceedings in High River will examine farm freedom, food resilience, land protection against AI megaprojects, and the systemic regulatory pressures driving traditional agriculture toward corporate centralization. Attend in person or register virtually at nationalcitizensinquiry.ca.

August 21–23, 2026 | St. John’s, NL: Canadian Stuttering Association Conference

Following the Alberta hearings, I will fly to St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, to attend the 2026 CSA-NLSA Joint Conference (“At Home with Stuttering”) held at the Delta Hotel. Having navigated a lifelong stutter, I have learned that a speech impediment can become a profound asset—forcing a measured, deliberate, and methodical delivery when called to speak out for truth.

At this gathering, I will present a specialized workshop titled “Finding My Voice: A Personal and Scientific Journey with Red-Light Therapy.” We will explore my personal journey alongside the underlying biophysical mechanisms of photobiomodulation (Red Light therapy) and its application in cellular wellness. Event details and schedules are available at stutter.ca/events/conference/2026.

August 24, 2026 | Kingston, ON: Queen’s University Speakeasy

The tour concludes on August 24 in Kingston, Ontario, at Queen’s University for a Speakeasy session titled “Reclaiming Free Intellectual Discourse.” Academic and scientific progress relies entirely on transparent replication, open debate, and the courage to challenge prevailing orthodoxies. Without uncompromising debate, institutional capture replaces true scientific inquiry. Tickets and venue details are available on Eventbrite under Queen's University Speakeasy: Reclaiming Free Intellectual Discourse.

Connecting On the Road

If you are located near any of these stops in Saskatchewan, Alberta, Newfoundland, or Ontario, I encourage you to attend, meet face-to-face, and join this movement for scientific accountability.

Public Attendees: Leave a comment below letting me know which event you’ll be attending—I will be available on the floor immediately following each session to connect with you directly.

Agricultural Leaders, Media & Legal Teams: If you require a private 1-on-1 briefing or technical consultation during any of these tour stops, please email my office in advance at reseach@davidspeicher.com with [TOUR BRIEFING - CITY] in the subject line to reserve a sidebar meeting.

Corporate Advisory & Litigation Retainers: For independent technical due diligence, regulatory risk assessments, or expert witness engagements, retain Cyrus Scientific Inc. directly at research@davidspeicher.com. Follow live tour updates on X (@DJSpeicher) and LinkedIn.

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