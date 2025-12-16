But for you who revere my name, the sun of righteousness will rise with healing in its rays. And you will go out and frolic like well-fed calves. - Malachi 4:2

Red light therapy, scientifically termed Photobiomodulation (PBM), represents a quantum leap in non-invasive healing. Far from being a simple heat treatment, PBM is a biochemical process that utilises specific non-ionising light wavelengths to drive physiological changes at a cellular level, accelerating recovery, mitigating inflammation, and supporting tissue regeneration across a vast spectrum of health concerns.

The Cellular Engine: How PBM Works

The core mechanism of PBM hinges on the interaction between light and the mitochondria, the energy-producing organelles within our 37 trillion cells.

When cells are compromised by injury, stress, or age, the efficiency of their mitochondria declines, leading to:

Reduced Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) production: Less energy available for cellular function. Increased Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) and Nitric Oxide (NO): These molecules inhibit mitochondrial function and contribute to oxidative stress and inflammation.

PBM intervenes by applying light at specific therapeutic parameters. The light photons are absorbed by a photoacceptor in the mitochondria, primarily Cytochrome c Oxidase (CCO). This absorption effectively “breaks the bond” between Nitric Oxide and CCO, allowing the cell to breathe and function optimally.

The result is a cascading series of beneficial photochemical changes:

Increased ATP: The cell’s energy production increases, providing the fuel needed for repair and regeneration.

Reduced Inflammatory Cytokines: The decrease in ROS leads to a reduction in chronic, damaging inflammation.

Enhanced Blood Flow: Localized circulation is improved, delivering more oxygen and nutrients while removing metabolic waste.

The Therapeutic Wavelengths

Not all light is created equal in PBM. The efficacy of the treatment depends on delivering light within a narrow, scientifically proven band that achieves optimal tissue penetration:

Wide-Ranging Health Applications

Decades of research have established PBM as a valuable treatment for a multitude of conditions, ranging from physical performance to neurological health. Its ability to mitigate inflammation and drive cellular energy makes it a foundational therapy for:

Musculoskeletal & Pain Management: Reducing acute and chronic pain. Treating conditions like chronic inflammation, spinal issues, and joint discomfort (e.g., sciatic hip pain, frozen shoulder). Accelerating post-exercise recovery and conditioning.

Neurological and Brain Health (Transcranial PBM): Studies show success in addressing a variety of neurological issues. Reported benefits for symptoms related to concussions, brain fog, memory loss, dementia, Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s, stroke, migraines, depression, and autism.

Immune and Regenerative Support: Promoting regeneration and enhancing immune resilience. Aiding in the healing of skin issues, wounds, and scars by stimulating cellular repair.



By providing the foundational energy required for the body’s own self-healing mechanisms, PBM offers a safe and powerful path toward improved wellness, often utilised in clinical settings and conveniently integrated into daily life through medical-grade home devices.

My Experience

have known Tom Kerber and SunPower for a few years, but never really took the technology seriously. It certainly helped with sore muscles and strains, but it wasn’t until recently that I experienced the full potential of red light therapy.

Treatment of Shingles with the Full Canopy

In early November 2025, I developed shingles. I can already hear the vaccine advocates asking, ‘Oh, you didn’t get the shingles vaccine?’ In Ontario, Canada, the Shingrix vaccine is publicly funded for adults aged 65 to 70 and recommended for those over 50. As I am nowhere near that age, the answer is no, I did not receive it.

Initially, I mistook the symptoms for swollen axillary lymph nodes, but the pain quickly intensified along that dermatome, followed by a small patch of lesions appearing on my back. On day two, I began a comprehensive treatment plan: antivirals (valacyclovir), increased dose of Vitamin C (6,000 mg/day), increased dose of Vitamin D (10,000 mg/day), and daily red light therapy using the SunPower Full Canopy (10 minutes at 660nm and 10 minutes at 810nm).

The results were rapid. The spreading stopped within a few days; by day three, the lesions were barely noticeable; and within a week and a half, both the pain and the lesions had completely disappeared. While we certainly attacked the shingles from all angles, the red light therapy was instrumental in resolving the pain and accelerating the healing of the skin.

Reducing my stutter with the transcranial helmet

It’s no secret that I stutter, and yesterday I shared just how much of a challenge it has been. Recently, Tom Kerber suggested I try using the helmet to see if it could help improve my speech.

“The helmet” is SunPowerLED’s Transcranial Photobiomodulation (tPBM) Helmet. It effectively combines the power of ten handheld Palm devices to deliver photobiomodulation (red light) therapy to the entire head simultaneously. I figured there was no harm in trying, so I started with a protocol of 660nm for 1 minute and 810nm for 4 minutes, three times a week. I saw little improvement in the first few weeks.

However, in early November—while I was being treated daily for shingles—I increased the helmet treatment to 3 minutes at 660nm and 7 minutes at 810nm. I saw noticeable improvements very quickly. Many podcasters who have hosted me numerous times, including John Campbell, began commenting on how well I was speaking and asking what had changed. Beyond the speech benefits, using the helmet is very calming and helps me focus better.

If you watch any interview or presentation I did before November 2025 and compare it to the most recent ones, you will notice a huge difference. I’m excited to see if this leads to long-term changes.

