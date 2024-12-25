Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying,

“Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.”

When the angels had left them and gone into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, “Let’s go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has told us about.” – Luke 2:13-15

It has been a packed and crazy year. While it doesn’t quite feel like Christmas, the bush is so quiet that it feels more like the calm before the next storm [there is still so much work to get done before the next pandemic (Peter Hotez’ warning, avian influenza, something out of Africa, etc…]. Whether we like it or not the Christmas season is upon us. As we prepare for the festivities tomorrow I’d like us to reflect on three things.

1. The True Meaning of Christmas.

It’s always important to take some time at Christmas to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas, i.e. Christ’s birth in Bethlehem so that all of us could be free from the bondage of sin. This was the highlight of my Christmas Blessing in 2023. Christ was born to Mary, a woman of no social status, at a time when the known world was occupied under strict Roman rule yet his birth would have everlasting cultural and social significance. Even our calendar is based on the life of Christ. His birth was so significant that King Herod tried to have him killed by slaughtering every baby boy under 2 years old, yet God kept him safe. O’ come let us adore him as truly this was the birth of a king and eternal saviour…Christ the Lord.

2. Extremely grateful for friends, family, and supporters globally.

As I reflect back upon 2024, it’s been a challenging yet rewarding year. The theme of the residual plasmid DNA and SV40 promoter-enhancer nuclear localization sequences remained a hot topic throughout 2024 and it has been a blessing to have worked and collaborated with many courageous scientists throughout the year. I am grateful and thankful for every one of you. I have met many amazing people this year in California, when I testified in the Oklahoma state legislature, and on the many court cases that I have served as an expert witness. I will never forget my first trip to Europe, traveling with Michelle Leduc Catlin, when I met many amazing scientists and doctors in London UK (Dr. Clare Craig and Dan Astin-Gregory), Bath UK (Dr. Tess Lawrie and the World Council for Health), Geneva and Bern Switzerland (so many amazing doctors, scientists, and freedom fighters including a Canadian lady who helped me heal), and in Edinburough Scotland where I met an amzing young new Christian. I spoke at many events, including An Injection of Truth (Calgary, Canada), and my first (an many) podcasts. It’s been a challenging year emotionally and financially, but I’m thankful to God for providing for my family and eternal grateful to all of you who donated and send words of encouragement to help my family and spur me to keep going.

3. Eagerly anticipating what 2025 will bring.

Finally, as we look forward to 2025 I am encouraged. We are in no way out of the woods with the COVID-19 pandemic completely behind us. So much scientific evidence is piling that the government and regulatory bodies can no longer simply ignore it. The re-election of President Trump and his team, Including RFK Jr, come January I hope will do amazing things in the USA that will have a global impact. Things in Australia are not letting up, especially after the Port Hedland vote on October 11, 2024 followed by many councils joining in the push. That said, there are still thousands of vaccine injured people who need help and support. I hope that 2025 will be a year that we start seeing justice served and help to those who are vaccine injured. There is so much important and exciting research that will be done in early 2025. It is going to be an amazing and memorable year ahead.

May God continue to provide and guide all of us throughout 2025.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year

Dr. David J. Speicher

Leave a comment

Share