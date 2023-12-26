For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given, and the government will be upon His shoulders. And He will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the increase of His government and peace there will be no end. He will reign on the throne of David and over his kingdom, to establish and sustain it with justice and righteousness from that time and forevermore. – Isaiah 9:6-7

It has been 2 months since the release of my preprint showing the residual DNA in and adulteration of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 modRNA vaccines, including the presence of an SV40 promoter-enhancer in the Pfizer vaccines. While I haven’t put out a substack since, it has been a busy few months, which I endeavor to summarize this week. I will also be enlightening my readership a little more about who I am, the progress I’ve made on testing the new Pfizer XBB.1.5 booster, and how you can support the progress of my research.

Here I sit on the evening of Christmas Day and reflect on the many blessings and hopes that I have received over the past year and the real hope that is symbolized by celebrating the true meaning of Christmas. First of all, I thank those who have encouraged me to write a substack (going forward I hope to put out something weekly) and those who have supported me financially and with encouragement. You have blessed my family and I so much, and your blessing has made a huge difference in our lives.

I have been on the frontlines of trying to reveal the truth of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Like many of you, as we faced lockdowns and mandates all that many people really wanted, including myself, was hope and freedom. This is nothing new. Many civilizations and cultures before ours faced similar things. The prophet Isaiah around 700BC wrote “The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of the shadow of death, a light has dawned.” (Isaiah 9:2). Before the pandemic many people were living in a similar manner, walking around in darkness and minding their own business. In the past few years, many people have realized the spiritual nature of what is really going around in our society, and have desired hope and freedom. However, the same hope that Isaiah prophesied about is the same hope that we desire. While many of us want hope and freedom NOW and can’t wait, the Israelites in Isaiah’s day have to wait 700 years for the prophecy to be fulfilled. This was when God himself was born on Earth in a manger as the baby Jesus so that through his eventual death on the cross, we (mankind) would be set free from living under the law of the old covenant (Torah/Mosaic Law) and ritualistic blood sacrifices and be able to receive eternal salvation through faith in Christ’s death on the cross. The latter was finally made available to all people regardless of cultural background. You see, many of us desire hope and freedom, but through the true meaning of Christmas, we already have it. The hope we desire was born in that manger in Bethlehem and we no longer live under the ritualistic Mosaic law, and thus we are already free.

While we have lived through a few difficult years, and the truth of the COVID pandemic is constantly being revealed to the point that the authorities cannot ignore it any longer, we must realize the true meaning of Christmas and the significance of Christ’s birth, to receive the freedom that we really desire.

Therefore, it is my prayer that as you enjoyed your day with friends and family, and the week approaching the end of 2023, you will reflect on the true meaning of Christmas. Just like the people in Isaiah’s time, we await the coming of the Messiah, but we are not bound under the law and salvation is freely available for us. For if we are aligned by faith in Christ then and only then can we be truly free.

From my family to yours, Merry Christmas!!!