“Dr David Speicher Should Be Respected and Not Targeted” - Dr Wafik S. El-Deiry

Dr Wafik El-Deiry’s post was in response to this interview and Substack.

My Response to Dr El-Deiry’s article

In the often turbulent world of modern science, where narrative can sometimes supersede data, it is rare to find leaders willing to risk their own capital to defend the principles of open inquiry. Today, I want to take a moment to publicly thank one such leader: Dr. Wafik S. El-Deiry.

For those who do not know him, Dr. El-Deiry is the Director of the Legorreta Cancer Center at Brown University and Chair of the WIN Consortium in Cancer Personalized Medicine. He is a titan in the field of oncology and a man whose commitment to science is unquestionable.

Recently, Dr. El-Deiry shared a powerful message regarding the adversity I have faced since publishing my research on DNA impurities in mRNA vaccines. He wrote:

“Advocate for scientific truth molecular virologist Dr. David Speicher overcame much adversity in life and made discoveries relevant to mRNA vaccine DNA impurities. He has been under attack, lost his job, and subjected to mental torment per this interview. He and his colleagues should be recognized more for their scientific contributions rather than subjected to persecution and political censorship.”

He went on to describe the revocation of my lab access and the attempts to silence my work as “atrocious,” concluding that scientists should be “recognized, respected and not targeted.”

Why This Matters

When independent researchers are targeted for their findings, it sends a chilling message to the entire scientific community: do not look where you are not supposed to look. The personal cost—lost jobs, mental anguish, and professional isolation—is real.

Dr El-Deiry’s statement is a powerful counter-narrative. It reminds us that science is not about consensus enforced by silence; it is about the pursuit of truth, regardless of where the data leads. His support validates not just my work, but the work of every scientist who has faced persecution for asking difficult questions.

A Message of Thanks to Dr El-Deiry

Dr. El-Deiry, thank you. Thank you for using your platform to advocate for scientific integrity. Thank you for recognizing the human cost of censorship. And thank you for reminding us that, even in difficult times, there are leaders who will stand on the side of truth.

Your support is a beacon of hope for all of us striving to keep science honest, transparent, and safe.

Support the Science

I have and will always keep this Substack free, as I don’t agree with censoring information that needs to be shared. However, with Christmas approaching and winter setting in, it has been difficult to continue in the fight and provide for my family.

If you are able and wish to support my research further, there are several options.

Share

Leave a comment