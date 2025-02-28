I can’t believe that it has been three years since I went to Ottawa, Canada to bring supplies and support The Freedom Convoy and gave my first-ever public speech against the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and government mandates. Despite not being in the public sphere like I am today I was busy behind the scenes working on the science and trying to provide for my family.

For those who haven’t read by story of how I was fired as the laboratory director of a private COVID-19 PCR testing laboratory for supporting the convoy and would like to hear my speech visit the post below from February 13, 2024.

This year, we celebrated the 3rd anniversary of the convoy at Harold Jonker’s with a pile of friends from the Freedom family and watched an amateur film “Flashback to the Freedom Convoy 2022”. This amateur film was a compilation of footage that followed the Niagara convoy, led by the Jonkers, from Niagara to Ottawa. It was amazing to see the number of people on each bridge along the route.

Click on the image to go to YouTube and watch the film.

Following the film we thanked all truckers who were there. I even got up and gave a speech of thanks. As a scientist, I’m thankful for The Convoy because for 2 years before it occurred many of us scientists and doctors were speaking up against the Government mandates, including masking and lockdowns. The doctors and nurses who spoke out or used “unconventional” practices with things like ivermectin were being interrogated by their colleagues andtheir medical licenses were revoked. However, it was The Freedom Convoy that opened the eyes of the public and paved the way for the message of the scientists and doctors to reach the masses.

It was The Convoy that turned the tides in government control and made the people wake up to what was really going on. For that, I am truly thankful.

Support the Science.

As a scientist who has been on the frontline for years and has not held a full-time paid position since May 2023 I rely on support from people who are keen on exposing the scientific truth and upholding pillars of evidence-based medical science. These are difficult times, but together we are strong. Together we can bring the courageous truth to light and ensure that this David beats Goliath.

If you want to support my research further, here are several options.

