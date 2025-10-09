Courageous Truth

Courageous Truth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Obi's avatar
Obi
Oct 9

This is an excellent report and I hope it is shared with the Canadian Ostrich farm.

The point likening the infection of one MP and culling the entire caucus is striking indeed.

The government overreach must be challenged, particularly as no other birds appear to have succumbed to avian flu in almost a year.

Thank you for writing this piece and I do hope it may be used as expert testimony by the farm owners to challenge what seems to be a wild overreach of authority.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jan Ravensbergen's avatar
Jan Ravensbergen
Oct 16

Update Weds. Oct. 15 , 2025

A Canadian Broadcasting Corp. (CBC) ‘comedy’ show has tackled the Universal Ostrich Farm standoff in B.C. in a way that acerbic commentator and podcaster Viva Frei likens to the most virulent strain of North Korean government propaganda.

The long-running weekly show is called “This Hour has 22 Minutes.”

The CBC is government funded (like the BBC).

It is frequently accused of bias and peddling the official federal-government line.

Quite rightly.

CBC ‘coverage’ of the historic Freedom Convoy in early 2022 proved shamefully one-sided, for instance. This was in perfect alignment with the decision of then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to vilify any of the many Canadians opposed to coerced injections of unsafe, ineffective, and inadequately tested mRNA gene therapy products as nuisances, members of “a small fringe minority.”

Here is a YouTube link to this evening’s commentary — including a replay and breakdown of each portion of the 22 Minutes skit. It was posted by Viva Frei. He is a former Montrealer litigator who is now based in Florida. His real name is David Freiheit.

The Rebel News logo embedded in the screen simply indicates the video was first obtained by that news service, which is not government subsidized.

Buckle up‼️

https://youtu.be/HvszJXOPxDo?si=vWccy_Oj9BYRZH_h

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. David J. Speicher
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture