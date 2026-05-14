Throwback Thursday: The Hammer Drops on DNA Contamination
The inaugural entry in our Throwback Thursday series revisiting foundational scientific truths.
Truth, when built on a firm foundation, cannot remain buried forever. For years, the scientific establishment demanded silence, expecting compliance over conviction. We were told to ignore the data and accept an unquestionable consensus. I chose instead to bring the truth to light.
Looking back at my conversation with Liz Gunn on FreeNZ, the weight of our scientific discoveries remains as urgent today as the day the interview originally aired. We sat down to discuss findings that shattered the illusion of biological safety surrounding the modRNA platforms. Our peer-reviewed research confirmed what was previously dismissed by captured regulatory agencies: excessive residual plasmid DNA contamination in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, reaching levels hundreds of times over established regulatory limits.
The Undisclosed Genomic Reality
The manufacturing inconsistencies we uncovered are staggering. Every single Pfizer vial we tested across multiple countries contained an undisclosed SV40 promoter-enhancer sequence. This is not a harmless artifact. It is a sequence known for its potential link to oncogenesis and carries severe risks of genomic integration. When deployed globally without proper regulatory disclosure or informed consent, such impurities transform a purported prophylactic into an unquantified biological hazard.
The public deserves unvarnished scientific integrity. You deserve the data without filters. The risks of long-term health consequences from these genetic mechanisms of action were released upon the world before sufficient preclinical testing was ever completed.
Standing Against the Giants
Stepping forward with this empirical evidence was not a path chosen for accolades. The professional consequences of upholding scientific rigor in an era of institutional capture are profound. We are called to be salt and light in our respective fields, even when the personal and professional costs are massive. For me, that meant independently auditing the genomic data, identifying the severe manufacturing adulterations, and providing the evidentiary foundation for international declarations demanding accountability.
The pushback from the medical establishment has been fierce. Silence offers a comfortable safety, while speaking out invites intense suffering. The vaccine-injured have been left to suffer in the shadows, ignored by the very institutions meant to protect them. We cannot keep quiet while people perish.
A Demand for Absolute Transparency
The empirical evidence is clear and undeniable. This data demands an immediate regulatory re-evaluation and a total halt to the mRNA platform.
I invite you to watch this foundational interview with Liz Gunn to understand the depth of the genomic contamination. You can also view the original publication of this interview and support her critical journalism on the FreeNZ Substack below.
We must continue to share these findings, educate our communities, and demand that our regulatory bodies return to transparent, evidence-based medicine. Stand with us, share this interview, and support the ongoing mission for scientific transparency.
Support Independent Science & Medical Freedom
I believe life-saving scientific data and independent clinical insights should never be hidden behind a paywall. All my core research, policy critiques, and genomic findings will always remain 100% free to the public. However, standing up to captured institutions and conducting independent oversight comes at a massive personal and professional cost.
Independent science requires independent funding. If you value this work and wish to support my ongoing research and advocacy, please consider upgrading to a paid Substack subscription. Your support ensures I can keep this vital information free for the patients and families who need it most.
Let’s Connect & Hold the Line
Share the Knowledge: The medical bureaucracy relies on isolation and the suppression of hard data. Do not let them isolate you or bury this evidence. Share this FreeNZ interview and the reality of modRNA DNA contamination with anyone seeking unvarnished scientific truth. The more we circulate this data, the harder it becomes for regulators to ignore. If you have questions about these genomic findings or a personal story to share, leave it in the comments below.
Support Directly: If you prefer to support my work outside of Substack, you can send an e-transfer to support@davidspeicher.com or contribute to my GiveSendGo campaign.
Consulting & Litigation Support: For independent technical due diligence, assay commercialization strategy, or high-stakes expert witness support, contact me directly at: research@davidspeicher.com.
Follow the Data: Follow my latest updates on X (@DJSpeicher) and follow the Cyrus Scientific and Dr. David Speicher pages on LinkedIn.
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Amazing and courageous work Doc. Proud to support you. Thank you for all you do for humanity. 🙏
Thank God for truth tellers and those with the courage it takes to tell the truth!!!