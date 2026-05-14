Click on the image to watch the full interview or the link below. https://rumble.com/v73eph0-dr-david-speicher-dna-contamination-and-sv40-in-covid-vaccines-the-hammer-d.html

Truth, when built on a firm foundation, cannot remain buried forever. For years, the scientific establishment demanded silence, expecting compliance over conviction. We were told to ignore the data and accept an unquestionable consensus. I chose instead to bring the truth to light.

Looking back at my conversation with Liz Gunn on FreeNZ, the weight of our scientific discoveries remains as urgent today as the day the interview originally aired. We sat down to discuss findings that shattered the illusion of biological safety surrounding the modRNA platforms. Our peer-reviewed research confirmed what was previously dismissed by captured regulatory agencies: excessive residual plasmid DNA contamination in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, reaching levels hundreds of times over established regulatory limits.

The Undisclosed Genomic Reality

The manufacturing inconsistencies we uncovered are staggering. Every single Pfizer vial we tested across multiple countries contained an undisclosed SV40 promoter-enhancer sequence. This is not a harmless artifact. It is a sequence known for its potential link to oncogenesis and carries severe risks of genomic integration. When deployed globally without proper regulatory disclosure or informed consent, such impurities transform a purported prophylactic into an unquantified biological hazard.

The public deserves unvarnished scientific integrity. You deserve the data without filters. The risks of long-term health consequences from these genetic mechanisms of action were released upon the world before sufficient preclinical testing was ever completed.

Standing Against the Giants

Stepping forward with this empirical evidence was not a path chosen for accolades. The professional consequences of upholding scientific rigor in an era of institutional capture are profound. We are called to be salt and light in our respective fields, even when the personal and professional costs are massive. For me, that meant independently auditing the genomic data, identifying the severe manufacturing adulterations, and providing the evidentiary foundation for international declarations demanding accountability.

The pushback from the medical establishment has been fierce. Silence offers a comfortable safety, while speaking out invites intense suffering. The vaccine-injured have been left to suffer in the shadows, ignored by the very institutions meant to protect them. We cannot keep quiet while people perish.

A Demand for Absolute Transparency

The empirical evidence is clear and undeniable. This data demands an immediate regulatory re-evaluation and a total halt to the mRNA platform.

I invite you to watch this foundational interview with Liz Gunn to understand the depth of the genomic contamination. You can also view the original publication of this interview and support her critical journalism on the FreeNZ Substack below.

We must continue to share these findings, educate our communities, and demand that our regulatory bodies return to transparent, evidence-based medicine. Stand with us, share this interview, and support the ongoing mission for scientific transparency.

Support Independent Science & Medical Freedom

I believe life-saving scientific data and independent clinical insights should never be hidden behind a paywall. All my core research, policy critiques, and genomic findings will always remain 100% free to the public. However, standing up to captured institutions and conducting independent oversight comes at a massive personal and professional cost.

Independent science requires independent funding. If you value this work and wish to support my ongoing research and advocacy, please consider upgrading to a paid Substack subscription. Your support ensures I can keep this vital information free for the patients and families who need it most.

Let’s Connect & Hold the Line