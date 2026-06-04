Courageous Truth

Courageous Truth

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Brent James Collins's avatar
Brent James Collins
7d

I have found it impossible to find a way to actually store your emails or for that matter to access Substance without great difficulty, although I could forward the emails I receive on my Gmail account to others but I really would like to have a way of as permanently as possible, storing the contents of your emails as I regard these to be important! Just want to say one thing otherwise as I think I am going to manage to leave a comment here: I am someone that very much supports Ukraine in its current very serious war against Russia which is now in its fifth year. I feel I need to register the fact that what you allege against Ukraine in this email is actually very disingenuous in that you obviously hold it very much against Ukraine that it has not held political elections, banned political parties, is not accountable to it's people, and ranks 144th in a corruption index. You haven't said anything about the obviously very extenuating circumstances it has been in for over four years because of this war with Russia due to Russia launching a full scale attack and invasion of its country from 24th of February 2022. It is obviously not able to hold free and fair elections because of this war and it obviously would not be possible to do this because of the war, and it's constitution actually prevents this happening in wartime, and the President of Ukraine's term of service is also currently extended because of this war under its constitution! Many other countries in the world have similar provisions which they enact in wartime. You have not said anything about the progress Ukraine is acknowledged to have made and continues to make even though it is at war,; where it has been acknowledged by the EU that Ukraine has already fulfilled many conditions that are required in connection with its application for EU membership, including what it has already managed to achieve, and manages further to achieve over time concerning dealing with corruption. It has officially been told by the EU that it is pleased with the progress Ukraine has already made concerning reforms it continues to work on! I hope you can see why I regard what you have said in your email as being disingenuous concerning Ukraine because it factually very seriously is so I was very surprised to find such a representation here, where you seem to even be completely unaware of it's ongoing battle for survival as a nation against what is held to be the world's seccond strongest army in the world, whilst also also carrying out these reforms to the continuing satisfaction of the EU! This is a country that was expected to fall within the first few days of this war but in spite of very considerable by its country now looks destined to hopefully and ultimately win this war in God's name being a very strongly christian country! Regards, Brent Collins.

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Henry Engelking's avatar
Henry Engelking
7dEdited

Citizens around the world are losing confidence in democracy, governments and institutions. It is not clear to me that this is bad thing. This represents more people are waking up to the degree of corruption, which is good thing. When enough people wake up the real change will begin. I have no illusions this we happen quickly, it may be an evolutionary rate of change. I suspect it will not be a linear change rather a cyclicle one, but with the overall trend in the right direction. We must realize these problems were created by human beings due to the nature of human beings. The good news it can also be solved by human beings. Solving these problems will require humans change their nature, and this will take a lot of time and suffering. Regardless of the magnitude of the challenge we must try, and I believe there are more good than bad people which is an advantage.

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