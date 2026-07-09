The World Council for Health (WCH) emerged in September 2021 as a necessary beacon in an era of unprecedented medical censorship, operating as a decentralized, grassroots coalition of over 200 health initiatives spanning 45 countries founded by steadfast medical professionals like Dr. Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD, and Dr. Jennifer A. Hibberd. This organization functions as an international alliance of physicians, scientists, and policymakers dedicated to unbiased research and transparent healthcare, with a global mandate that is unequivocal: to empower community health, defend bodily autonomy, and protect the inalienable right to free and informed consent. When legacy regulatory agencies abandoned scientific rigor for manufactured consensus, the WCH stood in the gap to build a firm foundation of medical freedom. Bound by the principle that profit and power must never supersede the wellbeing of people, the WCH refuses to tolerate the violation of foundational human rights, serving as a powerful counterweight to captured global institutions and advocating tirelessly for those injured by experimental therapeutics.

A Gathering of Giants: The Culminating Audit

In September 2025, a conference run by WCH Florida converged at The Grand Oaks Resort in The Villages, Florida, under the banner of a critical and sobering theme: “Healing Beyond COVID.”

Watch the full conference here: https://rumble.com/v724g2g-healing-beyond-covid.html

This event was not a beginning; it was an audit. It stood as one of the definitive final conferences on COVID-19, designed to thoroughly document what was done, quantify the damage to human health, and—most importantly—provide actionable clinical solutions for the aftermath. For years, dissenting physicians and scientists were isolated, systematically stripped of their credentials, and smeared by legacy media. Florida represented a unified front, demonstrating that the medical freedom movement had matured from a scattered resistance into a formidable, data-driven coalition.

Iron sharpens iron, and the caliber of individuals in that room was exceptional. Flawlessly hosted by Abraxas Hudson and Maija Hahn, the event brought together a relentless roster of advocates focused on empirical evidence and clinical paths forward:

Dr. Joseph Ladapo delivered the State of Florida Address to open the conference. As the Surgeon General of Florida, he demonstrated unparalleled executive courage by utilizing my independent genomic laboratory findings to officially call for a halt to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in his state.

Kevin McKernan detailed the raw genomic sequencing of the vaccine vials, exposing the staggering scale of DNA contamination and the exact mechanics of the SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences.

Dr. Andrew Zywiec delivered a critical opening analysis on “Spikeopathy,” carefully breaking down its severe, systemic implications on human health.

Dr. Irene Mavrakakis illuminated the stark clinical realities of the immune response, detailing the IGE component of the cytokine storm triggered in the vaccinated.

Dr. William Makis pivoted the room toward aggressive oncology solutions, outlining the immense potential of repurposed drugs like Ivermectin and Fenbendazole for treating vaccine-induced cancers.

Dr. Homer Lim delivered a powerful reflection on uniting Eastern and Western medicine to redefine cancer care. He emphasized that supporting the body’s internal terrain with fasting, detoxification, and cost-effective repurposed drugs—like Metformin and statins—can inhibit metastasis and sustain long-term remission.

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and Dr. Marivic Villa confronted the realities of foreign proteins, mammalian cell contamination, and the profound medical reality of immune deficiencies in the post-rollout era.

Dr. Mark Brody addressed the socio-cultural aspects of detoxification and cancer, offering a rigorous homeopathic perspective on recovery.

Dr. Mark Trozzi, a fellow Canadian and an integral voice for the WCH, anchored the afternoon sessions by mapping out the clinical foundations of health, immunity, detoxification, and survival.

Meeting these leaders validated the years of solitary, high-stakes laboratory work. Sharing deep discussions with such esteemed colleagues reinforced a vital reality: We are David, standing against the giants of the pharmaceutical-industrial complex, and our stones are empirical facts.

Back Row: Dr Andrew Zywiec, Dr Homer Lim, Dr David Speicher; Front Row: Dr Mark Trozzi, Dr William Makis, Dr Maravi Villa

Following the event Dr Ladapo put out this tweet about our meeting.

It was an honor to connect with Dr. David Speicher. His quantification of residual plasmid DNA and SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences in the modRNA COVID-19 vaccines is a significant scientific fact with severe consequences. As I noted after reviewing his work, we cannot ignore the risks of genomic integration. We must have an empirical blueprint for medical recovery." — Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Surgeon General of Florida

Dr. Speicher presents his findings of the Plasmid DNA in COVID-19 Vaccines

My presentation served as the definitive audit of a severe regulatory failure: the manufacturing “Bait and Switch.” While clinical trial vaccines were produced using clean In Vitro Transcription (IVT), the globally deployed vials were manufactured using plasmids grown in E. coli, introducing extreme levels of residual DNA. Our independent fluorometry analysis of 32 international vials detected DNA levels up to 1,548 ng/dose in Pfizer and 5,280 ng/dose in Moderna, completely obliterating the 10 ng/dose regulatory limit. More alarmingly, our sequencing confirmed the presence of an undisclosed SV40 enhancer-promoter-ori sequence. When encased in lipid nanoparticles designed to bypass cellular barriers, this known nuclear transport facilitator introduces highly plausible mechanisms for genomic integration and generational harm. Delivering this hard data to an audience of sidelined medical professionals and the vaccine-injured resulted in a deeply humbling standing ovation—a collective recognition of undeniable, empirical truth.

To review the full scope of my genomic auditing, including the precise mechanisms of harm and the raw data, dive into my complete slide deck and presentation below.

Watch my presentation here: https://rumble.com/v724r1w-3-dr.-david-speicher.html

Residual Dna And Sv40 In Covid 19 Vaccines Wch Florida Speicher 20250923 5.19MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Human Cost of Manufactured Consensus

Beyond the stage and the data, it was a profound privilege to meet face-to-face with the healthcare workers in Florida who steadfastly held the line. These caring professionals refused to abandon their ethical mandates under immense institutional pressure, and their resilience is the backbone of the medical freedom movement. Equally sobering, yet deeply necessary, was meeting the men and women who bear the physical toll of these regulatory failures. I spoke with many vaccine-injured individuals, including Chellee Utter and Lynette Milakovich.

Chellee’s story is a harrowing testament to the systemic abandonment of the injured; after her life was derailed by severe, compounding adverse reactions to the mRNA therapeutics, she was forced to fight not only for her physical recovery but for basic medical acknowledgment. Her relentless advocacy in the face of institutional denial embodies the immense courage of this community.

Similarly, Lynette’s life was irreversibly altered following her COVID-19 vaccination, resulting in severe cognitive impairment and physical limitations. She has exhaustively documented this harrowing battle in her powerful memoir, My Story: The COVID-19 Vaccine and Brain Damage, which she graciously gave to me at the conference. Her book is a testament to the power of resilience, unwavering faith, and the necessity of compassionate medical care. It is an absolutely essential read for anyone seeking to understand the devastating, real-world consequences of bypassing rigorous safety protocols.

Following the Science and the Silenced

As we outline in global declarations like The David Declaration in Australia and the Call to Halt-19 in Canada, we cannot keep quiet while people perish. The evidence clearly shows that the mRNA vaccine platform is neither safe nor effective.

We must stand with the doctors and scientists who were silenced for standing on the facts. I stand with the vaccine-injured forced to take the shots to feed their families. Just like we stood with the Canadian truckers who stood up for a nation against tyranny. We must continue to follow the science and amplify the voices of the silenced.

We need to demand full access to the regulatory safety testing profiles from local and federal authorities. Support independent researchers auditing the biologics currently deployed into our communities. Share the WCH Florida presentations to ensure this critical clinical data bypasses the filters of captured institutions and reaches those who need it most.

On the early morning of the event I took some time to fly fish the pond at the conference centre so I could be focused and ready for the day ahead. My friend, Abraxas Hudson captured a photo of me fishing by the pond, which Dr. Marian Laderoute later turned into this incredible painting as a birthday gift. It serves as a fitting reminder for the road ahead: uncovering the truth in science—just like fishing—requires quiet focus, unwavering patience, and the readiness to strike when the data finally bites.

Deploy the Evidence & Secure Accountability

Forensic Distribution: Legacy regulatory models rely on public isolation and corporate opacity. Do not allow captured firewalls to dictate the conversational frame. Distribute this clinical audit, our verified genomic sequencing data, and the official state precedents established in Florida to your professional networks, regional lawmakers, and independent clinicians.

Local Legal Alignment: Florida has demonstrated that state-level public health directives can be successfully anchored to independent laboratory diagnostics. The challenge now shifts to a decentralized, regional level. We invite litigators, clinicians, and local representatives to utilize the technical forum below to log current regional hurdles, jurisdictional precedents, and active legal accountability initiatives.

Capitalize Sovereign Infrastructure: To directly resource our uncaptured molecular diagnostics space—and to fast-track our ongoing validation studies to support the vaccine-injured—corporate contributions, technical grants, and retained advisory allocations can be directed securely to support@davidspeicher.com or via premium Substack tiers. Your backing directly capitalizes the sovereign physical infrastructure required to anchor public health policy on raw data.

Retained B2B Advisory & Expert Witness Engagement: Dr. Speicher operates exclusively as an independent corporate advisor and testifying technical authority under the corporate vehicle of Cyrus Scientific Inc. For mass-tort litigators structuring international product-liability portfolios or testing networks requiring advanced molecular assay validation and high-stakes courtroom defense, submit formal corporate briefs and conflict checks to research@davidspeicher.com.

Monitor the Intelligence: Follow real-time technical updates on X (@DJSpeicher) and track the corporate updates of Cyrus Scientific Inc. and Dr. David Speicher on LinkedIn.

Share

Leave a comment