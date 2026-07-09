Courageous Truth

Courageous Truth

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
Jul 10

The fact that no help or acknowledgement has been given to the covid shot injured is the epitome of abuse. I sent my blood slides to Japan to be tested by Kevin McCairn. It was my 3rd attempt as the first two were stopped at Japan’s customs. If my results show microclots I’d be faced with selling my home to go to Japan for maybe a month for the protocol. I’m confused with the potential genomic integration as I believe removing blood clots would not address the irreversible damage done by genomic integration. It is despicable that Canada couldn’t be ahead of the curve for medical help as we have brilliant doctors and scientists.

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
Jul 10

This endeavour is certainly not for the weak of heart. Going up against a well entrenched powerful entity made up of big pharma and their billionaire investors and whoever else is involved is daunting. I got injured from one pfizer shot and the many doctors I’ve seen are aware of the injuries but the government hasn’t encouraged injury reporting therefore nobody wants to stick their necks out for fear of reprisals. I wonder if the cabal has power over governments too. Thank you for all you do.

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