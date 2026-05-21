Light invariably exposes what is hidden in the dark. In a functioning scientific ecosystem, empirical data that challenges established paradigms is met with rigorous replication and open debate. Today, however, questioning the safety of the COVID-19 modRNA platform invites a fiery trial of professional sabotage, coordinated smear campaigns, and unprecedented digital censorship.

I recently sat down with my esteemed colleagues, Kevin McKernan and Dr. Jessica Rose, for an exclusive interview with investigative journalist Sonia Elijah. We gathered to discuss our peer-reviewed findings on the severe DNA contamination in Pfizer and Moderna vials—and the lengths to which captured institutions will go to bury that data.



Measuring the Contamination: qPCR vs. Fluorometry

During our conversation, we detailed the fundamental flaws in how regulatory bodies measure residual DNA. Agencies continue to rely on targeted qPCR assays, which miss massive portions of the contamination—including the highly concerning spike DNA.

As Kevin McKernan explained, by utilizing fluorometry, our independent analysis revealed a much broader, more disturbing reality. We found residual plasmid DNA levels reaching up to 600 times higher than established regulatory limits. Furthermore, the presence of the SV40 promoter-enhancer sequence—a sequence known for nuclear targeting and potential oncogenic risks—was confirmed. The old 10 nanograms per dose limit is entirely insufficient when these DNA fragments are packaged within lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) designed to bypass cellular defenses.

The Retraction Cartel

Uncovering this data placed us directly in the crosshairs of what can only be described as a retraction cartel. Just 11 days after our paper was published in Autoimmunity, it was placed under investigation.

We detailed for Sonia the opaque network involving anonymous PubPeer (or “PubSmear”) complaints and Retraction Watch. Astonishingly, Retraction Watch leaked a review PDF revealing reviewer Rolf Marschalek as the author of the complaint—a blatant conflict of interest, given our paper directly critiqued his own published work. Furthermore, Marschalek works at the DFG in Germany, an entity that invested heavily in BioNTech and COVAX.

This is an orchestrated network targeting narrative-challenging papers. As Kevin noted, these entities often share funding links from massive philanthropies.

Digital Sabotage: The Attack on Oncotarget

The suppression of unvarnished scientific truth has officially escalated beyond biased peer review into outright criminal sabotage. Sonia highlighted the recent, chilling cyberattack covered by the Daily Mail targeting the major oncology journal, Oncotarget.

In early January 2026, Oncotarget published a damning systematic review by eminent Brown University cancer researcher Dr. Wafik El-Deiry and Tufts University cancer researcher Charlotte Kuperwasser. Their paper, reviewing global data from 2020–2025, evaluated COVID-19 vaccination and post-infection cancer signals, documenting 333 cases across 27 countries where malignancies were newly diagnosed or rapidly accelerated shortly after injection.

Mere days after publication, a sophisticated cyberattack took the entire Oncotarget platform offline, completely blocking access to the paper during its peak viral expansion. The journal formally reported the incident to the FBI as a malicious cyberattack, alleging direct involvement from bad actors utilizing the anonymous “PubSmear” network to orchestrate hacking, offline disruptions, and search result manipulation.

Dr. El-Deiry took to X to fiercely condemn the incident, warning that weaponized censorship in medicine has arrived in a big, awful way to suppress any narratives that stand up to pharmaceutical interests. These disturbing findings do not stand in isolation. The severe plasmid DNA contamination and SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences we discovered in our Autoimmunity study directly intersect with the emerging evidence of rapid-onset malignancies exposed in Dr. El-Deiry’s groundbreaking review.

3/11 Viral Takeover: An Essential Record

Understanding the depth of this systemic capture requires diligent, uncompromising investigation. Sonia Elijah has been at the forefront of this effort. Her new book, 3/11 Viral Takeover: On March 11, 2020, a Pandemic was Declared and Our World Changed Forever, is an essential read.

Released on the sixth anniversary of that fateful date, the book frames March 11 as a biological sequel to 9/11—an event that ushered in an unprecedented age of biosecurity management, digital censorship, and algorithmic control. This work is the culmination of five years of forensic reporting. Drawing on thousands of pages of FOIA documents, leaked emails, scientific papers, and whistleblower interviews, Sonia systematically exposes the architecture of the COVID-19 response.

She meticulously documents how unelected scientists and pharma-linked philanthropies took control of global policy. The investigation covers the implementation of a multi-billion-dollar, unvalidated PCR protocol, the suppression of alternative treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, and deep dives into Pfizer’s clinical trial data. Perhaps most chillingly, she reveals how a critical study examining myocarditis risk in young males was forcibly withdrawn just days before an FDA vote on authorizing the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

For anyone committed to understanding how these untested genomic platforms were forced upon the global population, this work is an indispensable historical record. I highly encourage you to secure a copy—available in Kindle eBook, paperback, and hardcover—and support her critical journalism.

We will not be intimidated by shadow campaigns, retraction wars, or cyberattacks. We stand on a firm foundation of reproducible data.

Support Independent Science & Scientific Integrity

I believe life-saving scientific data and independent oversight should never be hidden behind a paywall. All my core research, policy critiques, and genomic findings will always remain entirely free to the public. Standing up to captured institutions and conducting independent molecular auditing comes at a massive personal and professional cost.

Independent science requires independent funding. If you value this work and wish to support my ongoing research and advocacy, please consider upgrading to a paid Substack subscription. Your support ensures I can keep this vital information free for the families who need it most, allowing us to build our understanding on a firm foundation of truth rather than corporate deception.

Let’s Connect & Hold the Line

Share the Knowledge: The medical bureaucracy relies on isolation and the suppression of hard data. Do not let them isolate you or bury this evidence. Share this interview and the reality of modRNA DNA contamination with anyone seeking unvarnished scientific truth. The more we circulate this data, the harder it becomes for regulators to ignore. If you have questions about these genomic findings or a personal story to share, leave it in the comments below.

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