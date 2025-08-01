Many are familiar with the courageous stands of doctors like Dr. Charles Hoffe, whose town of Lytton, BC, burned shortly after he tested vaccinated patients for D-dimer, Dr. Byram Bridle, barred from his lab for raising concerns about COVID-19 vaccine biodistribution, and physicians like Dr. Mark Trozzi and Dr. Chris Shoemaker, who lost their medical licenses for questioning the “safe and effective” narrative. I always knew that I was David, standing against the giants, but 5 years ago I didn’t understand what that meant. I do today. Some may think I was a silent ninja who emerged quietly, stepping into the spotlight only after confirming Kevin McKernan’s findings of residual plasmid DNA in the COVID vaccines and SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences in Pfizer’s COVID vaccines. But my journey—a postdoctoral researcher at McMaster University turned whistleblower—began much earlier.

On March 17, 2020, I was sidelined and placed under investigation—not for speaking out against vaccines, but because I couldn’t be bribed and conform to the prevailing narrative. As a scientist, I did my job by making good observations, asking difficult questions, while standing on Christian values, moral and ethical beliefs.

Despite being a virologist who has tackled infectious diseases in Australia, Kenya, India, Papua New Guinea, Cambodia, and Canada, I was told to stay silent and avoid COVID-related work. Yet, I pressed on, publishing a bait capture sequencing method for SARS-CoV-2 and reviewing Ontario and Canada’s early pandemic response, even collaborating with a Wuhan Institute scientist, before the lab leak truth surfaced.

Over the past five years, I’ve navigated a winding path—from postdoctoral fellow to laboratory director of two COVID-19 PCR testing labs, to Director of Scientific Operations at Novometrix Research Inc., and Sessional Assistant Professor at Redeemer University. Despite setbacks, including unemployment since May 2023 and a former supervisor urging me to abandon my scientific career, I’ve persevered. Even my lifelong stutter couldn’t silence me. When called to test vaccine vials for residual DNA, I stepped up, determined to do it right.

Now, I’m breaking my silence. With the support of my friend Del Snyder, I shared my story in a candid interview with Jason Lavigne, exposing the challenges and corruption I’ve faced. My journey isn’t over—it’s a testament to resilience, faith, and the pursuit of truth. Join me as I continue to ask hard questions and shine a light on what matters.

Full interview: https://rumble.com/v6wq6ba-the-untold-story-of-dr.-david-j.-speicher.html

Who is Dr. David J. Speicher

I am Dr. David J. Speicher, a molecular virologist and molecular epidemiologist with over 20 years of experience in infectious disease diagnostics and molecular epidemiology. Holding a PhD in virology from Griffith University, Australia, I’ve conducted research in Australia, India, Kenya, Cambodia, and Canada, focusing on salivary biomarkers, oral cancers, and sexually transmitted diseases. I developed Australia’s first HHV-8 quantitative PCR assay and pioneered diagnostic methods like bait capture sequencing for SARS-CoV-2. During the COVID-19 pandemic, I led two PCR testing laboratories and confirmed high levels of residual plasmid DNA and SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, contributing to global discussions and policy changes. My findings contributed to Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s call to halt mRNA vaccines, though these claims have been controversial and criticized by health authorities like the TGA, Health Canada, and the FDA for lacking peer review and reliability. Despite being sidelined at McMaster University, I’ve taught at Redeemer University, published over 30 peer-reviewed papers, and remain steadfast in my commitment to evidence-based science and public health transparency.

Brief Review of Dr. Speicher’s career over the past 10 years.

Postdoctoral Fellow - McMaster University/St. Joseph’s Healthcare (2016-2018)

I worked as a postdoctoral fellow under Dr. Marek Smieja at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, Canada, where I investigated bacteriophages in patients with Clostridium difficile infections, focusing on improving the success rate of faecal microbiota transplantation. I also expanded the use of saliva as a diagnostic fluid to detect viral antibodies. Postdoctoral Fellow - McMaster University (2018-2020)

I transitioned to do a final postdoctoral fellowship at McMaster University under Dr. Andrew McArthur to learn bioinformatics and computer coding with the main project to analyse whole genome sequences of C. difficile from Ontario over time. It was the skills learned here that enabled me to help with the bait capture platform and work with the team that first isolated SARS-CoV-2 in Canada. Sadly, after an evening of celebrating our successful isolation of the virus, I was sidelined before the sequencing data could be sent to me for analysis. On March 17, 2020, I sat in a meeting with Dr. McArthur, the department chair, and HR, where I asked multiple times what I did wrong, only to be told that I would be informed “next week”. That turned into 10 weeks of silence as the universities closed and “work from home” was mandated. During those weeks of silence, I published multiple manuscripts and kept pushing the science forward. When the accusations were finally revealed, I easily countered them with evidence. I easily countered the accusations and, in September 2020, was awarded the Faculty of Health Science’s Postdoctoral Leadership Award (only 1 is given out per year), only to be terminated in October 2020. I retained a lawyer with Ross&McBride in November 2020 who suddenly dropped me March 2021 as a “conflict of interest” suddenly arose after we uncovered a link between my MSc supervisor Dr. Ian Mackay and China/WEF. Little did we know at that time who was behind what was going on in the world. Laboratory Director - Epitome Genetics (February - April 2021)

During the early pandemic, several new laboratories, including Epitome Genetics, FH Health, Switch Health, Multiplex Genomics, and Canada HealthLabs/McMaster HealthLabs, were established to alleviate the flood of clinical samples from the hospital laboratories by testing samples from asymptomatic people. These people were tested so they could go to work, visit long-term care facilities, and travel (you needed a PCR-negative test to fly). Many of these laboratories did not have an official lab license when they opened and were testing samples. Epitome Genetics was set up, not in a certified laboratory, but in an office block. I was terminated after questioning laboratory procedures that would greatly increase false positives. Senior Research Associate/Visiting Scientist, University of Guelph (September 2021 to Present)

In September 2021, I joined Dr. Byram Bridle’s research team. Ironically, while Dr. Bridle was banned from his office and laboratory, it was in his laboratory that I researched the COVID-19 vaccine vials. As Dr. Bridle has had his research career and funding decimated by the University of Guelph I took on a Visiting Scientist position. Dr. Bridle and I remain good friends and close collaborators. Laboratory and R&D Director, Multiplex Genomics (November 2021 to February 1, 2022) Multiplex Genomics was established by Dr. Sujeevan Ratnasingham ( Centre for Biodiversity Genomics, University of Guelph) to do testing of asymptomatic people from LifeLabs. It was an accredited laboratory. I was terminated the day after I took my 8-year-old son, on my day off, to watch The Convoy pass through Hamilton, Ontario. Ironically, the laboratory closed in March 2022 after the Ontario Government removed asymptomatic testing as the number of vaccinated people with COVID surpassed the unvaccinated. Director of Scientific Operations, Novometrix Research Inc. (February 2022) Sessional Assistant Professor, Redeemer University (September 2022 to May 2023)

As a Redeemer alumnus, I was happy to return to my alma mater and teach Microbiology (BIO-351), Genetics (BIO-261) and Advanced Techniques in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (BIO-463). During my time at Redeemer, I was unashamed of teaching the truth about the COVID-19 pandemic. I even had on a podcast lecture by the late Dr. Arne Burkhardt to teach the students actual science and not just what is in the textbook. As faculty, I was also a part of the RECOVER19 research team, a collaborative research project titled “Transparency and shared responsibility for sustainable post-pandemic recovery and evidence-informed decision-making during future global emergencies”. In January 2023, my position opened to a full-time tenure-track position, for which I applied and was one of 3 finalists for the position. The hiring team chose Dr. Yong Fang Zhu, who has invited me to guest lecture for Microbiology (BIO-351) twice. Both times, I lectured on the true science of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since leaving my full-time role at Redeemer University in May 2023, I’ve embraced the opportunity to dive deeper into critical research, analysing COVID-19 vaccine vials from Canada, Australia, and Ireland for residual plasmid DNA and SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences. This work fueled the Port Hedland motion to ban COVID-19 vaccines and inspired The David Declaration, sparking powerful initiatives like The NORTH Group in Europe and Call2Halt19 in Canada. I have also joined as a lighthouse keeper of The Cape Byron Lighthouse Declaration to stand up against censorship of health professionals. Though this journey has been emotionally and financially challenging, my faith keeps me grounded, guiding me through each open door. God has never abandoned me over these past five years, and I trust He won’t now, even as I face uncertainties like paying rent. My story is a beacon for those sidelined for their convictions or suffering from vaccine injuries—your resilience matters, and the fight is far from over. I’m excited for what lies ahead and invite you, if moved and able, to support my family’s mission to continue this vital work, standing as warriors for truth and humanity’s future.

If you are able and wish to support my research further, here are several options.

Share

Leave a comment