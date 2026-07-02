Over the past two weeks, we have methodically entered the events of the An Injection of Truth summits into the public record. We documented the raw genomic data, the coordinated smear campaigns launched by the legacy press, and the intellectual cowardice of state-funded proxies who fled rather than defend their positions under cross-examination.

Challenging a multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical monopoly and exposing the failures of captured regulatory agencies guarantees institutional retaliation. The establishment does not debate empirical data; they attempt to dismantle the auditor. Legacy media outlets intentionally ignored my Ph.D. in Clinical Microbiology and Virology and my two decades of diagnostic leadership, choosing instead to deploy pre-written narratives labeling our coalition as “fringe.”

However, empirical truth possesses its own operational gravity. While the state-funded PR apparatus attempted to isolate us, actual leaders within the government recognized the necessity of our forensic audits.

In May 2025, Eric Bouchard, the United Conservative Party (UCP) Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Calgary-Lougheed, issued a formal legislative letter of commendation detailing my scientific and strategic contributions to Alberta. MLA Bouchard has been a steadfast ally in the pursuit of medical autonomy and transparency. Instrumental in organizing both An Injection of Truth town halls, he has consistently demonstrated the executive courage required to demand the data that captured health authorities refuse to surrender.

His letter is a profound validation of the rigorous due diligence our coalition has executed. It officially acknowledges my contributions to the COVID-19 and Alberta’s Pandemic Response Report—the landmark provincially commissioned review led by Dr. Gary Davidson. While the legacy media desperately tried to suppress this report, a sitting member of the Alberta legislature formally recognized the guidance it provides to the government for navigating future crises.

MLA Bouchard also highlighted a specific operational milestone the March 3, 2025 An Injection of Truth: Healing Humanity summit. On that day—which happened to be my birthday—he formally presented me with the Calgary White Hat on behalf of the city. Receiving one of Calgary’s most prestigious recognitions in front of a sold-out crowd of 560 attendees, moments before presenting unassailable genomic data, was a profoundly humbling experience.

It is one thing to know the science is on your side; it is another to have elected leaders stand up and formalize your integrity in the public record.

I have attached the official document from MLA Bouchard below, and have provided the complete text for the public record.

LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY OF ALBERTA

May 2025 I am writing to highly recommend Dr. David J. Speicher. Dr. Speicher is a devoted husband and father, a dedicated scientist, and a man of great ethics and integrity. Over the past couple of years, he and I have engaged in discussions regarding scientific data relevant to the health and well-being of Albertans and Canadians. We have also worked together on two town halls in Calgary, Alberta, where he has provided invaluable expertise in a professional and collaborative manner. At a recent town hall, An Injection of Truth: Healing Humanity, I had the honor of presenting Dr. Speicher with the Calgary White Hat—one of our city’s most prestigious recognitions, awarded to visitors and citizens who demonstrate outstanding leadership and contributions to our community. Alberta is fortunate to have had Dr. Speicher contribute to the recently released COVID-19 and Alberta’s Pandemic Response Report, led by Dr. Gary Davidson. This report compiles data from the past five years from Pfizer, Alberta Health Services, the Chief Medical Officer of Health in Alberta, and Health Canada. It provides guidance and recommendations to the Government of Alberta on how to move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic and how to prepare for any future pandemics. Dr. Speicher’s commitment to scientific research and public health is truly commendable. He is guided by data and science and upholds the highest moral and ethical standards. Holding a Ph.D. in Clinical Microbiology and Virology, he has over 20 years of experience in diagnosing infectious diseases. He has authored more than 30 peer-reviewed publications and has secured over a million dollars in scientific funding. I firmly believe that Dr. Speicher would be an invaluable resource for your organization, and I give him my highest recommendation. Should you have any questions regarding his work, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office. Thank you for your time and consideration. Eric Bouchard

MLA Calgary-Lougheed

Legislative Assembly of Alberta

Letter Of Recommendation For Dr Speicher Mla Eric Bouchard May 2025 1.98MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This legislative document serves as more than just a professional endorsement; it is an institutional artifact. By formally entering my 20 years of diagnostic experience, my peer-reviewed publications, and my independent findings into the public record, the Alberta legislature has codified the evidentiary standard required for future regulatory audits. We are no longer debating the science; we are structuring the accountability phase.

When you refuse to compromise your ethics, the data builds its own platform. We stand strictly on the empirical evidence, and we will continue to force captured institutions to answer for it.

I want to formally thank MLA Eric Bouchard for his uncompromising support and his willingness to stand in the arena with us. The operation to reclaim medical freedom, execute rigorous scientific auditing, and enforce total regulatory transparency is accelerating. With allies like MLA Bouchard and an energized public demanding accountability, the captured institutions are rapidly losing ground.

The silence is broken. Now, we execute the next phase.

Fund Independent Scientific Oversight

Life-saving scientific data and rigorous regulatory due diligence must never be hidden behind an institutional firewall. All of our core genomic findings, peer-reviewed data, and regulatory risk assessments will always remain free and accessible to the public.

Conducting uncompromising molecular auditing and standing against captured institutions requires a heavily resourced war chest. True independent science demands independent funding. Capitalize our ongoing laboratory operations and public health advocacy by upgrading to a paid Substack subscription today. Your backing ensures we can build our health policies on a firm foundation of empirical truth, keeping this vital data weaponized for the clinicians, families, and independent lawmakers who need it most.

Weaponize the Dossier & Hold the Line

Distribute the Evidence: The architects of the prevailing medical narrative rely on public isolation and institutional compliance. Do not let them control the conversation. Distribute this legislative commendation, our raw genomic evidence, and the findings of the Davidson Report to your networks, independent medical professionals, and local lawmakers to show them exactly what a successful push for accountability looks like.

Join the Tactical Conversation: Alberta has laid the groundwork with legislative allies like MLA Bouchard, but the fight requires continuous pressure. How can your jurisdiction leverage these precedents to compel sworn testimony from health authorities? What mechanisms of legal accountability are you pushing for locally? Log your strategic assessments in the comments below.

Strategic Funding: To directly resource our independent genomic laboratory space outside of captured institutional platforms, direct contributions can be made via e-transfer support@davidspeicher.com or through my active GiveSendGo campaign .

B2B Advisory & Litigation Defense (Cyrus Scientific Inc.)”: I operate exclusively on a retained executive basis. For Am Law 100 mass-tort litigators, federal regulatory reformists, and clinical testing networks requiring uncompromising technical due diligence, molecular assay validation, or high-stakes expert-witness defense, direct your formal inquiries to research@davidspeicher.com .

Monitor the Intelligence: Follow my real-time updates on X (@DJSpeicher) and track Cyrus Scientific and Dr. David Speicher on LinkedIn.

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