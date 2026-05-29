For the past five years, I have provided independent genomic auditing and technical due diligence regarding the COVID-19 modRNA platforms. As I have stood against the current of institutional science, one heavy question is asked of me more than any other: What exact words will make people finally see that the COVID-19 modRNA injections are neither safe nor effective?

The data is empirical, reproducible, and devastating, yet institutions continue to ignore the biological reality. The barrier to understanding is no longer a lack of data—it is a profound psychological and institutional blindness driven by the fear of immense legal liability, coupled with a deep spiritual component that many in the medical field refuse to acknowledge. The scriptures remind us that the ruler of this present darkness has veiled the minds of men, leaving them walking in a profound blindness. Unless the Creator reveals the truth and that spiritual veil is lifted, the most rigorous scientific facts will simply shatter against a wall of denial. We are fighting a battle that goes far deeper than biology.

To accept the reality of these manufacturing defects and adverse events, an individual must confront a terrifying possibility. They must admit that they have been deceived, that they have harmed themselves, or worse, that they have inadvertently encouraged the harm of their children and loved ones. That is a crushing, almost insurmountable weight for anyone to bear. This compliance is completely understandable. The public listened to what they were told, trusted their institutions, and followed the government and health mantra of “safe and effective.” They complied out of a desire to protect others. Furthermore, governments and employers mandated the COVID-19 modRNA injections for travel, work, and the enjoyable things in life like attending a gym, playing sports, or going out to a restaurant for dinner. Ultimately, they were profoundly harmed. Each week, individuals still reach out to me as they develop severe health problems following their shots. Many are only now realizing the true extent of the damage done to their bodies.

Meanwhile, our government agencies continue to act like an ostrich with its head firmly in the sand. They refuse to acknowledge the increasingly diseased population with spikes in cancer and autoimmune conditions, driven entirely by the fear of immense legal liability. They choose institutional protection over human life, leaving the vaccine-injured to suffer in the shadows.

As a Chief Scientific Officer and virologist, my job is to rely on empirical, reproducible data. When you are speaking to someone who is heavily defended, you must adopt this same posture. Do not argue. Do not get emotional. Do not overwhelm them. You must speak with deliberate, calm authority. Let the peer-reviewed literature do the heavy lifting for you.

When the time is right, and an individual is finally ready to look at the science, I rely on peer-reviewed literature. Here are the three foundational papers I provide to outline the profound scientific realities we must confront, along with the exact words you can use to communicate them.

The Flawed Foundation: Preclinical Failures

When a friend or doctor insists that these injections are ‘just like traditional vaccines,’ do not debate their efficacy. Pivot entirely to the regulatory classification. Here are the exact words to use:

The Script: “The core issue isn’t whether traditional vaccines work. The issue is that the modRNA platforms act as prodrugs and are legally and biologically gene therapies. They were improperly classified as traditional vaccines to bypass critical, rigorous safety testing. Due to this administrative sleight of hand, the critical safety testing was fundamentally flawed.”

We must highlight the methodological deception used during the toxicology trials and the biochemical reality of modifying the RNA:

Inappropriate Animal Models: The toxicology studies submitted by Pfizer/BioNTech utilized Wistar Han rats. This is a severe methodological failure, as the ACE2 receptors in rats do not bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Consequently, the animals used to prove safety were biologically incapable of exhibiting the toxic off-target effects of the spike protein.

Ribosomal Frameshifting and Aberrant Proteins: The manufacturers replaced all natural uridines with synthetic N1-methylpseudouridine to stabilize the RNA. This modification creates “slippery sequences” that cause the ribosomes to skip or misread the code during translation. This ribosomal frameshifting results in the production of unintended, aberrant, and degenerate proteins that can trigger autoimmune responses and unknown toxicological effects.

Undisclosed DNA Contamination and SV40 Sequences: The COVID-19 modRNA injections contain high amounts of residual, fragmented plasmid DNA from a “bait-and-switch” manufacturing process. The Pfizer-BioNTech product utilized a gene therapy plasmid containing an SV40 enhancer-promoter-ori cassette that was deliberately not disclosed to regulators. This SV40 enhancer promotes nuclear localization and host genomic integration, providing a mechanism that may account for the observed risk of oncogenesis and cancer.

The Manufacturing Reality: DNA Contamination

I independently audited 32 vials of Pfizer and Moderna modRNA products deployed in Ontario to measure the exact amount of residual manufacturing impurities. The robust method development and Oxford Nanopore sequencing were performed by Kevin McKernan, and the comprehensive Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) analysis was conducted by Dr. Jessica Rose. We discovered that the mass-produced vials contained massive amounts of residual plasmid DNA left over from the production process.

We must clarify exactly how this contamination occurred and why regulators failed to detect it. When someone claims the FDA or Health Canada thoroughly vetted the vials, you must pivot the conversation to the manufacturing bait-and-switch. Here are the exact words to use:

The Script: “The clinical trials that secured emergency authorization relied on a clean, PCR-amplified manufacturing method known as Process 1. However, the product rolled out to the global public utilized Process 2—a cheaper, high-yield method using replication-competent E. coli plasmids. Independent sequencing has proven this switch left massive amounts of residual, encapsulated plasmid DNA in the vials. Regulators missed it because their testing methods were designed to fail.”

The “Bait-and-Switch” Manufacturing: The clinical trials that secured emergency authorization relied on a clean, PCR-amplified manufacturing method known as Process 1. The product rolled out to the global public utilized Process 2, a cheaper, high-yield method using replication-competent E. coli plasmids. This switch is the direct source of the massive residual DNA contamination.

Flawed Regulatory Testing: Regulators relied on qPCR assays that only targeted a tiny fraction of the plasmid, severely underestimating the total contamination. Our testing revealed that all vials significantly exceeded the established safety limits for residual DNA set by the FDA and the World Health Organisation—in some cases up to 153-fold for Pfizer and 627-fold for Moderna when accounting for nonspecific binding to the modRNA.

Protection Within Lipid Nanoparticles: The residual DNA is not floating freely; it is encapsulated and protected within the lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). This means the DNA survived the manufacturer’s DNase digestion processes and is highly efficient at transfecting human cells upon injection.

The Clinical Toll: Systemic Harms

The clinical fallout of these mass vaccination campaigns is vast, manifesting as severe cardiovascular damage, reproductive complications, and an alarming surge in highly aggressive, rapid-onset cancers. This pattern of widespread bodily harm cannot be dismissed as mere coincidence. When family members or friends notice the staggering amount of chronic illness, sudden heart issues, or aggressive cancers appearing around them, help them connect the dots without being confrontational. Here are the exact words to use to open the conversation:

The Script: “Have you noticed how many people we know are suddenly coming down with severe autoimmune issues, heart problems, or incredibly aggressive cancers? It’s heartbreaking, and the science shows it isn’t a coincidence. Since these shots force the body to keep producing the viral spike protein over and over, it completely exhausts the immune system. It essentially turns off our body’s natural radar for fighting off latent viruses and tumors. The published medical paper outlining this clinical toll actually cites 153 peer-reviewed references, and even military databases showed massive spikes in these exact illnesses once the mandates went into effect.”

Retained Gain-of-Function Toxicity: The SARS-CoV-2 virus exhibits clear genomic markers of laboratory manipulation, such as the furin cleavage site and HIV-like inserts, which were explicitly outlined in the 2018 DARPA DEFUSE proposal. The deliberate retention of these high-risk, engineered viral features within the vaccine’s design directly contradicts decades of safe vaccine development practices.

IgG4 Class-Switching and Immune Exhaustion: Repeated exposure to the COVID-19 modRNA injections forces the immune system to shift its antibody production to IgG4. This class-switching promotes immunological tolerance, which cripples the body’s anti-tumor responses and allows latent viral infections—like Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV)—to reactivate.

Military Whistleblower Data: The Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) revealed catastrophic spikes in disease among active-duty personnel following the vaccine mandates. This included massive increases in myocarditis, pulmonary embolism, coagulation defects, and aggressive cancers.

Dismantling the Critiques

When you share this unadulterated data, you will inevitably face coordinated pushback. The critics will rarely attack the data directly; rather, they will attack the messenger and construct elaborate, flawed studies to protect the prevailing narrative.

The Illusion of Prestige: The Journal Critique Critics will argue that the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is a “fringe” publication excluded from major databases. Legacy scientific publishing is heavily funded by the very pharmaceutical companies manufacturing these therapeutics. Publishing empirical, counter-narrative data in these captured journals is virtually impossible today. When confronted with this evasion tactic, here is your response:

The Script: “Truth is determined by reproducibility, not the printing press. Legacy scientific publishing is heavily funded by the very pharmaceutical companies manufacturing these therapeutics. If you have an issue with the data, point out the biological error. Dismissing findings because captured journals refuse to publish challenge data is censorship, not science.”

Ground your defense in two undeniable facts:

Examine the Bibliography: A cornerstone rejected by the builders can still hold the house together. Both of our manuscripts rely heavily on established, peer-reviewed literature found within PubMed itself.

Empirical Truth Outweighs Prestige: The biological mechanisms we describe—such as ribosomal frameshifting and IgG4 class-switching—are documented realities. Excluding challenge data is censorship, not science.

The Illusion of Validation: The Achs et al. Contamination Critique Critics will also cite a multi-site trial by Achs et al., which claims to systematically prove there is no excessive DNA contamination. A forensic audit of their experiments reveals a disturbing reality: their “safe” result is a methodological illusion caused by destroying the evidence before it could be measured.

The Script: “The Achs study found no intact DNA because they literally boiled the vaccine samples at 95°C for 10 minutes before measuring them. They physically destroyed the evidence through thermal hydrolysis and then claimed it wasn’t there. When independent labs skip the boiling step, we successfully detect intact DNA strands up to 3,500 base pairs.”

The “Washing Machine” Error: Achs et al. used aggressive extraction protocols that effectively flush roughly 75% of small DNA fragments down the drain before testing.

The “Cooking” Error: They boiled the vaccine samples at 95°C for 10 minutes. This thermal hydrolysis physically shears large, intact plasmids into tiny pieces, allowing them to falsely claim the DNA was naturally degraded. We avoided this step and successfully detected intact DNA strands up to 3,500 base pairs.

The “False Alarm” Defense Disproven: They claimed our high readings were a technical glitch mistaking RNA for DNA. We chemically disproved this using DNase I—an enzyme that only degrades DNA—proving the signal was definitively bioactive DNA.

For a comprehensive breakdown of these fatal methodological flaws, read my full forensic audit here: The Ghost of Methods Past: How Purification Protocols Mask DNA Contamination in mRNA Vaccines.

Truth is rarely comfortable, and the journey out of darkness requires immense courage. We cannot remain silent while lives are at stake. As we navigate these difficult conversations, we must love our neighbours as ourselves. We must be gentle and patient, waiting for the right moment to speak. When that opportunity arises, and their eyes are finally ready to see, we must stand ready to give them the unadulterated truth. Read the studies, understand the science, and support the mission for absolute scientific transparency.

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