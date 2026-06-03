June 3 is International Vaccine-Injury Awareness Day. The institutional narrative insists the pandemic is over, demanding we drop the push for a moratorium on the COVID-19 modRNA vaccines and accept that the world has moved on. However, the genomic data and the reality of the injured dictate otherwise. Countless individuals have been severely injured or killed by these platforms, and they feel entirely abandoned by the medical establishment. Many of them feel like they have no voice, no one hears their pain, and all they want is hope that they will be accepted, supported, and healthy again.

The suffering they endure is not an abstraction debated in academic halls; it is a physical, neurological, and emotional reality, often met with a deafening institutional silence. Healthy individuals walk into a clinic trusting the system, only to emerge facing paralysis, sudden neurological decline, or unimaginable loss. The medical establishment, operating out of fear or captured by pharmaceutical interests, frequently dismisses their pain. Tests are denied. Diagnoses are withheld. The injured are left isolated, told their suffering is idiopathic, or worse, imagined.

A Global Awakening and An Inconvenient Study

The forced deployment of the COVID-19 vaccines brought the profound dangers of mRNA technology to public attention. This unprecedented global experiment has inadvertently sparked a much larger, necessary awakening, leading to a loud call to re-examine the risks associated with all childhood vaccines and the mandated vaccine schedule. We cannot selectively audit one biological intervention while ignoring the foundational architecture of the rest.

Science is not a consensus; it is a continuous audit. Recent dialogue surrounding An Inconvenient Study has laid bare the uncomfortable reality of our global public health response. Empirical data does exist suggesting that certain vaccines can provide prophylactic benefit under specific conditions. Yet, this exact same data reveals a profound capacity for harm when these platforms are deployed without rigorous, long-term safety testing. We are utilizing genetic mechanisms before fully comprehending their biodistribution or their capacity to trigger catastrophic autoimmune cascades. We must rigorously re-evaluate the raw data to determine if, in our collective haste, we are ultimately doing ourselves more harm than good. True scientific integrity does not hide from inconvenient data; it brings it into the light.

Stories of the Injured: Faces Behind the Data

The genomic data we sequence in the laboratory is entirely meaningless if we refuse to acknowledge the human lives shattered by its physical manifestation. These individuals are not statistical anomalies. They are our neighbours, our children, and our colleagues. When giants of industry and government suppress empirical truth, ordinary citizens pay the heaviest price. We must speak their names and look them in the eyes to honour those who have held the line—advocating tirelessly for their injured and lost loved ones against insurmountable odds.

Debbie Nease Bohannon (Oakdale, CA) — Tdap and Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccines

Debbie’s struggle exposes a broken architecture that long predates the COVID-19 crisis. Residing in Oakdale, California, she petitioned the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program on behalf of her young son, Brayden Bohannon (B.B. for short). Following the routine administration of his scheduled childhood vaccines—specifically Tdap and meningococcal conjugate—her son became violently ill with rapid metabolic onset during a family trip. He was subsequently rushed to an emergency department and diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus. Her arduous, multi-year legal fight to establish clinical causation was met with a harsh, bureaucratic dismissal from the federal vaccine court. This outcome forced the family to bear the profound, lifelong financial and physical burden of insulin dependency completely alone. Mothers like Debbie stand as a bedrock of truth, navigating a hostile legal framework designed to minimize vaccine injuries while refusing to let their children become silent statistics. Read More About Debbie’s Story Here

Gina and Elias Tembenis — DTaP Vaccine

Elias was born a healthy, vibrant baby boy in August 2000. Just four months later, he received a routine Diphtheria-Tetanus-acellular-Pertussis (DTaP) vaccination. Shortly after the injection, his life was forever altered as he developed a severe, debilitating seizure disorder and secondary epilepsy. His parents, Harry and Gina Tembenis, filed a petition for compensation under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. They entered a gruelling legal battle while desperately trying to manage their child's around-the-clock medical crises. Tragically, Elias passed away as a direct result of his vaccine-induced seizure disorder at the tender age of seven, while the petition was still pending in court. A federal special master ultimately determined that the DTaP vaccine caused Elias’s epilepsy and his subsequent death. Gina’s enduring fight represents the profound, irreparable loss faced by parents who followed the mandated childhood schedules, only to be left fighting an adversarial, entrenched federal system for basic human acknowledgment. Read More About Elias’s Story Here

Sean Hartman (Beeton, ON) — Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Sean was a vibrant, perfectly healthy seventeen-year-old minor hockey player who had never smoked a cigarette or consumed a drop of alcohol in his life. To continue playing the sport he loved, he was forced to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine due to strict arena mandates. Four days after his injection, he was rushed to an emergency department with severe symptoms, but doctors performed no blood work or diagnostic assays and simply sent him home. His health rapidly deteriorated, and he was found dead in his bedroom just thirty-three days after taking the shot.

The forensic pathology unit in Toronto returned his official cause of death as “unascertained”. Refusing to accept this institutional avoidance, his father, Dan Hartman, sent Sean’s tissue samples to a top clinical pathologist in the United States, who formally determined a direct causal link between the vaccine and Sean’s sudden death. Dan approached five top law firms in Toronto to seek accountability, but every single one refused to participate due to systemic fear of pharmaceutical litigation. Undeterred, Dan has launched historic, active lawsuits against both Health Canada and Pfizer, pursuing what stands as the only wrongful death lawsuit against Pfizer on the continent. His unrelenting battle for truth is the focus of the documentary film The Shot: Sean Hartman’s Story. Read More About Sean’s Story Here

Kayla Pollock (Mount Albert, ON) — Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

Follow Kayla’s journey on X: https://x.com/kcpollock

Kayla was a thriving, active 37-year-old Ontario mother working as a kindergarten assistant, dedicating her days to her young child and her local community. Her life was catastrophically upended just days after receiving a mandated Moderna COVID-19 booster shot. She woke up completely unable to move, discovered paralyzed from the neck down due to a rapid, devastating onset of transverse myelitis. The medical establishment offered virtually no aggressive physical rehabilitation or avenues for restorative clinical care. Instead, healthcare workers shockingly and repeatedly offered her Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD). Her case exposes the chilling, dystopian extreme of institutional abandonment, where a system prefers to facilitate the state-sponsored termination of an injured mother's life rather than publicly confront and treat the reality of severe vaccine injuries. Read More About Kayla’s Story Here.

Michelle Worton (Fort St. John, BC) — COVID-19 Vaccine

Michelle is a deeply compassionate Dental Hygiene Practitioner who built a thriving backcountry life with her family and spent 20 years serving her community. Following her second COVID-19 vaccination, her independent lifestyle fractured into a terrifying neurological horror movie. She rapidly developed a highly symptomatic pineal gland cyst that triggered debilitating cranial pressure, tunnel vision, speech deficits, and hydrocephalus. The Canadian provincial medical system failed to acknowledge her injury, with BC specialists repeatedly rejecting her clinical referrals.

Forced to take survival into her own hands, she had to seek a specialized $150,000 brain surgery in South Carolina, funded entirely by her local community and local firefighters who stepped in where the state failed. Subsequent biopsies revealed brain tissue mast-cell infiltration, proving a severe vaccine-induced adverse immune reaction. Michelle has exhausted over $300,000 in private medical funds battling resulting conditions like severe IgG deficiency, POTS, and small fibre neuropathy. She has since channeled her experience into national advocacy as the co-founder of CANrise19, a registered Canadian nonprofit dedicated to securing medical care, research funding, and emotional support for the vaccine-injured. Read More About Michelle’s Story Here

Michelle Utter (Volusia County, FL) — COVID-19 Vaccine

I caught up with Michelle Utter for gator dinner in Florida. January 2026

Michelle is a lifelong resident of Volusia County, Florida, where seven generations of her family have lived. As a proud single mother of three sons serving in the United States Navy, she worked tirelessly on the healthcare frontlines at a local hospital during the peak of the pandemic. She did everything she was asked to do to protect her community. Her life changed permanently on January 11, 2021, when she was severely and permanently injured by the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Despite having served as a dedicated frontline healthcare employee, she experienced profound institutional abandonment from the very facility that employed her. The hospital actively blocked her access to her own personal medical charts, forcing her to retain legal counsel simply to extract her files from an administration desperate to cover up the physical reality of vaccine injuries.

Michelle refused to be hidden away by systemic bureaucracy or silenced by pharmaceutical liability shields. She has boldly brought her fight straight to local government chambers, appearing repeatedly at Volusia County Council meetings to demand that public health bodies and regional sheriffs explicitly investigate the surge in vaccine-related deaths and the complete lack of informed consent within hospital systems. Confronting local officials with unyielding focus, she has actively exposed how medical institutions receive massive payouts from major pharmaceutical firms, skewing their clinical priorities away from patient care and toward corporate compliance. Her fight has connected her with national independent non-profit networks like React19. Michelle’s continuous community rallies and clear legislative testimonies represent the fierce moral resolve of an independent healthcare worker standing up to protect future generations from mandatory biological protocols that lack empirical safety data.

Victor Simoes (New York City) — COVID-19 Vaccine

Victor Castillo Simoes was a remarkably kind, generous 34-year-old young man who tragically paid the ultimate price for his trust in institutional public health mandates. A high-achieving student who had previously established an annual scholarship to fund the futures of local high school graduates, Victor was deeply dedicated to community upliftment and helping others succeed. Tragically, in May 2021, Victor suffered a sudden, catastrophic aortic dissection and passed away as a direct result of his COVID-19 vaccination.

The systemic response to his sudden death was typical of the pandemic era: institutional silence, clinical erasure, and a total lack of regulatory accountability. Refusing to let Victor’s death be swept under the rug, his parents, Adelio and Henrietta (Hetty) Simoes, have stepped onto the frontlines of global vaccine advocacy. Henrietta shared their family’s heartbreaking story publicly on the Dearly Discarded podcast to expose the hidden human toll of these mandatory biological interventions.

Today, Adelio and Henrietta are active co-plaintiffs alongside organizations like Moms for America and individual healthcare workers in a major, landmark federal lawsuit filed against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Their legal battle represents a historic attempt to break through the sweeping liability shields that protect multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical firms from corporate responsibility. Through their agonizing loss, the Simoes family stands as a towering example of parental love turned into unyielding action, ensuring that Victor’s story serves to protect other families from suffering the same devastating fate. Listen to Henrietta Simoes Share Victor’s Story Here.

Crucially, the stories mentioned above represent only a handful of the stories we uncover; there are thousands more across our communities, and every single one of them deserves to be heard.

The Growing Disconnect in Clinical Advocacy

For years, many of the vaccine-injured have been navigating a labyrinth of medical dead ends. They have exhausted their energy and finances trying to uncover the exact mechanisms of their sudden decline. They are desperately seeking treatments to restore their health. We are observing that some therapeutic interventions are proving more effective than others, yet there is no universal protocol.

The medical community must fundamentally shift its approach. Clinicians need to listen to the injured and work alongside them as partners in healing. Patients are understandably frustrated by a system that either completely ignores their reality or arrogantly dictates what is best for them without empirical investigation.

Furthermore, a new, equally devastating heartbreak has emerged for the injured: institutional betrayal from within the very movement that claimed to fight for them. As outlined in the powerful Substack piece, Addressing the Growing Disconnect in Vaccine Injury Advocacy, many injured voices are struggling to be heard by the leaders they trusted. We are watching a heartbreaking trend where elite doctors and major advocacy organisations have turned inward, becoming consumed with their own legal battles, funding, and publicity.

When an injured person asks a direct question on social media, they are met with dead silence—no reposts, no comments, no acknowledgement. If they take matters into their own hands and speak up about persistent symptoms, they are treated as a liability, accused of working against the cause. A playbook of deflection is deployed with phrases like “We are handling it behind the scenes,” “Now is not the right time; you are hurting the cause,” or “Help is on the way, just be patient”.

The betrayal deepens into active censorship when advocacy groups demand the injured take down posts, police their vocabulary, and sanitize their stories to fit neat fundraising campaigns. The injured did not join this movement to become a PR campaign for elite doctors. Their pain is real, their words are their own, and true advocacy requires listening to them rather than managing their misery. We need to work together with humility—not silence the people who built the movement. This means actively standing with independent networks like the Canadian Citizens Care Alliance (CCCA) and support frameworks like CanConnect19 or CANrise19 that refuse to ignore those who are suffering the profound physical consequences of failed regulatory policies.

Why Can’t We Talk About This?

Why can’t we talk about this? is an independent documentary produced by Rainey Media that follows the harrowing story of Michael Oesch.

Michael Oesch (Waterford, ON) — Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

After receiving four Moderna doses, Michael was diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis resulting from sudden spinal lesions. Dismissed by the medical establishment as a “rare” anomaly with no available treatment, he is now permanently paralyzed in a Hamilton long-term care facility, a harrowing reality that serves as the focal point of a fiercely independent documentary rigorously unpacking the biological mechanisms of modRNA platforms. Far from a niche political project, the film exposes the systemic failures of Health Canada’s regulatory messaging by serving as an uncensored historical record of institutional abandonment. I strongly encourage you to share this documentary with your colleagues, confront the clinical truths it presents, and hear directly from the prominent medical and scientific voices featured within it—including Dr. Stephen Pelech, Dr. Chris Shoemaker, MP Bobbi Ann Brady, and myself. [Watch the documentary here: Why Can’t We Talk About This?]

Standing on a Firm Foundation: Support and Action

Many people are vaccine-injured and desire to be acknowledged, have their stories heard, and get the support they need to return to health, which is precisely why Why can’t we talk about this? serves as a crucial element in forcing this dialogue out of the dark. While this film does not seek to answer every medical, scientific, or political question, it provides an essential historical baseline to ensure victims are no longer forced to suffer in isolation. In conjunction with this release, we are actively driving an open letter to health and government officials at Call2Halt19.ca calling for an immediate moratorium and recall of COVID-19 mRNA products in Canada. This urgent petition explicitly demands an independent public inquiry into regulatory approval processes alongside transparent scientific assessments of all mRNA platforms to determine the precise human health risks associated with residual plasmid DNA, aberrant protein production, and the systemic shift to IgG4 antibodies. Furthermore, it mandates immediate access to data and funding for independent research to evaluate the potential link between these biological interventions and the recent escalation in global cancer and mortality rates.

Beyond systemic policy reform, we must actively deliver immediate, boots-on-the-ground support to those currently suffering through clinical frameworks that prioritize patient recovery over institutional narratives. To achieve this, the Canadian Citizens Care Alliance (CCCA) has launched CanConnect19, a dedicated volunteer support community designed to strip away clinical isolation by directly connecting the vaccine-injured with an independent network of passionate wellness partners, functional nutritionists, and mental health professionals who are equipped to empower individuals to take back their health. Every single person has a story that deserves to be heard, and by standing with the injured, demanding unvarnished clinical data from your local health authorities, and refusing to let the institutional silence continue, we can finally begin to rebuild public health on a foundation of absolute scientific integrity.

Primary Sources & Clinical Referents

Stand as a Shield for the Silenced

True scientific oversight is not a commercial enterprise; it is a moral obligation to the men, women, and children whose lives were treated as acceptable collateral damage. The data we recover in the laboratory belongs to the families who have been forced to bear the weight of institutional deception. It will always remain free, transparent, and uncompromised.

Conducting this uncompromising molecular auditing and holding the line against captured systems requires a dedicated collective front. If you find value in this mission and wish to help preserve the unvarnished truth for the clinicians, families, and independent lawmakers who need it most, consider standing with us.

Bear the Burden Together: To directly resource our independent genomic laboratory space outside of corporate-captured academic platforms, direct contributions can be made via e-transfer to support@davidspeicher.com or through my active GiveSendGo campaign.

Fuel the Mission for Accountability: Upgrading to a paid Substack subscription today ensures we can keep this critical data weaponized for high-stakes public health advocacy and continue providing a platform for voices that have been systematically erased.

Corporate & Legal Due Diligence: For mass-tort litigators, federal regulatory reformists, and clinical testing networks requiring executive molecular assay validation, technical due diligence, or high-stakes expert-witness defense, direct all retained inquiries to research@davidspeicher.com.

Deploy the Truth & Hold the Line

The architects of the prevailing narrative rely entirely on public isolation and scientific illiteracy to maintain their grip. Do not let them control the conversation.

Share the Evidence: Distribute this field manual, the conversational scripts, and the documentary Why Can’t We Talk About This? to your personal networks, local health professionals, and independent lawmakers.

Break the Isolation: We are called to be salt and light in an increasingly dark landscape, and our collective survival depends on shared truth. If you are a vaccine-injured individual, a grieving parent, or someone who has successfully opened the eyes of a peer, detail your experience in the comments below. Your story deserves to be heard, and you will find a community here that will listen.

Monitor the Intelligence: Follow our real-time updates on X (@DJSpeicher) and track our executive footprint on LinkedIn. Share

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