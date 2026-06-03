Courageous Truth

Courageous Truth

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
Jun 3

Thank you for this. It’s beginning to dawn on me that our regularly agency as well as the government don’t work autonomously. The far reaching power and control over health care by the pharmaceutical industry leave our government impotent to act on behalf of its citizens, it’s beholden to pharma. Pharma is now more than an invasive species, it triumphs over our lives with money as the incentive.

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