“The Covid ‘vaccine’ is a bioweapon by strict military criteria.” - Dr Peter McCullough

Background and Authority

This work was spearheaded by Lawyer Lisa Miron and Dr Joseph Sansone. The Alliance of Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) International Tribunal, recognised by Canada’s Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs on December 13, 2024, operates on a nation-to-nation basis with unsurrendered Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, as affirmed by Canadian legal precedents (e.g., Calder v. Attorney-General of British Columbia [1973], R v. Sioui [1990], R v. Cote [1996]). The Tribunal’s authority is grounded in Indigenous Common Law (R v. Desautel [2021]), the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), and the Organisation of American States’ American Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (ADRIP). These frameworks affirm Indigenous rights to self-determination, judicial systems, and resource management, with Section 35 of Canada’s Constitution Act, 1982, establishing Indigenous rights as the supreme law of the land.

Declaration

The A.I.N. International Tribunal declares that COVID-19 nanoparticle injections (mRNA injections) are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction, meeting the criteria of the U.S. Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989 (18 USC § 175), Florida Statutes § 790.166 (2023), and the International Biological Weapons Convention.

Expert Testimony:

Sir Francis Boyle: A professor of international law and drafter of the U.S. Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act, Boyle asserts that mRNA injections are offensive biological weapons with gain-of-function properties, including HIV DNA, making them more lethal and infectious.

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea: Identifies heavy metal contaminants, self-assembly nanotechnology, and hydrogel polymers in mRNA injections, which form indestructible blood clots and biosensors. These contribute to transhumanism by replacing human cells without consent, correlating with health issues misdiagnosed as long COVID.

Dr. Andrew Zywiec: Testifies that mRNA injections cause systemic diseases, including neurocognitive disorders, cardiovascular issues, cancers, infertility, and pregnancy complications.

Dr. Paul Alexander: Highlights the injections’ harm to the human genome, multi-organ damage from bio-distribution, and health risks from shedding to unvaccinated individuals.

Dr. David Speicher: Co-author of a peer-reviewed study published in Autoimmunity (2025), Speicher confirms that Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA injections contain billions to hundreds of billions of DNA fragments per dose, including the SV40 promoter-enhancer in Pfizer’s product, a viral genetic element linked to genomic integration and cancer risks. His research demonstrates that these plasmids are integration-competent, posing severe risks of genetic harm and disease.

Scientific Evidence:

Speicher et al. (2025) and other studies (e.g., Nature NPJ Vaccines, October 2023) confirm DNA contamination, including SV40 nuclear localisation sequences, capable of integrating into the human genome, raising concerns about cancer and other diseases.

Research by Thorp et al. documents severe pregnancy-related adverse events, including miscarriage, fetal malformations, and stillbirth, necessitating a global moratorium on mRNA injections during pregnancy.

Systemic Issues:

The Tribunal notes deliberate censorship by governments and professional bodies, silencing whistleblowers and enabling the continued deployment of these injections.

Dr. Rima Laibow links the injections to a U.S. depopulation agenda, referencing Henry Kissinger’s 1974 National Security Study Memorandum.

Conclusion

The Tribunal concludes that mRNA injections are gene-altering, nanotechnology-driven bioweapons causing widespread harm, including genocide and intergenerational damage. The presence of DNA fragments, as evidenced by Dr. Speicher’s research, underscores the deliberate nature of these injections as tools for genomic manipulation. Their deployment reflects a coordinated effort by colonial powers and corporate entities, facilitated by systemic censorship and regulatory silence. The Tribunal calls for global recognition of this declaration to uphold justice and morality.

Recommendation

The A.I.N. Tribunal urges Indigenous Peoples and global communities to unite in rejecting these injections and pursuing justice to halt their mass application, which threatens the intrinsic value of mankind.

Dr. Speicher’s Study:

Speicher, D.J., Rose, J., & McKernan, K. (2025). Autoimmunity. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/08916934.2025.2551517 27 comments on PubPeer (by: Actinopolyspora Biskrensis, Panopeus Simpsoni, Eriogonum Parishii, Synoeca Septentrionalis, Pedicularis Altaica, Asplenium X, Ligusticopsis Coniifolia, Ficus Saurauioides) 27 comments on PubPeer (by: Actinopolyspora Biskrensis, Panopeus Simpsoni, Eriogonum Parishii, Synoeca Septentrionalis, Pedicularis Altaica, Asplenium X, Ligusticopsis Coniifolia, Ficus Saurauioides) 27 comments on PubPeer (by: Actinopolyspora Biskrensis, Panopeus Simpsoni, Eriogonum Parishii, Synoeca Septentrionalis, Pedicularis Altaica, Asplenium X, Ligusticopsis Coniifolia, Ficus Saurauioides)

AIN Declaration Of Bioweapons 8october2025 Final 575KB ∙ PDF file Download You can download the full declaration of the Alliance of Indigenous Nations here. Download

Share

Leave a comment