Courageous Truth

Courageous Truth

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Mary O'Connor's avatar
Mary O'Connor
1d

Dear Dr David,

I wish you and your family a most blessed Thanksgiving.

Thank you for the story about your son.

And thank you for everything that you have done for our country and our world.

Sincerely, Mary

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Sisyphus's avatar
Sisyphus
1d

Excellent mentoring! The best things you can give your children are experiences not things.

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