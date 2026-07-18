Establishing a clear, unvarnished line of communication is not merely an exercise in emergency preparedness; it is a fundamental requirement for preserving truth. We operate in an era overwhelmed by institutional noise, captured regulatory bodies, and orchestrated silence.

Long before I stepped into the crucible of independent genomic auditing to quantify residual plasmid DNA and SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences in COVID-19 modRNA vaccines, I learned how to transmit a precise signal through the static. In 1995, as a Grade 7 student navigating the reality of a severe, lifelong stutter, I found my voice in an uncompromising medium: amateur radio.

Amateur radio also taught me a valuable permanent lesson. Communication does not need to be fast to be effective. It must be deliberate. It must be methodical. It must be undeniably clear.

This century-old technology remains critical infrastructure for decentralised communication. To maintain this firm foundation, I recently integrated my first modern digital radio, a Yaesu FT-70DR, into my operational toolkit.

The Science of the Spectrum

Amateur radio is a highly precise method of utilizing the electromagnetic spectrum. It relies on the absolute laws of physics to navigate specific bands, categorized by exact frequencies and physical wavelengths. The foundational relationship between wavelength, frequency, and the speed of light is expressed mathematically as lambda = c / f, where lambda is the physical wavelength, c is the constant speed of light, and f is the frequency.

Mastering this equation is paramount. It dictates exactly how an operator’s signal will propagate through the atmosphere.

High Frequency (HF - 3 MHz to 30 MHz): These long wavelengths (100 metres down to 10 metres) possess the physical ability to refract off the Earth’s ionosphere. This enables global communication. It pushes signals tens of thousands of kilometres across continents, entirely bypassing physical horizons.

Very High Frequency (VHF - 30 MHz to 300 MHz): With shorter wavelengths (10 metres down to 1 metre), VHF waves travel primarily by line-of-sight. They are highly effective in rural environments and dense forests. Without a repeater, a standard 5-watt handheld VHF radio communicates reliably between 5 to 15 kilometres. Paired with an elevated local repeater, that distance extends up to 100 kilometres, forming the backbone of regional emergency networks.

Ultra High Frequency (UHF - 300 MHz to 3 GHz): UHF waves are significantly shorter (1 metre down to 10 centimetres). They excel at penetrating dense urban environments, bouncing around buildings and steel structures. With an active repeater network, UHF communications can cover extensive metropolitan areas of 50 kilometres or more. They are indispensable for tactical, city-based emergency response.

The Evolution of the Signal: 1995 to Today

The physics of the electromagnetic spectrum remain constant, but both the regulatory governance and the hardware utilized to harness it have completely transformed since my initial examination in 1995.

When I first obtained my license, the equipment was strictly analog. Amateur radio relied on heavy transceivers, manually tuned variable frequency oscillators (VFOs), and physical crystal filters to cut through atmospheric noise. Today, that landscape has shifted to highly sophisticated Software Defined Radios (SDR). We have moved away from physical, manual manipulation; instead, the incoming radio frequency is directly sampled and processed with exact computational precision. What was once a hardware limitation is now solved by uncompromising mathematics.

Even the rigorous art of continuous wave (CW)—Morse code—has evolved alongside this technology. While I learned the strict discipline of manual transmission on a brass key in my grandfather’s basement, modern CW is now highly computerized. SDRs and advanced algorithms process, decode, and transmit these narrow-bandwidth tones with perfect computational timing. This evolution completely strips away human error, ensuring the piercing signal cuts through even the most devastating atmospheric static with undeniable clarity.

Regulatory Governance and the 2003 Shift

In the same way that biologic manufacturing requires uncompromising regulatory oversight to mitigate public health risks, the radiocommunication spectrum is carefully governed. Unlicensed operation threatens the integrity of the spectrum and causes lethal interference with dedicated emergency response channels.

Historically, federal regulators mandated that operators pass rigorous manual CW speed tests to access global frequencies. Until 2003, regulators required heavily monitored proficiency tests to access different tiers of the spectrum:

The Baseline: 5 words per minute (WPM) to access basic, localized bands.

The Standard: 13 to 15 WPM to earn “Advanced” privileges and global HF access.

The Elite: 20 WPM to earn the “Amateur Extra” class—the highest level of federal licensing available.

Organizations like the ARRL also issued highly coveted Code Proficiency Certificates for operators who could perfectly transcribe military-grade speeds of 30 to 40 WPM.

However, in 2003, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) fundamentally shifted its global mandates. The uncompromising barrier to entry evolved from manual speed to rigorous, quantifiable technical mastery. Today, in Canada, operators formally demonstrate this proficiency through structured classifications. Earning the Basic with Honours Qualification—which requires scoring 80 percent or higher on a technical examination—is the new gold standard. It signifies a total mastery of foundational radio physics, electrical engineering principles, and regulatory law. Achieving this rigorous metric bypasses legacy requirements and immediately grants full, unhindered access to the High Frequency (HF) bands, permitting the transmission of global signals. I proudly hold this classification.

A Grandfather’s Legacy

My formal introduction to this world came through my grandfather, Sgt. Ed Ruthven. He served as a communications officer with the Canadian 3rd Armoured, and in civilian life, worked as an electrician. Every single day in my childhood bedroom, we communicated over the airwaves using CB radio. He was known by his call sign, “Amp Chaser,” and I was “Packrat.”

When I transitioned to the rigorous discipline of amateur radio, I kept those letters. My official call sign today is VA3PAC.

In his basement, he taught me the rigorous art of continuous wave transmission. We would sit together, methodically sending and receiving signals at 18 words per minute. When voice transmissions are completely lost in atmospheric static, the piercing, narrow-bandwidth tone of a CW signal cuts through the darkness. It represents a mastery of the most resilient form of communication known to man. The lessons I learned at that desk regarding precision, speed, and unyielding accuracy remain deeply ingrained in how I approach rigorous science, legal testimony, and daily communication.

Real-World Resilience: When the Grid Fails

Theoretical knowledge must translate into practical application. This is not an antiquated hobby. It is critical emergency infrastructure that functions when conventional grids fail.

When wildfires in Northern Ontario destroy cellular towers and sever fibre-optic lines, communities are instantly plunged into digital darkness. During these emergencies, amateur radio operators step into the gap. They utilize battery-powered radios and portable antennas to rapidly relay evacuation orders, coordinate medical supplies, and maintain precise situational awareness. They serve as a stabilizing force. They bring light to dark and isolated regions.

We must cultivate resilient, decentralized communications to preserve truth against centralized capture. I strongly advise you to establish a firm foundation for your family by earning an amateur radio license—equipping you to be the salt and light in your community when centralized infrastructure fails—and I invite licensed operators to connect with me on the airwaves at VA3PAC today.

73 de VA3PAC

David J. Speicher, Ph.D.

Deploy the Evidence & Secure Accountability

Forensic Distribution: Legacy regulatory models rely on public isolation and corporate opacity. Do not allow captured firewalls to dictate the conversational frame. Distribute this clinical audit, our verified genomic sequencing data, and the official state precedents established in Florida to your professional networks, regional lawmakers, and independent clinicians.

Local Legal Alignment: Florida has demonstrated that state-level public health directives can be successfully anchored to independent laboratory diagnostics[cite: 1, 3]. The challenge now shifts to a decentralized, regional level. We invite litigators, clinicians, and local representatives to utilize the technical forum below to log current regional hurdles, jurisdictional precedents, and active legal accountability initiatives.

Capitalize Sovereign Infrastructure: To directly resource our uncaptured molecular diagnostics space—and to fast-track our ongoing validation studies to support the vaccine-injured—corporate contributions, technical grants, and retained advisory allocations can be directed securely to support@davidspeicher.com or via premium Substack tiers. Your backing directly capitalizes the sovereign physical infrastructure required to anchor public health policy on raw data.

Retained B2B Advisory & Expert Witness Engagement: I operate exclusively as an independent corporate advisor and testifying technical authority under the corporate vehicle of Cyrus Scientific Inc. For mass-tort litigators structuring international product-liability portfolios or testing networks requiring advanced molecular assay validation and high-stakes courtroom defense, submit formal corporate briefs and conflict checks to research@davidspeicher.com.

Monitor the Intelligence: Follow real-time technical updates on X (@DJSpeicher) and track the corporate updates of Cyrus Scientific Inc. and Dr. David Speicher on LinkedIn.

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