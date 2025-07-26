Preview: The untold story of Dr. David Speicher
A tell all interview of integrity, sacrifice, and the high cost of speaking the truth.
When I entered the international scene as a scientist who confirmed the plasmid DNA and SV40 sequences in the COVID-19 modRNA vaccines from Canada many people asked where I was during the pandemic and why I didn’t speak up sooner. Truth is that I have been in trenches since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic where I was a postdoctoral research fellow at McMaster University. As a molecular virologist who has worked on a wide range of infectious diseases, I was excited to use my skills to help fight the pandemic. How naive I was!!! On March 17, 2020 I was sidelined for asking too many difficult questions based on what I saw. In that meeting with HR I was told that I wasn’t allowed to speak to anyone and I could work on anything as long as it wasn’t related to the pandemic. Well, it’s time to let the world know exactly what happened in those early days when I went from receiving a prestigious leadership award to being unemployed to where I am today having The David Declaration in Australia eponymously named after my research.
This tell-all interview will air TONIGHT (Saturday, July 26, 2025) at 8 PM ET / 6 PM MT on The Lavigne Show.
Here’s a sneak peak. You won’t want to miss it.
David, thank-you for sharing your story. It is greatly appreciated. Over the last few years, I have woken up to the reality that things are not what they seem to be on many important fronts like politically, socially, and academically. People are slowly becoming aware of all the diabolical things that are covid. To me, the best way to describe covid is an all out assault on the average person. I also want to thank-you for taking the time to answer my question at the recent National Citizens Inquiry in Kitchener on shot contamination. The shot was unfortunately concocted to do harm. I wish you continued success in your research. I also hope that medical censorship prevents others from knowing important truth.