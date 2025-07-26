Courageous Truth

Courageous Truth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
Aug 4

David, thank-you for sharing your story. It is greatly appreciated. Over the last few years, I have woken up to the reality that things are not what they seem to be on many important fronts like politically, socially, and academically. People are slowly becoming aware of all the diabolical things that are covid. To me, the best way to describe covid is an all out assault on the average person. I also want to thank-you for taking the time to answer my question at the recent National Citizens Inquiry in Kitchener on shot contamination. The shot was unfortunately concocted to do harm. I wish you continued success in your research. I also hope that medical censorship prevents others from knowing important truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr. David J. Speicher
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture