When I entered the international scene as a scientist who confirmed the plasmid DNA and SV40 sequences in the COVID-19 modRNA vaccines from Canada many people asked where I was during the pandemic and why I didn’t speak up sooner. Truth is that I have been in trenches since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic where I was a postdoctoral research fellow at McMaster University. As a molecular virologist who has worked on a wide range of infectious diseases, I was excited to use my skills to help fight the pandemic. How naive I was!!! On March 17, 2020 I was sidelined for asking too many difficult questions based on what I saw. In that meeting with HR I was told that I wasn’t allowed to speak to anyone and I could work on anything as long as it wasn’t related to the pandemic. Well, it’s time to let the world know exactly what happened in those early days when I went from receiving a prestigious leadership award to being unemployed to where I am today having The David Declaration in Australia eponymously named after my research.

This tell-all interview will air TONIGHT (Saturday, July 26, 2025) at 8 PM ET / 6 PM MT on The Lavigne Show.

Here’s a sneak peak. You won’t want to miss it.

