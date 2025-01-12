Happy New Year to everyone!!! 2025 is off to a solid start. I know my 12 substacks of Christmas are delayed (they will be finished this week), but I had a great week up North unplugged with family, ice fishing with my son, and regrouping and gearing up for 2025. 2024 will be wrapped up this week, and 2025 is well underway. I’m excited about the amazing things in store over the next 12 months.

Tonight was my first live interview of 2025 with A.K. Your Favourite Guy, Greg Boulden, and The Older Millennial as the hosts and VaxCasualty.

We discussed a wide range of topics, from the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, gain-of-function research, masking, and the early days of the pandemic to my research on the COVID-19 vaccines. It was one of the best discussions I’ve had online in a long time. I encourage everyone to check it out.

It was great to have VaxCasualty on the show. VaxCasualty is a COVID vaccine injured pharmacist who took the jab so that he could watch is 13 year-old daughter play hockey. He’s sufferered severely physically since. It’s time that our governments acknowledged that people are vaccine injured because the jab was forced on them, and they need help. They deserve to be acknowledged, and treated/tested with the best health care that we can offer them. If you are vaccine injured, know that it’s not a mental illness, but that you are valuable, you were injured, and your voice matters.

Link: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1mnGeARgoaNGX

As always, I’m happy to talk about what was discussed. I wish everyone an amazing 2025.

Support the Science.

My family and I are deeply encouraged and thankful by the number of people who have supported us in recent months…either financially or with encouraging messages. The numerous blessings have helped us in our struggles and we are encouraged to see where 2025 will take us.

If you want to support my research further, here are several options.

