Earlier this month (February 3, 2025), Malue Montclaire moderated a discussion with a panel of scientific experts (including Dr. Jessica Rose, Dr. Jonathan Gilthorp, and myself) on a range of topics, including the residual DNA and SV40 sequences in the COVID-19 modRNA vaccines, avian influenza, and the standoff in BC with CFIA over the ostriches, the North Group.

Our group presented in the 2nd hour and can be watched on Rumble.

Watch Freedom Train International: https://rumble.com/v6ft6t1-fti-special-report-live-panel-discussion-uk-declares-bird-flu-bio-hazard-em.html

Support the Science.

As a scientist who has been on the frontline for years and has not held a full-time paid position since May 2023 I rely on support from people who are keen on exposing the scientific truth and upholding pillars of evidence-based medical science. These are difficult times, but together we are strong. Together we can bring the courageous truth to light and ensure that this David beats Goliath.

If you want to support my research further, here are several options.

Share

Leave a comment