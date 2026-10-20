Courageous Truth

Courageous Truth

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Priscilla Schwartz's avatar
Priscilla Schwartz
7d

My brother stuttered. It was not too bad where it interfered with his life, but I am sure it bothered him. I admire you for not letting it hold you back with your education! Especially since you were ADVISED (who needs advice like that?.?) to not go ahead with it! RESILIENCE! I wish I had more of it myself, and to be able to pass that character trait on to my children/grandchildren. How did you persevere?

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Marilyn Veach's avatar
Marilyn Veach
7d

My brother and my husband stutter - not severely but enough that some ignorant, impatient people feel the need to comment. I love your courage and perseverance. Best wishes on your journey. 🙏🏿

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