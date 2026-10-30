Courageous Truth

Courageous Truth

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Obi's avatar
Obi
Oct 30

Dear David, what a beautiful and touching tribute you have written for Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Patrick Stewart. A deep loss for us all as such a talent he was. Also a Trekky fan!

Love how you have used his words, from the remarkable leadership and management in that wonderful role he played, and brought them fully alive in your own experience and teachings. Extremely moving. Very tenderly expressed and expertly in support of truth, integrity, gratitude and valour.

You, Sir, ARE a living Captain Picard in your own right. Not only in your life and work but in spirit. You truly have... made it so.

God bless.

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Allison Fehr's avatar
Allison Fehr
Oct 30

What a lovely tribute to honour our favourite captain. Picard was an honorable captain and always stood up for the truth.

He's the reason why I really fell in love with Star Trek. Other Star Trek captains just don't compare and it's been hard to move on since finishing TNG.

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