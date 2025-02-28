Interview with Malue Monclaire. Click on the image to go to the full interview.

They say the third time’s a charm. Well, it took Malue Monclaire (host of Peaceful Rebel) and me three tries to finally record a discussion of my research on the residual DNA in vaccine vials, SV40 nuclear localization sequences, The David Declaration, and the NORTH Group. We originally met in early February, but I was so sick and constantly coughing that we decided to abandon that recording and try again. The second time, we had conflicting schedules and technical issues, but we finally made it work.

I really enjoyed this discussion with Malue, but one of biggest challenges, apart from my stutter, is to explain the detailed science so that everyone can understand it. Malue asked some great questions and helped to simplify the science, and I hope that everyone can understand it.

One thing I will share, not to draw empathy, but to show Malue’s wonderful and gentle spirit.

Malue, sent me a sound bite that I had to listen to ensure the science was accurate. I hate the sound of my voice, but I pushed through and listened. My response to Malue was “Ok. I listened. Stuttered worse than I hoped. Breaks my heart to listen to myself...but the science in that video is perfect.”

Her response is something I hold on to when I have rough speech days.

Dearest David. When I was 16 I was in a car accident. I damaged my right ear so they had to cut half of it off. It was worse for me to look at than it was for others. So I totally get how you’re thinking. I think you’re doing so great! Please hold on to the brave contributions that your giving 🙏🏼 — Malue Monclaire

A few weeks ago Greg Boulden told me that “Life is a long-term lesson of learning how to show grace to oneself.”

I’m grateful for Malue’s patience and friendship. She truly is the Peaceful Rebel.

