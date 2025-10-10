Dr Chris Shoemaker, Dr David Speicher, Dr Roger Hodkinson and Dr Francis Christian at Dr Hodkinson’s 80th birthday party.

Dr Roger Hodkinson is a renowned Canadian pathologist and medical innovator with over five decades of distinguished service in laboratory medicine. A graduate of Cambridge University and Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, he has held pivotal leadership roles, including Chairman of the Royal College’s general pathology examination committee, laboratory accreditation inspector for the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, and President of the Alberta Society of Laboratory Physicians. His unwavering commitment to evidence-based science and patient care has earned him respect as a trailblazer in pathology.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Hodkinson emerged as a fearless voice of reason, challenging the fear-mongering narratives peddled by public health authorities. He publicly declared the virus to be no more dangerous than a severe flu season, argued that masks, lockdowns, and social distancing were ineffective and caused greater harm than good, and warned that the experimental vaccines were unnecessary, unproven for safety, and potentially reckless—constituting medical malpractice to promote them without qualification. Speaking directly to Alberta government officials, Edmonton city council, and in high-profile interviews, including one with Premier Danielle Smith, he championed open scientific debate, individual freedoms, and policies grounded in real data rather than hysteria, inspiring a global movement against overreach.

Tragically, Dr. Hodkinson’s principled stand triggered vicious retaliation from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA), which launched a protracted witch hunt against him. Despite his expertise, he endured a gruelling disciplinary hearing in November 2024, where the CPSA accused him of unprofessional conduct for 17 critical statements made in 2020 and 2021—allegations he contested vigorously, admitting only to technical breaches of ethical codes in his phrasing, not to any factual inaccuracy. The tribunal, in a March 2025 ruling, issued a mere caution, ordered a remedial online course on advocacy, and slapped him with a $5,000 fine to cover investigation costs, effectively punishing his dissent while making no finding of misinformation. This blatant suppression underscores the dangers of censorship in medicine, yet Dr. Hodkinson persists in his fight for truth.

If you are able, please help support this heroic physician and safeguard free speech in healthcare.

Traditional physicians like Dr Hodkinson took a bullet for society.

We must stand up and support them.

GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/supportdrhodkinson

