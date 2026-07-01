Courageous Truth

Courageous Truth

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Henry Engelking's avatar
Henry Engelking
Jul 1

Thank you that summary message, you captured the past, present and future concisely. We are going to be tested soon enough so I hope our numbers are greater, learned from the past, and are stronger. My assessment is we are in for more of the same, and it wil not be easy. Great article.

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
Jul 2

The only way Canada will ever be Strong is if we repent of the demon of human imperialism and acting as gods by supporting genocides, invading nations not at war with us, and the murder of millions of pre-born since the 60s - which would have been our missing workforce now as most baby boomers have retired or like myself - semi-retired.

We as Canadians must humble ourselves before God Almighty Godhead - Father Yahweh-I AM, the risen Jesus Christ Yahweh Yeshua-I AM SALVATION, and Holy Spirit. We must REPENT of our national and personal sins, and abide by PSALM 72:8 forged in stone on the Canada Peace Tower on Parliament Hill, conceived after WW1 by Christ-honouring veterans who had been through hell.

"He shall have dominion also from sea to sea, and from the river unto the ends of the earth" (KJV)

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