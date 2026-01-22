Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go. - Joshua 1:9

As I finally reflect upon the successes and challenges of 2025 and pen the first Courageous Truth post of 2026, I assure you: all is not quiet on the Western front.

2025 ended with a quiet family Christmas, followed immediately by the sombre loss of my aunt and godmother. In the wake of that loss, I dedicated the first three weeks of this year to focusing on work and surrounding myself with an amazing support team. Their guidance on health and well-being has fortified me for the year ahead. And if the signs are right, 2026 is off to an incredible start.

The Trout Forecast: Reading the Ice

Call it superstition or coincidence, but I have a tradition: I gauge the trajectory of my year based on the degree of success during the first few days of the trout opener in Muskoka, Ontario. The greater the number of speckled trout we pull through the ice, the better the year tends to go.

The past few years provided a difficult start to the season. In 2024, despite a very mild winter and only 3 inches of ice (the bare minimum for walking), a friend and I managed only 6 out of 10 speckled trout. True to the forecast, that year turned out to be a slog—a slow grind to advance the science with very limited successes.

2025 was a different beast. It began with a heavy winter; we caught zero fish on January 1 and had a slow day on January 2. However, my son and I managed to ice two huge speckled trout: my son landed a beautiful 4-pound male, and I caught a 4-pound female. In fact, my son’s catch was recognized last week as the Ontario Out of Doors “Photo of the Week.”

The rest of that winter was gruelling, with many days spent “skunked” on the ice. This mirrored my professional year perfectly. 2025 was difficult financially, physically, and emotionally—yet, like those two massive trout, it yielded huge, undeniable successes.

Now, look at 2026. The year kicked off with biting cold (-27°C) and snow, but the fishing has been unreal.

January 1: 4 splake iced.

January 2: A few of us visited a favourite lake, surprised to find it had yet to be fished this winter, and managed to ice 15 panfry-sized speckled trout in 2.5 hours , including a triple header—lots of small victories with a huge ending.

January 4: A friend and I returned to the same lake and managed to catch 10 fish in 2 hours at the same spot, suggesting consistency in our success.

If the superstition holds, the abundance on the ice predicts an abundant year. In just the last three weeks, I have already seen successful meetings and pivotal events take shape.

2025: Courageous Truth in the Face of Suppression

If I had to summarize 2025, the title would be “Courageous Truth in the Face of Suppression.”

It was a year defined by resilience amidst personal and professional attacks. It was a battle for uncensored truth, the restoration of evidence-based medicine, and accountability for authorities. My primary focus remained the pursuit of scientific integrity regarding DNA and plasmid contamination in mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

To be completely honest, 2025 was a brutally difficult year. There were extremely successful moments bookended with moments when I wanted to give up and walk away from science entirely. But I continued to persist, thanks largely to the encouragement from those around me. I am extremely grateful to my colleagues and supporters who provided financial contributions and unwavering encouragement throughout the year. Without having such an incredible support team behind me, I may not have made it through. Despite retraction pressures, institutional pushback, and the personal toll of career fallout, we held the line together.

Here is a short summary of what we achieved.

1. The Science: Publishing the Unpublishable

The cornerstone of 2025 was the publication of rigorous, peer-reviewed evidence.

Co-authored with Dr Jessica Rose and Kevin McKernan, we published “Quantification of residual plasmid DNA and SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences in Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Ontario, Canada” in Autoimmunity (Taylor & Francis).

Key Findings:

We analyzed 32 vials (16 lots) via qPCR, fluorometry, and Nanopore sequencing.

Total DNA exceeded FDA/WHO limits by 36 to 627-fold via fluorometry.

We identified SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences exclusively in Pfizer vials (up to 23.72 ng/dose).

We highlighted the risks associated with Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) encapsulation, transfection, and the cumulative exposure to billions of DNA fragments per dose.

You can read the full article in Autoimmunity here: Taylor & Francis Online

2. Governmental and Regulatory Impact

This research did not stay in the lab; it reached the highest levels of government.

US Senate: The paper was entered into the congressional record by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) during the September 9, 2025, PSI hearing on science corruption and vaccine policies.

CDC ACIP: Our findings were discussed during the September 19, 2025, meeting on COVID-19 vaccine safety. This spurred scrutiny regarding mRNA safety and contributed to policy shifts toward shared decision-making.

Alberta Task Force: I served as an author and contributor to the Alberta COVID-19 Pandemic Data Review Task Force, providing expertise on infectious disease detection and vaccine safety for their final report.

3. Advocacy and Declarations

In February 2025, “The David Declaration” was released—named eponymously after my testing of Australian vaccine vials confirmed DNA contamination. This affidavit advocated for an immediate moratorium on mRNA technology and support for the vaccine-injured. This work influenced motions by the Port Hedland council, groups like The NORTH Group, and initiatives like Call2Halt19.

I also became a Lighthouse Keeper for The Cape Byron Lighthouse Declaration, choosing Peggy’s Cove Lighthouse as my symbol of clarity and warning. This initiative raises awareness about the censorship of health professionals.

4. Media and Public Outreach

2025 was about breaking the silence. I engaged in extensive media outreach to bypass censorship and reach the public directly.

5. Political Candidacy: Taking the Fight to the Ballot Box

In a bold move to take these issues directly to the voters, I entered the political arena as the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) candidate for Hamilton Centre in the 2025 federal election.

Campaigning alongside Maxime Bernier on the “Axe the Vax” platform, we knocked on over 12,000 doors, advocating fiercely for the vaccine-injured who had been ignored for too long. Through these conversations, we learned a heartbreaking truth: many vaccine-injured individuals felt completely alone and were unaware that others were suffering just like them.

The campaign was physically gruelling. During the final week, I was hospitalized for three days with cellulitis that became transiently septic. However, I had an amazing team that didn’t miss a beat; they kept the momentum going while I was out of commission. Although we did not secure the seat, the campaign was a strategic victory for public awareness. We successfully forced critical conversations about health freedom and government accountability into the political mainstream, ensuring these topics could no longer be ignored by the establishment.

Bookends: A Year of Hard-Fought Victories and Family Loss

2025 was a year of heavy lifting—publishing in the face of retraction threats, influencing Senate hearings, and standing as a candidate for political change. It was a year of hard-fought victories, bookended by two significant emotional events: a critical Christmas campaign fundraiser and the heartbreaking loss of my aunt and godmother.

I am deeply thankful to all those who stood by me in 2025. Your generosity has been a true lifeline. Specifically, I am grateful to the two campaigns in Kitchener/Waterloo and Hamilton that raised over $3,000. This support allowed us to stay afloat with rent and food during a critical time. I cannot thank you enough for providing that stability; it allowed me to focus on scientific research, advocacy, and helping those who are vaccine-injured. None of this—from the research to the recoveries—would have been possible without you. Thank you for believing in this mission and for caring for my family.

Sadly, the year ended on a sombre note. There is a tradition in my family—if one can call it that—around the Christmas season: we often lose a loved one. On Christmas morning in 1996, at 7:30 AM, I found my Grandfather, Sgt. Ed Ruthven, dead from a massive heart attack. My uncle passed on December 31, 2015, and my Nana left us on January 16, 2008.

This year, as we packed for the holidays, I had a sinking feeling that 2025 might follow suit. Sadly, on December 29, 2025, Sandra Fitzell (Speicher)—my aunt (married to my dad’s older brother, Wayne) and my godmother—fell ill with a cold, went to bed, and simply did not wake up. She was a humorous, caring lady who loved to fish and was always helping others. She will be greatly missed.

Despite the grief and battles, we move forward, continuing to spread truth in 2026.

2026: Off to a Flying Start

While 2025 ended in grief, 2026 has roared to life with incredible momentum. In just the first three weeks, we have already achieved significant milestones that signal a powerful year ahead.

Expanding the Legal and Scientific Front

Expert Witness: I have been retained as an expert witness in several major legal cases fighting for the vaccine-injured. The tide is turning in the courts.

New Research Teams: I am now part of two highly engaged and productive research teams. We are laser-focused on investigating the genetic integration of vaccine components and developing tangible support protocols for the vaccine-injured.

Upcoming Publications: Several key publications are currently being finalised and will be submitted shortly for peer review. The science continues to advance.

Global Alliances and Media

Make Europe Healthy Again: I am honoured to announce that I have joined the International Advisory Board of “Make Europe Healthy Again,” a global initiative dedicated to restoring health freedom and integrity.

Awake Nation: On January 14, 2026, I appeared on Awake Nation, co-hosted by David Zublick and Penny L.A. Shepard. It was a powerhouse panel featuring Retired Major Thomas Haviland, Matthew Skow (filmmaker, Died Suddenly), and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny .

Strategic Meetings: I have held several productive meetings with government officials and key collaborators to strategise our next moves.

Personal Fortification

Freedom From Self Sabotage: To ensure I am the strongest vessel possible for this mission, I am taking a shortened version of Jason Christoff’s course, “Freedom From Self Sabotage”, coupled with one-on-one coaching. This is helping me overcome imposter syndrome and grow in courage.

Health and Efficiency: I am prioritising my own biology through rigorous healthy eating and exercise, while also diving deep into AI tools to work more effectively and efficiently than ever before.

The Canadian Landscape: Threats and Victories

Finally, as we build this momentum, we must not ignore the precarious situation in our own backyard.

We are facing grave concerns regarding the horrendous Bill C-9 (Combatting Hate Act), legislation that threatens to strip away the bedrock of our democracy: freedom of speech and freedom of religion. Most alarmingly, this bill proposes to remove the “religious speech defense” (Section 319(3)(b) of the Criminal Code), which effectively criminalizes the expression of good-faith religious belief if deemed “hateful” by the state’s vague new definitions. By lowering the threshold for what constitutes “hatred” and removing the requirement for Attorney General consent to prosecute, Bill C-9 represents a chilling attempt to silence dissent and police our thoughts.

However, amidst these threats, we must also recognize and celebrate a monumental legal victory: the court’s confirmation that the Canadian government’s use of the Emergencies Act was illegal. This ruling is not merely a legal technicality; it is a vindication of every Canadian who stood peacefully for their rights during the Freedom Convoy. It confirms that the government overstepped its bounds and violated the law in its attempt to crush political dissent.

We must use this victory to demand accountability for the cruelty unleashed on Canadians by police who claimed they were “just following orders.” We cannot forget images like that of Csaba Vizi, a peaceful trucker who was dragged from his vehicle and brutalized by officers on national television. The excuse of “following orders” was rejected at Nuremberg, and it must be rejected here. Accountability is the only path to ensuring such tyranny never happens again.

Evolutions: A New Look for Courageous Truth

As we fight these battles externally, I am also upgrading the tools we use to communicate right here. To reflect this new season, Courageous Truth is evolving.

New Branding: Science Uncaptured You will notice a new logo and banner designed to embody the spirit of this mission. The Lion represents faith and the courage to stand; the Torch symbolizes our duty to shine a light in the darkness; the Book stands for the pursuit of knowledge; and the Shield is our defense against the attacks on truth.

This design is more than an aesthetic choice; it is a spiritual declaration found in John 1:5: “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”

This visual identity is anchored by our new theme: “Science Uncaptured.” This is a declaration that I will not be bought off. True science is about making honest observations, asking the difficult questions, and focusing on the facts—no matter how inconvenient those facts may be. I remain committed to pursuing scientific truth regardless of the outcome.

Expanding the Horizon - Hope and Healing: While we will continue to expose the dangers of residual DNA in COVID vaccines, our themes this year will expand. We will unpack the critical areas of PCR testing and accurate diagnostics, ensuring that the tools used on us are actually valid.

Most importantly, we are shifting focus toward solutions. I am committed to sharing real stories of hope for the vaccine-injured. This includes documenting the recovery of four individuals I know personally who are now cancer-free after using protocols involving ivermectin and fenbendazole. One of these stories involves a woman with Stage 4 cancer who was admitted to palliative care with only days to live; she is now in much better health and is preparing to be sent home. These are the stories the world needs to hear.

A Commitment to Open Access: Finally, a note on “The 12 Substacks of Christmas.” I had aspirations of releasing 12 episodes over the holidays, but only managed the first three. Writing these articles is challenging and time-consuming, but I promise the remaining nine will be delivered before the end of the year. There has been so much activity over the past year that I’m also starting a Throwback Thursday segment to highlight important events and podcasts/media appearances over the past year.

Despite the effort it takes, my promise to you remains unchanged: I will continue to keep this information freely available. I believe deeply in informed consent and freedom of information. We must educate the public, not just speak inside a bubble. Truth should never be behind a paywall.

Happy New Year! I wish you every success and good health in 2026. Please continue to support this important work, because without you, none of this would be possible.