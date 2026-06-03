Today, the battle for scientific accountability moves directly into the halls of federal governance. The U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations is initiating a historic hearing: “Plausible Mechanisms of COVID-19 Injections Causing Cancer and Attacks on Scientific Publications and Research”. This inquiry confronts the fracturing of our public health architecture and the severe biological consequences of replacing independent replication with corporate narrative.

The data driving this shift—specifically the quantification of residual plasmid DNA and SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences in modRNA platforms—has breached the walls of corporate denial and is now a matter of the official legislative record.

Here’s a slide from my own presentations showing the multiple mechanisms that SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 modRNA vaccines, and poor healthcare infrastructure have led to an increase in cancer.

The Compounding Map of Molecular Risk

While early public discussions focused heavily on specific contaminants, the reality brought forward by senior oncologists is far more expansive. The molecular data confirms that current pseudouridine-modified platforms introduce a compounding network of oncological risk mechanisms. As cited by Dr. Wafik El-Deiry and Dr. Charlotte Kuperwasser during the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting, these manufacturing impurities represent critical gaps in genomic integration knowledge.

Here’s an infographic from Wafik S. El-Deiry, MD, PhD posted to X.

The biological threat is multi-layered:

Tumour Suppressor Interference: Persistent expression of the stabilized spike protein directly interacts with the critical p53 pathway, compromising the cell’s innate ability to repair genetic errors.

Immune Evasion Checkpoints: Enhanced expression of PD-L1 on cancer cells combined with altered host immune responses allows aberrant cells to bypass natural immunological surveillance.

Translational Errors: The incorporation of modified mRNA causes ribosomal frameshifting, generating uncharacterized neo-peptides.

Chronic Inflammatory Pathways: Massive plasmid and DNA fragment impurities trigger chronic cGAS/STING activation, fostering an environment ripe for oncogenesis.

From Independent Laboratories to the Congressional Record

The scientific data has pierced the armor of corporate denial. Peer-reviewed research quantifying these specific sequences in modRNA vaccines has been formally entered into the United States Congressional Record. This data has directly informed official risk assessments and state-level public health directives by the Florida State Surgeon General regarding biologic manufacturing standards. Furthermore, it has formed the evidentiary foundation for international declarations across 28 countries.

Today, the conversation surrounding genomic impurities and their long-term biological implications has reached a critical inflection point, directly addressing the contamination of biological platforms and the systematic suppression of objective technical due diligence.

Restoring Accountability Beyond the Historical Record

Recording testimonies under oath is a vital victory for the historical record, but congressional hearings alone do not dispense justice. When institutional regulators fail to enforce established purity metrics, accountability cannot be requested; it must be extracted.

True justice in the biological sphere will only be achieved when independent technical authorities partner with high-stakes litigators to force commercial platforms into compliance. Until there is an immediate halt to platforms exceeding permissible genomic contamination limits, the responsibility falls on independent scientific replication and rigorous, unapologetic legal due diligence.

The public must witness the evidence being presented today.

Event: Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations Hearing

Time: Today, June 3, at 2:30 PM ET

Access Details: The live stream and full witness panel details can be found via the official Senate portal.

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