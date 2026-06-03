Courageous Truth

Courageous Truth

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Henry Engelking's avatar
Henry Engelking
Jun 3Edited

It is incredible that the evidence base that the covid shots are harmful in so many ways is significant, 1000's of papers/articles, and continues to rapidly grow yet the HHS and Health Canada do nothing. Historically, many drugs, vaccines and products with a small fraction of evidence of harm are pulled from the market. This tells me that the HHS and Health Canada are captured by Corporate and Political interests, and they should not be trusted to protect your health and more specifically are a danger to the public.

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