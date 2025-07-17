Now and then, we need a feel-good story…this is just that. In 2017, I met Ian Parish for a duck hunt at Long Point. While it wasn’t the best hunt I’ve been on it was the beginning of a good friendship. While Ian has been encouraged by my scientific work his journey over the past few years has inspired me. Having grown up in Long Point, on the shore of Lake Erie, Ian was a seasoned outdoorsman and always ready for an adventure. Many of us love to get out for an afternoon paddle, but Ian took it to a whole new level. For the past 4 years, Ian has worked on completing an epic journey to kayak the entire shoreline of the Canadian Great Lakes…solo.

The Canadian Great Lakes

The Canadian shoreline of the Great Lakes, spanning approximately 3,759 miles (6,049 km) across Lakes Superior, Huron, Erie, and Ontario, is a diverse and rugged expanse primarily along Ontario’s coast. It features dramatic cliffs, sandy beaches like Wasaga Beach on Lake Huron’s Georgian Bay, and the world’s largest freshwater island, Manitoulin Island, in Lake Huron. This shoreline includes pristine wilderness, bustling ports like Thunder Bay, and urban centres like Toronto on Lake Ontario, offering a mix of natural beauty and cultural significance, with no Canadian shoreline on Lake Michigan.

Over the past few years Ian has paddled his way along Lake Superior, Lake Huron, Lake Erie, and was now on his last leg across Lake Ontario. Doing this trip solo meant that Ian and his equipment needed to be in top shape. Not only did he need to have the strength and endurance to paddle ~8,000km, but he needed to be watchful for storms and rogue waves. He was constantly aware of his surroundings. This also meant that he had to carry all his equipment (navigation and camping gear) as well as food and water, only stopping for supplies at the next town. As he paddled across Lake Superior, he faced a rugged landscape with towns few and far between. He was constantly on the lookout for the next campsite and needed to ensure that he had enough supplies in case a storm made conditions unsafe to paddle. Not only did Ian battle the elements, but he also has severe Lyme disease.

Lyme Disease

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection caused by Borrelia burgdorferi, typically transmitted through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks. It can lead to a range of symptoms, including fever, fatigue, joint pain, muscle aches, and, if untreated, more severe complications like neurological issues, heart problems, and chronic joint inflammation. Early symptoms often include a characteristic bull’s-eye rash, but if the disease progresses, it can cause persistent fatigue, cognitive difficulties, and debilitating pain, significantly impacting quality of life. Treatment with antibiotics is effective in the early stages, but chronic Lyme disease can be challenging to manage, with symptoms lingering for years in some cases. For someone with Lyme disease to solo kayak the Canadian shoreline of the Great Lakes—spanning roughly 3,759 miles (6,049 km) across Lakes Superior, Huron, Erie, and Ontario—this would be an extraordinary triumph. Such a physically and mentally demanding feat, navigating vast waters and rugged coastlines, demonstrates incredible resilience, determination, and strength in overcoming the debilitating effects of the disease, marking a profound personal victory against its challenges.

As Ian said “when my immune system activates. My body crashes and as my immune system goes into hyper drive and attacks me causing me to have seizures spasms etc. I’ve beaten about ninety percent of my symptoms but many still linger.”

Following Ian’s Journey

Ian posted his entire adventure on his Facebook page with daily updates and live videos. It has been a pleasure watching his journey. Not only seeing the gorgeous landscapes, but watching his inner battle and seeing him grow in his faith.

On June 12, 2025, Ian was held up for a few days on the Burlington Beach at the mouth of Hamilton Harbour. My family went down to spend some time hearing about his adventure and encouraging him in his journey. It had been a number of years since we had seen each other, and it was a joy to reconnect.

Ian’s campsite on Burlington Beach

Interview with Ian Parish

While we were together, Ian and I had a great discussion about his journey, his battle with Lyme disease, and our faith journey.

Ian’s Mental Battle

An expedition like this is not only physically challenging but it’s also a mental challenge as Ian would solo paddle and camp for days without physical contact with anyone. It was especially challenging on Lake Superior where he was always miles from civilisation.

Here are two of his posts from Lake Ontario showing the mental challenge, yet knowing that God is with him.

This was exactly why when I connected with him on Burlington Beach I gave him his coin. So it would be close to his heart and he would know exactly who protects him and guides him in this journey. It has been amazing seeing Ian reconnect with God over the past few years and really grow in his faith.

Even my son enjoyed playing in Ian’s kayak, and we look forward to spending a day together for a paddle.

Other Interviews with Ian Parish

Over the past few weeks Ian has been interviewed a few times, but it hasn’t been until the end of the journey that he’s gotten this attention. I encourage you to listen to my interview with Ian and a few of these. You’ll definitely be inspired.

Huge Congratulations to Ian Parish for completing a journey that many dream of!!!

