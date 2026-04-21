For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father’s family will perish. And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this? - Esther 4:14

The past five years have been a crucible. Stepping outside the conventional academic system to independently audit genomic data for residual plasmid DNA and SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences was the hardest path I have ever taken. The pushback from captured institutions was fierce. The personal and professional costs were massive. Remaining silent would have been much easier.

There have been many dark days when I wished I had never done this research. Days I wished I had just kept my head down, kept my job, and focused entirely on providing for my family. The attacks, the hit pieces from Retraction Watch, and the institutional silence brought more tears than sweat. Silence offers safety. Speaking out invites suffering.

Then I remember what my son told me the night before we released our initial preprint on the vaccine vials: “Daddy, if this work will help save lives, it’s worth doing.”

He was right. We cannot keep quiet while people perish. The vaccine-injured (and killed)—people like Sean Hartman and Michael Oesch—deserve unvarnished scientific integrity. You deserve the data without filters. I chose to speak up and hold the line.

The battlefield is constantly evolving. The COVID-19 pandemic saw a reliable and sensitive laboratory test drive massive fear of an unknown virus. This created a global “casedemic.” Most people tested were perfectly healthy. The system weaponized good laboratory testing to enforce compliance. We must return to evidence-based lab medicine and accurate diagnostic testing.

The slaughtering of 400 healthy ostriches in British Columbia last November serves as a tragic, undeniable example of this failure. Authorities destroyed an entire healthy flock over a positive PCR test from two dead ostriches the year prior. This is the weaponization of science. Remaining silent in the face of this destruction guarantees more needless loss. It needs to stop.

Standing on the outside throwing stones at a broken, captured system is no longer enough. We must build new, uncompromised infrastructure. We are here to rebuild trust in good laboratory testing, much like the ancient exiles rebuilt the foundations of Jerusalem.

Why the Name Cyrus Scientific?

King Cyrus the Great was a Persian monarch—a complete outsider to the Jewish people. Yet, he was the leader chosen by God to issue the decree to rebuild the temple in Jerusalem. Based on my independent research, the medical establishment clearly sees me as an outsider today. In fact, following the publication of my findings last September, the University of Guelph terminated my appointment. Furthermore, King Cyrus authored the Cyrus Cylinder, widely recognized as the first human rights code in human history. At Cyrus Scientific, we believe in uncompromised ethics. We must stand up for the rights of all people. We refuse to stay silent while the vulnerable perish.

As Psalm 82:3 commands: “Defend the weak and the fatherless; uphold the cause of the poor and the oppressed.”

The Changing Scientific Industry

Over the last 20 years in laboratory medicine and virology, I have watched the industry change. The pace of genomic R&D has vastly outstripped the framework required to regulate it. Incredible advancements in technology happen daily. Simultaneously, a massive “translation gap” exists between bench-scale innovation and commercial readiness. This gap is exactly where critical safety signals, residual impurities, and genomic anomalies get missed by legacy high-throughput pipelines. When these anomalies are ignored, patients are placed in direct peril.

This reality requires action. It demands a dedicated, independent vehicle to push the science forward, enforce rigorous, evidence-based standards, and take the fight directly into the boardrooms and courtrooms. We will not be silenced.

The Official Launch of Cyrus Scientific Inc

Today, I am officially launching Cyrus Scientific Inc.

Operating at the intersection of complex science and commercial viability, Cyrus Scientific scales my independent advisory work. We provide retained technical authority and independent genomic auditing across three core pillars:

1. Consortium Advisory & Commercialization Readiness

The industry moves at breakneck speed. Speed without rigorous quality control is a massive liability. We advise industry partners on advancements in laboratory diagnostic methods and optimize clinical testing frameworks. We specialize in engineering high-throughput analytical pipelines (qPCR, dPCR, NGS) from conceptual R&D to fully validated operational workflows. The goal is ensuring accurate, reliable, and scalable diagnostic solutions.

2. Expert Witness & Medico-Legal Strategy

The tide is turning in the courts. Cyrus Scientific actively delivers technical due diligence, sworn affidavits, and rigorous cross-examination defense for top-tier litigation teams navigating complex genomic and viral data. Uncompromised technical authority serves as the only shield when the data is heavily litigated. We provide the scientific courage required to win these battles.

3. Regulatory Translation & Biologics Standards Alignment

We synthesize complex molecular data into actionable evidence frameworks and technical briefings for non-scientific regulatory bodies, corporate steering committees, and global public health task forces. We must translate the data into policy to stop the harm and see real change.

The Mission Ahead

The launch of Cyrus Scientific deepens my commitment to this community. Cyrus Scientific serves as the operational vehicle handling high-stakes corporate consulting, genomic auditing, and medico-legal strategy. Courageous Truth remains our public square.

We are entering a critical era of scientific transparency and regulatory reform. I feel incredibly blessed and ready to tackle these global challenges head-on with total operational freedom.

I am sincerely grateful to all those who have supported us financially and emotionally. If your organization, legal team, or clinical laboratory requires independent technical due diligence, assay commercialization strategy, or high-stakes litigation support, let’s connect. You can follow our corporate updates on our new Cyrus Scientific LinkedIn Page.

Thank you for standing with me in this fight. We will not remain silent. The work continues.

Support Independent Science

I believe life-saving scientific data and policy critiques should never be hidden behind a paywall. All my core research and findings will always remain 100% free to the public. Independent science requires independent funding. If you value this work and wish to fund the laboratory research at Cyrus Scientific, please consider upgrading to a paid Substack subscription today. You keep the science free for everyone else.

Let’s Connect

For independent technical due diligence, assay commercialization strategy, or high-stakes litigation support, contact me directly at: research@davidspeicher.com

Follow my updates on X: @DJSpeicher

Follow the new Cyrus Scientific company and Dr David Speicher pages on LinkedIn.

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