Courageous Truth

Courageous Truth

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JANICE's avatar
JANICE
Oct 15

It is imperative that parents know what their rights are.

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Christine FOIs's avatar
Christine FOIs
Oct 16Edited

I believe there are additional details that parents ought to know.

There is nothing in the Education Act that allows for suspensions based on health status or failure of parents to file "vaccine"-related records, the suspensions are based on behaviours/activities of "pupils".

And the Immunization of School Pupils Act doesn't say anything about schools having to suspend based on health status or failure of parents to file "vaccine"-related records, only that a medical officer "may require..."

Friends of mine challenged Lakelands "public health" staff and the principal at their daughter's school in Peterborough, over a long period, to cite the exact provision that allows/requires schools to actually suspend students based on "vaccine" status/records and they were never able to cite any such section.

Also, to get an exemption approved, parents are, at least sometimes (i.e. in Peterborough), bullied to sign a statement that implies they are putting their child at risk by not having them "vaccinated" (which is a lie because all "vaccines" are based on germ/contagion pseudoscience, and no "vaccine" has been shown to be safe or effective as they aren't even studied with valid placebo-controlled RCTs... and there is lots of evidence of harm from the "vaccines").

There is a video of Marianne Rock, head of Vaccine Program Management at Lakelands Public Health, refusing to accept my friends' exemption application/request because they crossed out the lies, not wanting to make a false statement and implicate themselves (incorrectly) as irresponsible parents:

https://www.facebook.com/reel/2430398874050999

Parents have to decide for themselves how to handle their situation. Personally, I would point out the complete and utter lack of scientific evidence underpinning any "vaccine", and take other steps as well.

"Public servants", imho, are complicit in "murder" per s. 229(c) and need to be called out on their serious crimes.

“Culpable homicide is murder if a person, for an unlawful object, does anything that they know is likely to cause death, and by doing so causes the death of a human being, even if they desire to effect their object without causing death or bodily harm to any human being.”

-- s. 229(c), Criminal Code of Canada

Unlawful objects obviously likely to cause death:

- ordering/bullying people to stay home, for extended periods, without due process and without right, over a globalist hoax no less

- getting inherently-dangerous and experimental “needles into arms” without valid scientific evidence of contagion or that the claimed virus even exists (or the relevant bacteria are pathogenic), despite alarming danger-signals, without informed consent, all based on fraud/constructive fraud...

- administration of dangerous substances, based on unsubstantiated narratives, despite evidence to the contrary and without informed consent, based on fraud/constructive fraud...

- promoting / administering / facilitating fraudulent tests for never-shown-to-exist health threats, without informed consent, all based on fraud / constructive fraud [used to manufacture the illusion of "confirmed cases", "viral spread", and a pandemic, and to fake-justify deadly drugs, ventilators, fake "vaccines", control, surveillance, cruelty, viciousness, extortion]

- etc.

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