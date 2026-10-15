Ontario’s school suspension letters start going out again this fall, beginning in Ottawa on October 28, 2026. My updated article on LifeSiteNews explains what the law requires, what it does not, and what parents can do before a letter reaches their door.

This updated version was first published by LifeSiteNews on October 14, 2026: Parents need to know the truth about Ontario’s school vaccination regime.

If your child attends school in Ontario, a letter from public health may soon threaten to keep that child out of class for 20 school days. Most parents will open it with no one to explain what the law actually requires. Earlier this year, I wrote an article called “Compliance Over Health: The Truth About Ontario’s School Suspensions” here on Courageous Truth. On October 14, 2026, LifeSiteNews published an updated version that carries the record through last school year’s enforcement and sets out the dates already scheduled for this one.

I thank the editors at LifeSiteNews, Dorothy Cummings McLean and Evan Stambaugh, for publishing it promptly and for bringing it to a far wider audience of Ontario families.

Why This Matters to Your Family

The letter is about a missing record, not your child’s health, and the law gives you more options than the letter tells you. In plain terms, the article shows four things every parent should know:

The letter is about a record. ISPA, the Immunization of School Pupils Act, suspends a child for what is missing from public health’s system, not for any gap in protection. Fully vaccinated children are suspended in Ontario every year.

Not every school vaccine is required. In Grade 7, only the meningococcal vaccine is required by law to attend school. Hepatitis B and HPV are recommended, not mandatory, and the consent package does not say so plainly.

The penalty is the maximum. An ISPA suspension runs the full 20 school days. That is the longest suspension a principal can impose for any misconduct short of expulsion, and it comes without the weighing of age and history that misconduct requires.

The record goes into a provincial database. Your child’s record is entered into Panorama, the province’s centralized public health database. I have been in touch with Public Health in Hamilton and was told that they will not lift a suspension until the document is surrendered and keyed in.

The timing matters. Ottawa Public Health will mail its first notices to Catholic elementary families on October 28, 2026, and those suspensions begin on January 18, 2027. Suspensions for Ottawa’s public high schools follow on March 1, 2027. A decision made after a suspension order arrives is made under pressure, while a decision made now can be made calmly, with the child’s own doctor and the facts in hand. That is the purpose of this article: to give parents the information they need to make an informed decision, in time to use it.

What Parents Can Do

The most useful part of the article is the playbook for parents. Do not argue the science with the school, since a principal has no discretion under ISPA and must carry out the order. Argue procedure instead: get everything in writing, ask for the served suspension order and its written reasons, ask the board for the supports set out in Policy/Program Memorandum 141, and file a consent directive, known as a PHIPA lockbox, with your health unit. The article explains each step and the provision it rests on.

Informed consent means a parent weighs the benefits and risks with the child’s own doctor and decides with that child’s health first. Some families will vaccinate and some will file an exemption, and each is a lawful choice under ISPA that deserves respect without reprisal. A child’s place in the classroom should never be the price of either decision.

Please read the full article on LifeSiteNews and share it with the parents in your school community before the letters arrive. The system works by isolation, and it counts on each parent believing they are the only one asking.

Talk to other parents.

Learn the procedure.

Hold the line.

Link to Article: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/parents-need-to-know-the-truth-about-ontarios-school-vaccination-regime/

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Deploy the Blueprint & Hold the Line

Share the Evidence: Send the LifeSiteNews article to the parents in your child’s school, especially in Ottawa, where the first notices go out on October 28, 2026. Ask your school board, in writing, how it will meet Policy/Program Memorandum 141 for a student suspended under ISPA.

Join the Conversation: The article sets out four procedural steps: written notice, the served order with its reasons, the PPM 141 supports, and a PHIPA lockbox. Which one has your school or health unit honoured? Post your answer in the comments below.

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