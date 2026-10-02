Courageous Truth

Courageous Truth

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
Oct 2

Hi David. I just want to mention, when we talked what I did notice is that you have a great voice. Also, what is the ACHS paper? Was that a take down of the paper you, Kevin and Jessica put out?

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Priscilla Schwartz's avatar
Priscilla Schwartz
Oct 2

You are BUSY!!!!

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