While this page has been quiet since August 12, 2026, your support has not. Over these seven weeks, many of you have written with encouragement and given to keep this work going. That support carried the work across four provinces and through a full September. As we head into autumn, the pace is picking up.

My last post set out the two-week tour across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Newfoundland and Ontario. My promised report is well overdue. August was spent on the road. September brought the Allison Inquiry, support for the vaccine-injured, work for clients, and some well-needed time with my family.

Four Stops, Four Audiences

On August 15, 2026, I spoke at the Crossroads Forum in Moosomin, Saskatchewan, alongside Dr. John Fagan and Dr. Susan Beal. We spoke on synthetic biology in the food supply: lab-grown dairy, mRNA platforms in livestock, and the place of farm-fresh milk. The audience was mainly farmers concerned for their communities, good agricultural practices and food security. There were also some vaccine-injured people, like Christina Pledger, who wanted to connect with like-minded people.

With Christina Pledger and her husband at the Crossroads Forum in Moosomin, Saskatchewan , August 15, 2026 .

We then continued heading west to Alberta. On the way, we stopped in Vulcan, Alberta. I am a huge Star Trek and science fiction fan so it was a joy to visit Vulcan and have my photo taken with the USS Enterprise.

A dream stop for this Star Trek fan in Vulcan, Alberta, August 17, 2026.

On August 19, 2026, I presented at the National Citizens Inquiry hearings in High River, which ran from August 18 to 20, 2026. These hearings asked a plain question: are farmers safe in Canada? I set out three lines of evidence for the farmers in the room.

The first was the mRNA and self-amplifying RNA vaccine platforms now in commercial use or in development for pigs, poultry and cattle. The second was a peer-reviewed multi-omics study in Scientific Reports, by Dr. John Fagan’s research group, that reported 93 uncharacterized fungal metabolites and 236 fungal proteins detected in synthetic milk. The third was an overview of the benefits and potential risks of raw milk, and the ways farmers can manage those risks. I will set out the full talk, with every source, in a dedicated future post.

With Dr. John Fagan and John Graff at the National Citizens Inquiry hearings, High River, Alberta, August 19, 2026.

From August 21 to 23, 2026, the Canadian Stuttering Association and the Newfoundland and Labrador Stuttering Association held their joint conference in St. John’s, under the theme “At Home with Stuttering.” During the conference I led a workshop titled “Finding My Voice: A Personal and Scientific Journey with Red-Light Therapy.” I shared what being a lifelong stutterer has taught me, then gave a live demonstration on stage of how red-light therapy can improve my speech. For many people there, it was transformational. Very few of the speech-language pathologists at the conference had experience with red-light therapy, yet many were interested and came to the workshop.

Holding our Royal Order of Newfoundland Screechers certificates at the joint conference of the Canadian Stuttering Association and the Newfoundland and Labrador Stuttering Association, St. John’s, August 22, 2026.

While in Newfoundland, I took a day to catch up with Dana Metcalfe of Raven Media. She brought me up to date on what is happening in Newfoundland and on her advocacy for children. We toured Cape Spear and Signal Hill, and I went cod fishing on Conception Bay.

With Dana Metchalfe on Signal Hill overlooking St John’s, NL, August 20, 2026.

The tour closed on August 24, 2026, at Queen’s University in Kingston, with a seminar on reclaiming free intellectual discourse. The seminar was built to bring people from both sides of the argument on the measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic into one room to discuss the issues together. Free intellectual discourse depends on that: a claim is tested best when those who doubt it are present to question it, and when each side hears the other’s evidence first-hand. Thank you to Dr. Kanji Nakatsu, who organized it, and to Dr. Gigi Foster and Jim Langstaff, my fellow speakers.

With Dr Kanji Nakatsu, Jim Langstaff, and Dr Gigi Foster at the Speakeasy session, Queen’s University, Kingston, Ontario, August 24, 2026.

Across the country, I made time to meet the vaccine-injured and their families. I came to hear their stories and to give them hope. Listening to them is part of the work, not separate from it: their accounts are what the records and papers in this post are meant to answer.

While the Page Was Quiet

On August 14, 2026, two days into the tour, Oncotarget published a critique of Achs et al. that I wrote with Kevin McKernan and Dr. Jessica Rose. It sets out the methodological problems we found in a 2025 study that reported no excessive residual DNA in COVID-19 modRNA vaccines. It is a methodological critique, not a new set of measurements. I will walk through the importance of that publication in the next few days.

Two papers on blood transfusion safety, written with Dr. James Thorp, Claire Rogers and colleagues, were published in September 2026 in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science, as Parts 1 and 2 of a two-part series. I will write about the importance of both studies in the coming week.

On September 17, 2026, journalist Nelson Zandbergen from the Farmers Forum carried my concerns about lab-grown milk to its readers: Virologist warns consumers of “biochemical dark matter” in Israeli synthetic milk.

On September 9 and 10, 2026, I went to Ottawa for The Allison Inquiry, which is building a public record for the vaccine-injured in Canada. The vaccine-injured told their stories there, and no one who heard them could leave unmoved. Dr. Denis Rancourt, Dr. Patrick Provost and Deanna McLeod, my colleagues on the Scientific and Medical Advisory Committee of the Canadian Citizens Care Alliance (CCCA), testified alongside Senator Ron Johnson, Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Jessica Rose, and explained how such serious adverse reactions could occur. The mRNA platform is still being built into future vaccines, so this record reminds the public and Members of Parliament why every vaccine must receive proper scrutiny before it reaches Canadians. Thank you to Dean Allison and Shawn Buckley for leading this work; the Allison Inquiry is now part of the historical record.

What Comes Next

Courageous Truth returns to a regular schedule: three posts a week, on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Throwback Thursday returns too, beginning with the four talks from August. Coming first:

The Oncotarget critique, and what it means for anyone who cites Achs et al.

The formal complaint I filed with Goethe University Frankfurt, and the outcome.

The Allison Inquiry.

What Health Canada’s Order Paper replies say, and what they leave out.

International Stuttering Awareness Day, on October 22, 2026.

Thank you for standing with this work, and with the vaccine-injured and their families, who have waited longest for answers. The road was long. The record keeps growing. The work continues.

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Scientific data and regulatory records belong in public view. All of our core genomic findings, peer-reviewed data and regulatory analyses will remain free and accessible to the public. Independent molecular testing, and the work of travelling to meet communities and answering critiques in the peer-reviewed literature, require independent funding. If you value this work, please consider upgrading to a paid Substack subscription. Your support keeps these talks, papers and records free for the families, clinicians and lawmakers who use them.

Deploy the Blueprint & Hold the Line

Share the Evidence: Forward this update to one person who came to an August event, or who wished they could. Ask them to subscribe so they see the Oncotarget walk-through first.

Join the Conversation: Of the posts coming next, which will you read first: the Oncotarget critique, the Allison Inquiry, or the Order Paper replies? Post your choice in the comments below. We are building a permanent record.

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